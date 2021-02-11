Local food banks would benefit from Evers' budget proposal

A $20 million investment proposed by Gov. Tony Evers in his budget plan will help connect Wisconsin food banks and pantries with state producers in an effort to aid families experiencing food insecurity, representatives with local hunger relief agencies say.

Gov. Tony Evers’ two-year state budget will include $43 million in spending designed to help the state’s rural economy, he announced Friday. Evers, a Democrat, is scheduled to submit his budget to the Republican-controlled Legislature on Feb. 16. The Legislature will take the next several months rewriting it before passing their version sometime in the summer.

The proposed funding recognizes the urgent need to connect families with locally produced food as well as the need to fill service gaps, said Amy Greil, of the Kenosha County Food Bank.

“We at the Kenosha County Food Bank are excited to see more and more alignment across statewide, regional and local organizations— public, private and nonprofit,” Greil said in a statement. “Whether it is food insecurity or supply chain disruptions, systemic challenges require systemic solutions and require us to rise above ‘turf,’ build stronger relationships, and devise creative solutions for current day dilemmas.”