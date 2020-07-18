Local food pantries update latest needs
Local food pantries update latest needs

JOURNEY CHURCH
PHOTO BY PAUL WILLIAMS

In response to numerous inquiries from community members on how they can help during the COVID-19 emergency, the Kenosha County Joint Information Center is regularly publishing a list of needs at local food pantries.

This list is compiled by Extension Kenosha County in cooperation with the Joint Information Center. To add your organization to the list, please contact Amy Greil at Amy.Greil@kenoshacounty.org.

Current needs by organization, including the hours they are open to accept donations, are as follows:

Shalom Center

4314 39th Ave., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monda to Friday; weekends by appointment at 262-658-1713, ext. 100.

Food products needed this week: Jelly, sliced ham/turkey, canned tuna, snacks, pasta sauce, noodles

Non-food products needed this week: Hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes

Salvation Army

3116 75th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday (except during pantry distribution hours, 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday), 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday

Food products needed this week: Tuna, jelly, macaroni and cheese, eggs

Non-food products needed this week: Soap, shampoo, conditioner

Sharing Center

25700 Wilmot Road (Highway C), Trevor; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 9 a.m. to noon Friday; nights and weekends by appointment at 262-298-5535

Food products needed this week: Fresh produce

Non-food products needed this week: Shampoo, antibacterial wipes

Women and Children’s Horizons

To arrange for donations, please call 262-656-3500.

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: None listed

Grace Welcome Center

2006 60th St., Kenosha; Donations accepted 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday; 7 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday and Friday

Food products needed this week: Jelly, canned tuna and canned chicken

Non-food products needed this week: Toilet paper

Vivent Health

1212 57th St., Kenosha; To arrange for donations, please call 262-657-6644

Food products needed this week: None

Non-food products needed this week: None listed

Twin Lakes Area Food Pantry

701 N. Lake Ave., Twin Lakes (St. John’s Catholic Church); Donations accepted 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday and Wednesday; 7 to 8 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month

Food products needed this week: None listed

Non-food products needed this week: Personal hygiene and laundry products always welcome

For more information about COVID-19 in our community, including statistics and links to resources, visit the Kenosha County COVID-19 hub at www.kenoshacounty.org/covid-19.

The Kenosha County Joint Information Center encourages people with questions about COVID-19 that they cannot answer online to dial 2-1-1 or visit the 2-1-1 website, https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/.

