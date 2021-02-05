Local cross-country skiers enjoying the best season in decades at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — A weekday morning wouldn’t seem to be prime time at the trailhead of a Kenosha County trail.

But for local cross-country skiers, 2021 is turning out to be the best ski year in decades and — thanks to a small but dedicated crew of volunteers — the trails at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus are drawing crowds.

“We started coming a month ago,” said Chuck Binzel of Bristol, who was meeting a group of about 10 friends on a Tuesday morning, the members of the group driving in from as far as Glenview, Ill., to ski. “These are the best trails in the area.”

The Parkside Community Nordic Skiers volunteer group has been caring for the trail system at Parkside for more than 20 years. Led by a group of avid skiers, including Charlie Shahbazian of the Town of Paris and Steve Wikner of Kenosha, they volunteer to keep the trails groomed and ready for both serious skiers who are training for races and newcomers giving the sport a try for the first time.

“We’ve had some pretty tough years for snow,” Shahbazian said. “This year has been the best year that I can remember, ever.”