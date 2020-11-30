Local Girl Scout advocate voices concerns over planned closure of Camp Pottawatomi Hills

Brown said any potential buyers of the 120-acre Camp Pottawatomie Hills will be encouraged to consider conservation rather than redevelopment. But the property has not been listed for sale yet, and no one is sure what kind of offers will materialize.

A lasting influence

A lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and self-titled “Pottawatomi Kid,” Decker voiced concern that supporters and alumna were not in the loop regarding the Girl Scout Council’s intention to shutter the camps.

“I don’t have a child but camp was a strong factor in my life,” she said in a recent phone interview. “My science degree might not have happened; my love of the outdoors and science came from camp when I was 8 years old.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Decker said she learned about the closings from a news report in mid-November, posted it online and got involved with Save Our Camps GSWISE (Girls Scouts Wisconsin, Southeast), a new local group consisting of camp directors and volunteers unaffiliated with the Girl Scout Council of Southeast Wisconsin or national council.

Nationwide, there are two additional separate Save Our Camps groups that are focused on camps around the nation.