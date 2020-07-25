Local Eagle Scout project to collect bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

With the rash of event cancellations and postponements, one local Boy Scout is optimistic that his event, a Bedding Drive and 5K Run/Walk, will still happen.
Owen West, a member of local Scouts BSA Troop 505 in Kenosha, will hold his Eagle Scout project Sunday at Wolfenbuttel Park.
The event will benefit Sleep with Heavenly Peace, a volunteer organization dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need.
“My project is a benefit for our local Kenosha/Racine chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace,” says West. “I got to know about the organization at their first bed build a couple years ago. It is a really good organization with a goal to make sure every kid has a bed of their own to sleep in.
“I knew I wanted to do something to help Sleep in Heavenly Place for my Eagle Project, and one of our adult leaders told me I should make my project be something I love,” he continued. “I love to run, so I thought I would combine a 5K to the bedding drive to help raise awareness for my project and for SHP. I thought that people like to get outside and exercise, and they would do this 5K and learn more about how SHP makes beds for kids who don’t have one. Plus, they would donate a set of twin-size bedding to help out.”
The COVID-19 pandemic and the related closures have been both a challenge and a benefit to the project.
“I am a little lucky to have had the extra time to work on my project proposal and all of the paperwork since school was out,” West recalled. “I was optimistic this spring that we would be able to still hold the event as I had planned. But then more and more events cancelled or postponed and I started to change my plans to a virtual event, or not have a run at all.
“My project advisers wanted me to still go through the process of applying for an event permit with the city and learn about how our local government works. I didn’t expect the city liaison to say she thought the city would support my event. I was in shock!”
Social distancing is part of the plan West presented.
“Health safety is very important to me. The city and Scouts both needed a written plan to get my even to the finish line. We have a social distancing plan in place and posted on my website RunToBed.org. We will send participants out in waves of 5-10 at a time, with about 30 seconds between waves. That way people won’t be bunched up on the course, as they run or walk along the lakefront. We will also offer a virtual option for those who aren’t quite ready to be in a public outdoor activity.”
Visit RunToBed.org for more information on registration or to donate a set of twin-size bedding to the project.
