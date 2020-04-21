Local DJ, God's Kitchen to fill stomachs and gas tanks for free

A DJ’s local foundation and a nonprofit community kitchen are teaming up to fill motorists’ gas tanks for free this week in the city’s uptown area.
From noon to 1 p.m. on Wednesday volunteers will assist motorists in as many as 60 vehicles with up to $10 in gasoline at the Kenosha Gas Stop, 2207 60th St, thanks to a the Linda Faye Foundation and God’s Kitchen, who’ve teamed to help the area during the COVID-19 crisis. The foundation is headed by President Carey Norris, known to many as DJ Mr. 262, who has collaborated with God’s Kitchen, led by founder and executive director Arnetta Griffin.
Normally, Norris said, the foundation is able to donate and deliver pallets of food from a local wholesale distributor, but because of the pandemic, volunteers aren’t able to bring trucks to the dock. The foundation is also known for its drive and donation of warm clothes, hygiene supplies and for an annual charity giving weekend culminating with a community Thanksgiving dinner.
“During the epidemic we’re not allowed to bring trucks on dock, so we decided to do gas, along with lunch as usual,” he said.
The lunch will consist of Subway sandwiches, he said.
“It’s for anyone who needs it during this time of COVID-19 and shows up, and yes, it’s first come first serve in order of cars,” he said.
Norris said motorists who visit would be required to follow social distancing etiquette, meaning that everyone who pulls up to the pump will stay in their vehicles.
“We have someone that will pump the gas and someone that will give out the sub,” he said. “We will put in $10 for 60 cars, and if some don’t require the entire $10, we will add it to do extra vehicles.
Volunteers with God’s Kitchen, the foundation and the Kenosha Police Department will be assisting with traffic flow during the hourlong event, he said.
For more information on Linda Faye Foundation, Inc., visit https://www.lindafayefoundationinc.com or contact the foundation at 262-764-0571. For information on God’s Kitchen, go to https://www.godskitchenofkenosha.com/.
