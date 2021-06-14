 Skip to main content
Local government meetings for the Week of June 14-18
Public Meetings

Local government meetings for the Week of June 14-18

Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSE/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at thei meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 999-6537-5467.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m.; Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/43377793947 or to access by phone call 562-247-8422, access code 802-986-984.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 972-4138-0545.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 972-4138-0545.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Enter meeting ID 751-838-0116 when prompted.

CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30, teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Enter meeting ID 751-838-0116 when prompted.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Enter meeting ID 751-838-0116 when prompted.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE AND FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 952-3556-1656.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m. in Room 153 at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.; closed session to discuss litigation and personnel issues.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. in the boardroom at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St.; discussion of the Better Together 2021-22 Plan and removal of administrative regulation on employee face coverings and scrubs.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS: 7:30 p.m. in the board room in the Administration Building, 1010 56th St.; among agenda items is consideration for approval of 2021 Country Thunder activity control license.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 995-1678-4840.

Thursday

GATEWAY TECHNICAL COLLEGE DISTRICT BOARD: 8 a.m. Racine Campus, Quad Rooms R102/R104, 1001 Main St.; virtual option: 1-312-626-6799; meeting ID 891-2799-8672.

