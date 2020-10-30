Local COVID-19 testing schedule changing due to time change

The hours for COVID-19 testing that the Wisconsin National Guard is providing in Kenosha County will shift slightly, due to the impending end of Daylight Saving Time on Saturday night.

Testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays outside of the Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol, and during the same hours Mondays outside of the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Kenosha.

The testing hours, which had been 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., are changing so that less testing will need to occur after dusk.

Testing on Mondays at the Job Center is scheduled to continue each week through Dec. 7, while the County Center testing is set for each Friday through Dec. 4. (Note: No testing will be offered Friday, Nov. 27.)

This testing is available to all who live or work in Wisconsin, ages 5 and up. No symptoms of COVID-19 are required. No appointment is needed, although advance registration is encouraged at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.

Individuals who are tested should expect results within seven days, accessible via the Wisconsin COVID-19 Result Hotline, 866-419-6988.