Local employers cautiously optimistic over 2021 hiring

A year into the COVID-19 global pandemic, U.S. employers are generally optimistic they can find people to fill open jobs, and most are not requiring COVID-19 vaccinations first.

A MarketWatch report on a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission study indicated last week that companies are continuing to hire new workers to fill positions and fewer than 1% are making vaccinations mandatory.

Another 3% said they plan to mandate vaccination only for certain workers, such as those who face customers.

In Kenosha County, employers are considering how they will operate during the pandemic, whether to require vaccinations or not.

Earlier this month, members of the Kenosha Area Chamber of Commerce met via Zoom with Kenosha County Health Officer Jennifer Freiheit to determine how they could get employees back into the workplace. The KACC has not conducted a formal survey of its more than 700 members on the issue of requiring vaccinations.

As far as hiring and employment, some Chamber members are very optimistic 2021 will be a good year, while others are cautiously optimistic.

At Uline Corp., chief human resource officer Gil de las Alas suggested this year could be more difficult than last year.