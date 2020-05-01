Local food pantries list needs this week

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Canned meats (tuna, chicken), eggs, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30-a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours