Local filmmaker's movie filed in Kenosha and Racine set to debut

Her death, he said, “happened so suddenly. I was her primary caregiver in the three months from her diagnosis to when she died. I was taking care of her and also working on the film.”

His worst fear had come true, he said, but, working on a film that deals with death actually helped.

“Because I had confronted the subject of death during my research, talking to grieving families and funeral directors while I was writing the script, I felt like I understood the subject more,” he said. “It wasn’t so strange to me anymore. It’s still very hard, and I miss her so much, but I handled it all surprisingly well.”

Villanueva lives with and cares for his grandfather, who just turned 90 years old, and cherishes their time together.

“Because I experienced this death, I want to spend as much time as I can with him,” he said.

His grandparents “adopted me and three of my siblings, and they loved us so much. My father was gone (he and his brother were murdered on separate occasions) and my mother got into drugs and couldn’t take care of us. I’m so grateful to my grandparents. They saved us.”

A love of filmmaking