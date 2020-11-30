Local Girl Scout advocate voices concerns over planned closure of Camp Pottawatomi Hills

Fond memories of scout camp summers and the desire to preserve camps for future generations of girls are what motivates Kenosha resident April Decker to protest the anticipated closures of Camp Pottawatomi Hills.
The Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has announced plans to close Camp Pottawatomie Hills and to put the entire 120-acre property up for sale as well as Camp Winding River in Neosho in Dodge County.
Located on Pleasant Lake in the Town of LaGrange just west of East Troy in Walworth County, Camp Potawatomie Hills serves hundreds of girls a year with its cabins, campgrounds and facilities for picnicking, canoeing, hiking and other activities.
Girl Scout officials say closing Camp Potawatomie Hills is part of a strategy to save money and streamline camping at other camps to better serve the scouting community.
Christy Brown, chief executive of the Milwaukee-based Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast, said camp attendance is down overall in recent years, and officials believe consolidating with fewer camps makes sense financially and organizationally. Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast has more than 20,000 members in an area that extends from Kenosha County north to Washington County and as far west as approximately Burlington.
“We are financially stable,” she said, “and we intend to stay that way.”
Brown said any potential buyers of the 120-acre Camp Pottawatomie Hills will be encouraged to consider conservation rather than redevelopment. But the property has not been listed for sale yet, and no one is sure what kind of offers will materialize.
A lasting influence
A lifetime member of the Girl Scouts and self-titled “Pottawatomi Kid,” Decker voiced concern that supporters and alumna were not in the loop regarding the Girl Scout Council’s intention to shutter the camps.
“I don’t have a child but camp was a strong factor in my life,” she said in a recent phone interview. “My science degree might not have happened; my love of the outdoors and science came from camp when I was 8 years old.”
Decker said she learned about the closings from a news report in mid-November, posted it online and got involved with Save Our Camps GSWISE (Girls Scouts Wisconsin, Southeast), a new local group consisting of camp directors and volunteers unaffiliated with the Girl Scout Council of Southeast Wisconsin or national council.
Nationwide, there are two additional separate Save Our Camps groups that are focused on camps around the nation.
Decker also sent a letter to the Kenosha News on behalf of Save Our Camps GSWISE, noting, among other things, that the remaining Girl Scout camps, including Camp Alice Chester in East Troy and Silver Brook in West Bend, may not serve scouts as well as camps like Pottawatomi Hills.
While Camp Alice Chester is not far from where Pottawatomi Hills was located, Decker notes that Silver Brook, will result in campers spending longer commuting to camp each day by bus.
She also pointed out that older camps offer a more rugged camping experience for scouts. “Alice Chester has creature comforts; camps (like Pottawatomi Hills) are able to facilitate some of the ‘primitive’ camp programming currently espoused by the GSA.”
Local options lacking
Decker’s group is also concerned that local summer camp options, Trefoil Oaks, 3901 First St. in Somers, and Woodhaven Program Center, 2303 37th St., in Kenosha, “are smaller and landlocked ... and not able to facilitate outdoor learning and basic summer needs like swimming, boating, and archery.”
Decker agrees that while the GSA has said it is financially stable, the camp closures are a reflection of financial realities. She noted that the camps contribute to the local economy through service projects and volunteer activities.
“Their justification for liquidating is that the camp programs are not making a lot of money,” she said. “Camps shouldn’t be about making money but a place to mold youth, teach skills and offer a safe haven.”
Looking ahead, Decker and Save Our Camps are hoping to work with Girl Scouts of Wisconsin Southeast on ways to save the camps for current and future scouts.
“Other Friends of Councils elsewhere in the nation have created land trusts and bought the camps from the land trusts to make into a state conservation area.”
Scott Williams of Lee Newspapers contributed to this report.
