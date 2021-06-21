Local government meetings for the Week of June 21-25

Today

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSE/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 957-3640-4088.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m.; Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6763156911253316363 or to access by phone call 213-929-4232, access code 280-133-209.

CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 987-9090-9335