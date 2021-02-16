Local employers cautiously optimistic over 2021 hiring

A year into the COVID-19 global pandemic, U.S. employers are generally optimistic they can find people to fill open jobs, and most are not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations first.
A MarketWatch report on a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission study indicated last week that companies are continuing to hire new workers to fill positions and fewer than 1% are making vaccinations mandatory.
Another 3% said they plan to mandate vaccination only for certain workers, such as those who face customers.
In Kenosha County, employers are considering how they will operate during the pandemic, whether to require vaccinations or not.
Earlier this month, members of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce met via Zoom with Kenosha County Health Officer Jennifer Freiheit to determine how they could get employees back into the workplace. The KACC has not conducted a formal survey of its more than 700 members on the issue of requiring vaccinations.
As far as hiring and employment, some Chamber members are very optimistic 2021 will be a good year, while others are cautiously optimistic.
At Uline Corp., chief human resource officer Gil de las Alas suggested this year could be more difficult than last year.
“Overall, the labor market is tougher than it was last year, but it’s a bit of a mixed bag,” he said. “We have had good success hiring for certain roles while it’s been challenging in others.
“Some companies, like Uline, have experienced strong growth through the pandemic and are out there aggressively hiring. Yet there are companies or industries that have struggled, and we are seeing applicants from those places. I have also noticed that candidates who are currently employed may be less willing to switch companies during this time.”
The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported that unemployment rates declined or stayed the same in all of the state’s 12 metro areas over the month of December but still remained higher than the same month in 2019.
In Kenosha County, the December 2020 unemployment rate was 5.8%, compared to the 3.7% rate reported for December 2019. In Racine County, the rate was 6.1%, compared to 3.8% reported for the same month in 2019.
In the City of Kenosha, the rate was 6.7%, compared to 3.9% reported during the same month during the previous year. In the City of Racine, the rate was 7.9%, compared to 4.5% in 2019.
Hiring postings include local employers Amazon, PepsiCo and Uline, who are all looking for warehouse workers. Froedtert South is seeking an administrative assistant, and the City of Kenosha is looking for a clerk typist.