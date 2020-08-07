You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local farmers can sign up for new round of COVID-19 relief
View Comments

Local farmers can sign up for new round of COVID-19 relief

{{featured_button_text}}

Local farmers impacted by COVID-19 will be able to apply for another round of funding though the Wisconsin Farm Support Program beginning August 10, the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced Thursday.

A total of $8.4 million is still available and applications will be accepted from August 10-24.

Producers of any commodity are eligible to apply for funding if they had gross income from farming between $10,000 and 45 million in 2019 and did not already receive a payment in the first round.

Following the first round of the program in June 2020, $41.6 million was distributed to nearly 12,000 farmers in 71 Wisconsin counties.

The following number of producers in the southeastern Wisconsin tri-county area received support during the first round:

Kenosha: 52 farmers received a total of $182,000

Racine: 79 farmers received a total of $276,500

Walworth: 153 farmers received a total of $535,500

This is an average of $3,500 per applicant in each county.

Income for eligibility is broadly defined to include a variety of types of income, such as rental payments from the Conservation Reserve Program or payments from federal insurance programs, among other types of income.

Payments are expected to be issued by the Wisconsin Department of Revenue (DOR) in mid-September. The specific amount producers will receive will be determined once the application period closes.

A list of common questions is available online at revenue.wi.gov. The application will go live on August 10th at https://tap.revenue.wi.gov/farm.

The Wisconsin Farm Support Program was announced by Gov. Tony Evers in May 2020. The program provided a total of $50 million in direct payments to support Wisconsin farmers who have faced financial challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eligibility requirements of the program were created in partnership with more than a dozen groups representing Wisconsin farmers, the DATCP, DOR, and Evers’ office.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Children's Mental Health During COVID-19

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics