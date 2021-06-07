 Skip to main content
Local government meetings for the Week of June 7-11
Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road, Kenosha.

CITY OF KENOSHA FINANCE COMMITTEE: Teleconference, 6 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312 626 6799 or 646 558 8656 Meeting ID 912 8458 2763.

KENOSHA COUNTY PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: Teleconference, 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. The options to observe the Council Meetings are:

Public Access Channel 25

Live web streaming from: https://shorturl.at/joHNQ

Join via telephone by calling 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656

Enter meeting ID: 912 0010 5823 when prompted.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. To attend the meeting virtually register online at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/2264772266762960909; or to access the meeting by phone Call: +1 (562) 247-8321; access code: 233-052-462. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m. Closed session; candidate interviews.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2 conference room.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD: 4:30 p.m. at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Procarione classroom.

CITY OF KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., closed session.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, second floor conference room.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m. Teleconference, 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 977 9882 9589

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT, & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. Memorial Garden Area at the Kenosha County Center Campus, highways 50 and 45, Bristol. A possible quorum of the committee may be present.

MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m. teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. This meeting is audio-only. If you wish to listen to the meeting, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 980 8841 8945

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: 2 p.m., Public Safety Building, second floor emergency operations center.

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m. teleconference; closed session

KENOSHA COUNTY YOUTH IN GOVERNANCE MENTOR-MENTEE ORIENTATION: 5 p.m., County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Kenosha, County Board chambers.

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., teleconference. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, no in-person public attendance at this meeting is allowed. If you wish to observe the meeting audibly, dial into the meeting at 312-626-6799 or 646-558-8656, Meeting ID 9 34 5186 3532 Persons wishing to provide public comments on a particular agenda item are encouraged to provide those comments in advance of the meeting by electronic mail to the City at comments@kenosha.org.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Center conference room, highways 50 and 45, Bristol.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 PM, County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Kenosha, second floor conference room.

Tuesday, June 15

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 4:30 p.m., Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., Procarione Classroom.

