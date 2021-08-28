Local filmmaker's movie filmed in Kenosha and Racine set to debut

Danny Villanueva Jr. hopes good things come to those who wait.
When we first met in November of 2019, the local filmmaker was nearing the end of a three-year project.
His movie — “I Dream of a Psychopomp” — was ready to be sent out to film festivals for a 2020 premiere.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic stopped everything.
“We had to really slow down when everything shut down,” he said. “But it meant we could take our time and really polish the film.”
With the film’s world premiere just days away, Villanueva is feeling “confident and excited.”
When we talked Thursday, he had just come back from the Music Box Theatre in Chicago, where the film debuts on Sept. 3.
“That place is so beautiful. You can feel its history walking inside,” he said of the 800-seat movie palace that first opened its doors on Aug. 22, 1929.
He’s happy with how the film, which filmed scenes in Kenosha and Racine, looks and sounds, he said.
“I had seen it so many times during editing that I took a break and now, when I see it with fresh eyes, I feel so happy and proud and lucky to have had such a great team working on it.”
After the Chicago premiere, the film makes its Wisconsin debut here at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside on Sept. 4.
“It’s so great to show it at UW-Parkside,” the Chicago native said. “We filmed it here, and I’ve lived here for 20 years now, so that’s perfect.”
A personal loss
Villanueva wrote the script for the film, which is made up of three different stories, linked by a wraparound tale of a widower.
“That character ties everything together,” Villanueva said of the man, who is visited by a psychopomp, or spirit guide, in his dreams. “He visits his wife’s grave and meets other cemetery visitors, who share their stories.”
Villanueva’s inspiration for this tale was his own fear of the end of life.
“I’m very terrified of death,” he said in 2019. “I’ve never had anyone close to me die, and I’m trying to face my fear of it.”
Since writing the film, however, Villanueva has now dealt with the death of the person closest to him.
“My grandmother, who adopted me when I was very young, was diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer in February 2020,” he said. “She was my mother. I lived with her pretty much my whole life, and she was truly my best friend.”
Her death, he said, “happened so suddenly. I was her primary caregiver in the three months from her diagnosis to when she died. I was taking care of her and also working on the film.”
His worst fear had come true, he said, but, working on a film that deals with death actually helped.
“Because I had confronted the subject of death during my research, talking to grieving families and funeral directors while I was writing the script, I felt like I understood the subject more,” he said. “It wasn’t so strange to me anymore. It’s still very hard, and I miss her so much, but I handled it all surprisingly well.”
Villanueva lives with and cares for his grandfather, who just turned 90 years old, and cherishes their time together.
“Because I experienced this death, I want to spend as much time as I can with him,” he said.
His grandparents “adopted me and three of my siblings, and they loved us so much. My father was gone (he and his brother were murdered on separate occasions) and my mother got into drugs and couldn’t take care of us. I’m so grateful to my grandparents. They saved us.”
A love of filmmaking
Villanueva’s journey to becoming a filmmaker started at a young age, and he is “completely consumed with making films. I love telling stories. That’s what really drives me: I have a film in my mind that I want to see, and I hope others will want to see it, too.”
As a filmmaker of “micro-budget” movies, Villanueva has to get creative when it comes to casting roles and shooting on location.
Most of the “Psychopomp” actors were found through the website backstage.com, he said.
As for locations, “a big help is finding someone who is genuinely interested in the project,” he explained.
That meant working with the facilities director at Villanueva’s alma mater. “The Reuther High School guy really loves films and stayed with us while we shot scenes at night at the school,” he said. (Another huge help: Villanueva has production insurance.)
He describes his film as “not really a horror film; more of a drama with horror elements.” It runs 80 minutes. He says it would be Rated R for adult language, though he calls it “not very gory.”