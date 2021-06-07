Local government meetings for the Week of June 7-11

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. If you wish to observe the meeting audibly, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 9 34 5186 3532 Persons wishing to provide public comments on a particular agenda item are encouraged to provide those comments in advance of the meeting by electronic mail to the City at comments@kenosha.org.