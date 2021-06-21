 Skip to main content
Local government meetings for the Week of June 21-25
Public Meetings

Local government meetings for the Week of June 21-25

Today

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL LICENSE/PERMITS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 957-3640-4088.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m.; Village Hall auditorium, 9915 39th Ave.; To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6763156911253316363 or to access by phone call 213-929-4232, access code 280-133-209.

CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 987-9090-9335

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. special meeting to include public hearing on propsoal to withdraw Decalration of Emergency with regard to the COVID-19 outbreak and reinstating in-person meeting of the Common Council, committees and all boards, commissions and authorities of the city; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 646-558-8656.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m. teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. Can be observed on Public Access Channel 25 and live web streaming from https://shorturl.at/joHBNQ. Join via television by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656; enter meeting ID 947-9563-7863 when prompted.

Tuesday

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202; in-person meeting.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., 2nd Floor Committee Conference Room.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 P.M., teleconference; Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at the meeting is allowed. It is audio only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656. Meeting ID 928-0565-7207.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school at 8828 Antioch Road, Salem; live-streamed at https://www.salem.k12.wi.us/multimedia.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 204, in-person meeting.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., Municipal Building, 625 52nd St., Room 202, in-person meeting.

