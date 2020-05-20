Local delegates elected for DNC in Milwaukee
Democrats from across the 1st Congressional District came together virtually to elect delegates to the Democratic National Convention which is to take place Aug. 17-20 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin is selecting 97 delegates and seven alternates. Each congressional district is allotted delegates based on the number of Democratic voters per district, in addition to at-large delegates.

The 1st Congressional District will send six delegates, four for former Vice President Joe Biden and two for U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sally Simpson and John Collins from Kenosha County were elected as Biden delegates.

Connie Cobb Madsen and Trevor Jung of Racine County were elected as Biden delegates.

Susan Sheldon of Burlington was elected as a Sanders delegate, and Steve Doelder of Walworth County was elected as a Sanders delegate. 

