Local eateries in 'whole new world'

Same thing with the diner’s booths — every other booth is kept empty to create more separation. There are also plexiglass panels between each booth.

“We’ve cut down on our capacity greatly,” he said. “And when people leave, we sanitize the booth, the table, the plexiglass — it all gets wiped down.”

Utensils are all pre-wrapped, an air purifier was installed in the diner and the menus are plastic that can be sanitized.

“We were using disposable menus,” he said, “but it was so expensive and there was so much waste. The Copy Center came up with these menus we can clean and reuse. We also have a barcode on our menu, and you can read it on our website.”

Ervin and his wife and business partner Julie are working hard to stay open in what he calls “a whole new world. It’s like something out of a science fiction movie, some dystopian future.”

If you go to Franks, you’re required to wear a mask (you can remove it once you’re seated), which, for the most part, is working fine.