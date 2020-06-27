Local food pantries list items they need
SHALOM CENTER

Dana Crawford, facilities manager, center, packs boxes of food along with staff, clients, and volunteers on Tuesday. The Shalom Center Food Pantry saw a 20 percent increase in clients between March 16 to March 31 despite open hours being shortened. The food pantry serves grocery needs to the public on Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Groceries are served to the public via curbside pick-up. The requirements to receive food are: you must be a Kenosha County resident, show an ID, and have a bill with your current address. The food pantry accepts donations and is asking for milk, cereal, and cleaning supplies including disinfectants.

 SEAN KRAJACIC, KENOSHA NEWS

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce, salad dressing, jelly

Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, antibacterial wipes

Women and Children’s Horizons

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: None listed

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, canned tuna and chicken

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha; To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Hygiene products

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church); Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Thursday; 7 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: None listed

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

