Local farmers can sign up for new round of COVID-19 relief

Local farmers impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for another round of funding though the Wisconsin Farm Support Program beginning August 10, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday.
A total of $8.4 million is still available and applications will be accepted from August 10-24.
Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply for funding if they had gross income from farming between $10,000 and 45 million in 2019 and did not already receive a payment in the first round.
Following the first round of the program in June 2020, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 Wisconsin counties.
The following number of producers in the southeastern Wisconsin tri-county area received support during the first round:
Kenosha: 52 farmers received a total of $182,000
Racine: 79 farmers received a total of $276,500
Walworth: 153 farmers received a total of $535,500
This is an average of $3,500 per applicant in each county.
Income for eligibility is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income.
Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes.
A list of common questions is available online at revenue.wi.gov. The application will go live on August 10th at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.
The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was announced by Gov. Tony Evers in May 2020. The program provided a total of $50 million in direct payments to support Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The eligibility requirements of the program were created in partnership with more than a dozen groups representing Wisconsin farmers, the DATCP, DOR, and Evers’ office.
Meat locker
051720-blm-loc-2grocer
051720-blm-loc-2locker
051720-blm-loc-9locker
051720-blm-loc-8locker
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-001
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-002
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-003
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-005
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-007
051720-qc-nws-regionalmeat-010
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-001
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-003
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-004
051720-QC-NWS-REGIONALMEAT-mm-005
05172020-blm-loc-1meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-1meattitus
05172020-blm-loc-2meatbane
05172020-blm-loc-2meattitus
Virus Outbreak Slaughterhouse Cities
Cobb_Seth 1 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 2 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 4 05.13.20.JPG
Leeper_Tom 7 05.13.20.JPG
Ray_Eric-051420-1.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-5.jpg
Ray_Eric-051420-2.jpg
Rogan_GreenBay_4.jpg
slone_chris-051420-1.jpg
slone_chris-051420-2.jpg
US-NEWS-TRUMP-ORDER-KEEPS-MEATPACKING-PLANTS-3-TB.jpg
Gallery
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Coronavirus and its impact on meat production
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.