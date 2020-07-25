Local Eagle Scout project to collect bedding for Sleep in Heavenly Peace

“I am a little lucky to have had the extra time to work on my project proposal and all of the paperwork since school was out,” West recalled. “I was optimistic this spring that we would be able to still hold the event as I had planned. But then more and more events cancelled or postponed and I started to change my plans to a virtual event, or not have a run at all.

“My project advisers wanted me to still go through the process of applying for an event permit with the city and learn about how our local government works. I didn’t expect the city liaison to say she thought the city would support my event. I was in shock!”

Social distancing is part of the plan West presented.

“Health safety is very important to me. The city and Scouts both needed a written plan to get my even to the finish line. We have a social distancing plan in place and posted on my website RunToBed.org. We will send participants out in waves of 5-10 at a time, with about 30 seconds between waves. That way people won’t be bunched up on the course, as they run or walk along the lakefront. We will also offer a virtual option for those who aren’t quite ready to be in a public outdoor activity.”

