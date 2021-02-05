Local cross-country skiers enjoying the best season in decades at UW-Parkside

SOMERS — A weekday morning wouldn’t seem to be prime time at the trailhead of a Kenosha County trail.
But for local cross-country skiers, 2021 is turning out to be the best ski year in decades and — thanks to a small but dedicated crew of volunteers — the trails at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside campus are drawing crowds.
“We started coming a month ago,” said Chuck Binzel of Bristol, who was meeting a group of about 10 friends on a Tuesday morning, the members of the group driving in from as far as Glenview, Ill., to ski. “These are the best trails in the area.”
The Parkside Community Nordic Skiers volunteer group has been caring for the trail system at Parkside for more than 20 years. Led by a group of avid skiers, including Charlie Shahbazian of the Town of Paris and Steve Wikner of Kenosha, they volunteer to keep the trails groomed and ready for both serious skiers who are training for races and newcomers giving the sport a try for the first time.
“We’ve had some pretty tough years for snow,” Shahbazian said. “This year has been the best year that I can remember, ever.”
Shahbazian and Wikner are both avid skiers. Each has competed 30 times in the annual American Birkebeiner, a 31-mile race that runs from Cable to Hayward in northern Wisconsin. The Parkside trails have given them a place to train close to home, and their volunteer work — along with the volunteer work of others in the group — has opened groomed trails to hundreds of people. The Parkside Community Nordic Skiers has about 250 members on its Facebook group. The volunteers spend several hours a week maintaining the trails.
Wikner said snow conditions are so good this year that he was able to ski at Parkside every day in January. “This is the best year we have ever had,” he said.
The group uses the cross-country trails on the Parkside campus, with the trailhead coming from Kenosha County’s Petrifying Springs Park. The university allows the group to use the trails, and the Kenosha County Parks Department provides storage.
Skiing and skijoring
They groom between 3.5 to 4.5 miles of trail for skiing, with another shorter trail for skijoring — or skiing with dogs. Although the trails are public, people are asked not to walk or hike on the ski trails because it punches holes through the surface.
Cross-country skiers can ski on ungroomed trails, and Wikner said it can be fun breaking your own trail through fresh snow. But groomed trails smooth and pack the snow to allow a more efficient glide.
Shahbazian said he began helping groom the trails about 20 years ago. He said the group had an old snowmobile they used to pull a groomer that packs the snow and leaves a distinctive pattern that skiers call corduroy.
The old snowmobile died four or five years ago, so the group raised money to buy a new machine. “Kenosha County Parks helps us a lot by maintaining the machine and providing us storage and giving us gas,” Shahbazian said.
On Tuesday morning, the trails were busy with skiers.
“Oh gosh, I’ve been doing this for 15 or 20 years,” said Janice Larsen of Raymond. “We really appreciate the volunteers who take care of the trails.”
Bryce O’Boyle of Pleasant Prairie was a newcomer to the sport. “We heard about it and we wanted to give it a try,” O’Boyle said, saying he and his girlfriend rented equipment that are combination skis and snowshoes and had used the trails for the first time the night before. “It was really fun and the trails were beautiful, so I thought I’d come out one more time before I have to give (the equipment) back.”
Shahbazian and Wikner, meeting in the parking lot to go skiing together, were happy to see so many people out enjoying the snow. “It’s nice to see,” Shahbazian said. “It’s nice to see that if we do (the work) the people show up and they love it.”