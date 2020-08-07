Local farmers can sign up for new round of COVID-19 relief

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local farmers impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for another round of funding though the Wisconsin Farm Support Program beginning August 10, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday.

A total of $8.4 million is still available and applications will be accepted from August 10-24.

Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply for funding if they had gross income from farming between $10,000 and 45 million in 2019 and did not already receive a payment in the first round.

Following the first round of the program in June 2020, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 Wisconsin counties.

The following number of producers in the southeastern Wisconsin tri-county area received support during the first round:

Kenosha: 52 farmers received a total of $182,000

Racine: 79 farmers received a total of $276,500

Walworth: 153 farmers received a total of $535,500

This is an average of $3,500 per applicant in each county.