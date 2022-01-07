Local faith communities continue to pivot to address pandemic concerns

When vaccinations started rolling out a year ago, many houses of worship re-opened their doors to in-person worship with varying levels of health protocols.

On Wednesday, however, the Wisconsin Council of Churches issued a recommendation that churches across the state suspend in-person worship services effective immediately.

The organization, whose membership includes several faiths, issued a press release Jan. 5 urging all churches to “return to physically distanced ministry.”

“The Wisconsin Council of Churches strongly recommends that churches statewide temporarily return to remote operations as COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations soar due to the highly-transmissible omicron variant in Wisconsin.”

As with many facets of the current pandemic, local response to the advisory varies. Some faith leaders indicate they are continuing current practices, while others will be once again shifting to all online offerings.

Here is what several local churches reported:

St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church

St. Matthew’s Episcopal acted promptly on the news, said the Rev. Dave Manley, priest-in-charge of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church.

“We received a letter from the bishop indicating we temporarily suspend all in-person workshop effective immediately,” Manley said.

The parish had resumed in-person worship services last summer while continuing streamed on-line services. At that time parishioners were required to wear masks including the choir. Weekly communion was held at the altar rail with single-use cups rather than the common cup.

Manley estimates the current return to virtual services could remain in place until Ash Wednesday, March 2.

St. Anne’s Catholic Church

At the other end of the spectrum, St. Anne’s Catholic Church, 9091 Prairie Ridge Blvd., Pleasant Prairie, will be continuing in-person services as it has done since May, 2020. The church does not offer online worship and does not expect to in the near future, according to the parish office.

According to a statement from the parish office, the dispensation for missing in-person Mass was lifted in September 2020 by the Archdiocese of Milwaukee. “That means that in September 2020 all of our parishioners were invited to be back at Mass every Sunday as part of our obligation to fulfill our commitment to keeping the Lord’s day holy through worship at Sunday Mass.”

Other Archdiocese churches

Milwaukee Archbishop Jerome Listecki on Wednesday shared this message with Catholic parishioners at archdiocese churches:

“As we continue to learn to live with COVID-19 in our midst, and adjust to the changing variants, I am thankful for our pastors and parish leaders and their diligence in continuing the protocols already in place to help people feel safe while attending Mass. The protocols include clearly designated areas for mask wearing and social distancing, as well as providing hand sanitizer and extra cleaning.

“When possible, large parish meetings where social distancing options are not available, are being changed to virtual attendance or postponed for now.

“While there has been no outbreak of COVID-19 from Mass attendance, I’d like to encourage people to exercise personal responsibility. Those who feel sick, or who are especially at risk of health complications, should stay home and watch Sunday worship on the many Masses broadcast on TV and live-streamed on social media until they feel comfortable returning to in-person Mass. In those situations, or for those taking care of someone who is sick, Sunday Mass attendance is excused.

“Our Sunday worship is a joyful obligation. It is a witness to God as the priority in our lives. By remaining diligent in these ways, we help ensure our parishioners feel safe attending Mass and can continue experiencing the connectedness of our parish communities, which is such a vital part of our lives.”

Lord of Life Lutheran Church

For Lord of Life Lutheran Church, 5601 Washington Road, the WCC advisory confirmed what they had already been doing. Although the parish had already begun to offer in-person services last fall, non-COVID illness among staff resulted in a shift to all-virtual services beginning in December.

At this time the parish plans to remain virtual until the end of January or unless things change, said Angie Wollschlager, the church’s lay administrator.

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church

St. Mary’s Lutheran Church, 2001 80th St., noted it will also continue to meet for in-person worship along with current streaming.

“The only change is that parishioners will take communion at their seats with individually packaged elements,” said Leslie Standahl, church council president.

“We returned to singing the lectionary and hymns with masks on but now with numbers rising our task force will meet to see what we might do,” Standahl said.

In addition, Standahl said, the church is installing an ionization system into the heating and cooling system. The system is designed to purify and disinfect the air of harmful COVID particles.

First United Methodist Church

In-person services have been in effect since last September at First United Methodist Church and immediate changes are not foreseen here, either.

“Currently, the WCC advisory will not impact the decision to go virtual,” according to the Rev. Susan Patterson-Sumwalt of First United Methodist Church. 919 60th St.

“I do take what they say seriously as well as look at what our facility/practices can do to safely hold worship and and read carefully the weekly report on Kenosha County statistics.”

Sunday morning services, while shorter than they were pre-pandemic, include elements of regular worship services such as sung hymns and monthly communion.

The communal cup once used for communion has been replaced by individual single-use cups, however, she said. “Some people would prefer to go back to old way, but they understand and are grateful for meeting in person.”

Masks are recommended but are not mandatory. Due to the large space on the main floor and balcony, social distancing is not a problem, Patterson-Sumwalt said.

Wesley United Methodist Church

March 14, 2021 was the first Sunday for a return to in-person Sunday worship at Wesley United Methodist Church, 4600 60th St. and now the church is “weighing its options,” says the Rev. Grace Cajiuat.

“I have given the leadership three scenarios and also forwarded the most recent report from Jen Freiheit, of the Kenosha County Public Health,” she said.

She noted that some are voicing their preference to go back to virtual until the numbers go down in cases and hospitalizations. “We need to be part of the solution and not spread the virus through our gathering,” she said.

Beth Hillel Temple

With no in-person services scheduled until Jan. 14, no immediate changes are expected for services at at Beth Hillel Temple, 6050 8th Ave., according to the Rabbi Dena Feingold.

In-person services began on Sept. 1 with a live-streaming option as well. Three weeks of each month services were held in-person and one via Zoom.

Safety protocols have included masking, social distancing and a sign-in for contact tracing, Feingold said.

So far, offering on-line and in-person service options has satisfied everyone, she said. “We were able to do some nice things in-person for Hanukkah. We had a nice turnout of about 20 which included some kids.”

