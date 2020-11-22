Local eateries in 'whole new world'

Dino Katris has been in the restaurant business for several years, and he’s never seen such challenging times.
COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions on capacity forced Katris and his staff to adjust to new ways of operating.
For the first time, his La Fogata Mexican Grill, 3300 Sheridan Road, will offer delivery service, starting after Thanksgiving.
“We’ll be doing the deliveries ourselves, as a way to keep our employees working,” he said.
Katris also tries to “be creative with our menu, launching some seasonal specials.”
As for the menus themselves, customers are encouraged to scan a QR code on each table to read the selections. Other new practices include extra sanitizing (“We were a clean restaurant anyway,” Katris said, gesturing around the La Fogata dining area, “but now we have a deep-clean done every morning at 5 a.m.”), temperature checks for staff members and face masks required for everyone.
Still, it’s been a struggle to attract customers.
“The summer was busy, because people could sit outside,” he said. “Now people are being more cautious, which I understand, as the COVID numbers keep going up.”
He’s looking forward to better days in 2021 — “I hope that vaccine gets going quickly” — and focuses on keeping his staff employed.
As the Roots Hospitality Group, Katris and his business partner, Eleasar Estrada, also own and operate the Waterfront Warehouse, 3322 Sheridan Road, and the new El Camino restaurant, 9900 77th St.
“With the three restaurants,” he said, “we’ve got 220 employees. We’re hoping to keep everyone working.”
Changes at the diner
It only took a worldwide pandemic to happen, but Franks Diner is now accepting credit cards.
That’s probably the biggest change at the historic Downtown eatery, said Franks owner Kevin Ervin.
Franks, 508 58th St., started accepting credit cards in March, and it’s been popular with customers.
“This makes it more convenient,” he said. “People used to come up to the register to pay, but we don’t want people crowding in line at the register, so a portable machine is brought to their table. Of course, we’ll come and get cash, too, but a lot of people don’t want to handle cash right now.”
Social distancing inside the small diner means the counter right behind the grill “was shut down completely. That’s where we keep the food containers we need for take-out orders.”
At the other counter, “we can take a group of four all sitting together, or we leave open stools between customers.”
Same thing with the diner’s booths — every other booth is kept empty to create more separation. There are also plexiglass panels between each booth.
“We’ve cut down on our capacity greatly,” he said. “And when people leave, we sanitize the booth, the table, the plexiglass — it all gets wiped down.”
Utensils are all pre-wrapped, an air purifier was installed in the diner and the menus are plastic that can be sanitized.
“We were using disposable menus,” he said, “but it was so expensive and there was so much waste. The Copy Center came up with these menus we can clean and reuse. We also have a barcode on our menu, and you can read it on our website.”
Ervin and his wife and business partner Julie are working hard to stay open in what he calls “a whole new world. It’s like something out of a science fiction movie, some dystopian future.”
If you go to Franks, you’re required to wear a mask (you can remove it once you’re seated), which, for the most part, is working fine.
“We have a few customers who have given staff members a hard time,” Ervin said. “One guy was here on a Sunday and wouldn’t put on a mask, so we asked him to leave. It’s our policy and is also the state’s recommendation. His wife had a mask on, and when she left with him, she was not happy. I imagine that wasn’t a fun ride home.”
He’s hoping 2021 brings a successful vaccine “and we can relax and start to ease back into normal. We’re still serving up the same amount of sass and good food; we’re just doing it a little safer.”
‘Masking up’ at Casa Capri
At Stella’s Casa Capri, 2129 Birch Road, “we are masking up and sanitizing throughout the restaurant,” said Hondo Stella, who co-owns the family restaurant with his sister, Anna Beth.
New procedures include cleaning the laminated menus after each customer. The social distancing aspect of COVID-19 precautions “is taking care of itself,” he said, “with fewer people coming inside.”
During the warmer weather, the patio was busy.
“That was a great option when it was nicer outside,” he said.
When restaurants had to close their doors in mid-March, carryout and delivery orders kept Casa Capri busy. Since reopening the dining room and banquet hall at the northside Kenosha eatery in mid-May, “50 percent of our business is still leaving the building,” Stella said. “We still do a lot of takeout and delivery, and I expect it to stay that way through the winter.”
