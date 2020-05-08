Local food pantries list updated needs
View Comments

Local food pantries list updated needs

{{featured_button_text}}

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is publishing a weekly list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Canned meats (tuna, chicken), eggs, cereal, pasta, pasta sauce

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 8:30-a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Juice, family-size meat portions, jelly

Non-food products needed this week: Diapers, wipes, toilet paper

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor

Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce

Non-food products needed this week: Toothbrushes, toothpaste

Women and Children’s Horizons

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Cleaning Supplies

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha

Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce

Non-food products needed this week: None

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha

To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: Household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID- 19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics