Local firefighters union announce endorsement of slate of democratic candidates

The Kenosha Firefighters Union Local 414 announced endorsements for the upcoming fall election, backing a number of Democratic candidates.

The union is endorsing Tip McGuire for the 64th Assembly District, Tod Ohnstad for the 65th Assembly District, Ann Roe for the 1st Congressional District, and Rebecca Matoska-Mentink for Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court.

Local 414 Vice President and Chair of the union’s Political Action Committee Joseph Sielski acknowledged their endorsements differed somewhat from that of their fellow emergency response union in Kenosha.

“While we are partners in service with our friends at the Kenosha Professional Police Association, we are our own organization. Our endorsements reflect that, as the men and women we choose to support stand with working people and prioritize public safety,” Sielski said.

He emphasized the need for elected officials who would do “more than talk” about issues of public safety and crime.

“We believe the people we’ve endorsed are the best candidates to get that job done,” Sielski said.

The Kenosha Professional Police Association has also endorsed Rebecca Matoska-Mentink for Clerk of Circuit Court

Ricardo Lebron, Local 414 president, echoed Sielski’s sentiment.

“We are a non-partisan organization; we support those candidates who support workers’ rights,” Lebron said. “We are a labor organization, we are a union, we are blue collar workers and public servants at our core.”

The Kenosha Professional Fire Fighters Union Local 414 is affiliated with the International Association of Fire Fighters and represents 139 members.