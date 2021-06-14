Local government meetings for the Week of June 14-18

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSE/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at thei meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 999-6537-5467.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m.; Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/43377793947 or to access by phone call 562-247-8422, access code 802-986-984.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 972-4138-0545.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 972-4138-0545.