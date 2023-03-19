Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 1:30 p.m., at the Public Service Building, 1000 55th St., in the sheriff’s conference room. This is a closed session for interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; determination of testing/selection procedure for deputy sheriff; election of officers; and closed session for continuing process of deputy sheriff candidates’ reviews.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approving survey map for Keystone Planning & Design to subdivide the property at the southeast corner of 115th Avenue and Highway 50 in the River View commercial development area into two parcels for proposed Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone restaurant on one lot, and a future retail/service/restaurant mixed use building on the other lot; public hearing and consider conditional use permit, site and operation plan and other agreements for the Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone project, with drive-through facility and outdoor dining; other zoning, survey and comprehensive plan issues.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: discussion regarding bus shelters; transit owned-and operated parking lots; discussion about increased utilization and signage for the parking structure; transit director status report on the charging station in the parking structure, and on ridership.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: approve 2023 consolidated plan-annual plan for the Community Development Block Grant/HOME program; resolutions to levy special assessments against benefited properties based upon final construction costs for specific projects involving various parcels; government agency agreement between Flock Group Inc. and Kenosha Police Department; Lease between the city and Kenosha Area Business Alliance Foundation Inc.; KABA 2022 fourth quarter report.

WHEATLAND RECREATION BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: announce 2023 board three-year appointment of Steve Peters; annual election of officers for 2023; park and beach employees for 2023; park ad beach recreation activities and continuing programs for 2023; discuss and possible action for 2023 projects and maintenance needs at New Munster Park (possible replacement trees, north property line fence repair and location), Lilly Lake Beach, Oakwood Shores Park, Fox River Pines Park and Koch Park; and report on ball diamond outfield signs and spaces available.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 6:45 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The committee will consider a lease between the city and Kenosha Area Business Alliance Foundation Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: conditional use permit for 1,448,075 square foot distribution facility at the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 38th Street for Uline; request for rezoning a portion of 7516 25th Ave., from institutional park district to general residential for Christian Reformed Church; license and permit requests and other monthly reports; first reading of ordinance to add Ward 75 to 16th Aldermanic District; second reading of ordinance repealing/recreating the city code section on vicious animals; approve 2023 consolidated plan-annual plan for the Community Development Block Grant/HOME program; resolutions to levy special assessments against benefited properties based upon final construction costs for specific projects involving various parcels; second reading of ordinance to rezone the property at 13215 38th St., from agricultural land holding district to heavy manufacturing district; resolution to support the initiative for improvement of the Shagbark Recreational Area’s drug bond in cooperation with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network; appointments; award contract for Pershing Boulevard resurfacing (75st Street to 67th Street) to A. W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine, for $1,997,700; and KABA 2022 fourth quarter report.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: police and fire department reports for February; promotion of police officer to probationary detective; promotion of firefighter to probationary apparatus operator; the commission may also go into closed session to review candidates for promotion to probationary police captain.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 2 p.m., in the Public Safety Building, 100 55th St., in the sheriff’s conference room. Closed session for interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports from chief sheriff’s deputy and from Human Resources director; and closed session for continuing process of deputy sheriff candidates’ reviews.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: introduction of community development specialist; transfer of five lots by the Redevelopment Authority to the city for Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session with no formal action. The board will discuss and review handbook revisions and proposed ordinance change regarding snow emergencies; and discuss awarding bid for 45th Avenue lift station and 63rd Avenue lift station for 2023 capital improvement project.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolutions requesting the state review the laws on authoring the issuance of bonds of promissory notes and on amending adopted municipal budgets; resolution regarding substitute care collections; resolution to support of increasing county child support funding; resolution to adopt policy regarding in-person meeting attendance; and amendment on standing committees.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the middle school library, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. This is for school year hourly staff compensation package review and discussion by the committee, with no board action taken at this meeting.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the school’s main office, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, in the conference room. It is for a committee discussion of the budget.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; election update; elementary teacher resignation; school psychologist 2023-24 contract; special student presentation; board action on district job descriptions; referendum construction update; and committee reports.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at Wheatland Center School Room 164 (community room) at 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: March voucher report; discussion and possible action on summer school fees; and closed session to discuss employee contracts.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56h St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: recommendations to appoint Ruth Dyson to the Civil Service Commission, Juan Torres to the Board of Health, and Michelle Miloslavic to the Kenosha County Library System Board; resolution to approve FICA alternative plan for eligible Kenosha County employees; resolution to approve appointment of Estelena Cooksey to the Civil Service Commission; approve 2022 grant award for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT Bomb Technician Response Equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force grant for the Southeast Area Drug Operations Group; resolution to accept and utilize Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land records modernization project activities; resolution relating to use of TikTok on Kenosha County owned devices; resolution authorizing the county to enter into settlement agreements with pharmaceutical industries; resolution to approve appointing Nancy Kemp to the Kenosha County Library System Board; resolutions authorizing the Director of Parks to apply for grant funding for completing a feasibility study for the Midwest Interstate Trail, for for park improvements to Pets Park and Veterans Memorial Park; resolution to accept $100,000 from Flint Development for wear and tear on Highway MB between Highway 142 and Highway E due to construction traffic; resolution to approve leasing the highway storage yard to the Achievement Center-Western Kenosha County Transit Service.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports include Student Council, Leadership Team, emergency plan reunification protocol, chiller instillation update and strategic plan update; discussion of academic excellence and technical excellence scholarships, E-Rate proposal; STart College Now & Early College Credit Program; school calendar amendment; policy updates; and discussion of staff reductions of referendum fails.

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit extension for 4,600 square foot fuel station/convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road (Speedway); public hearing on conditional use permit for 1,448,075 square foot distribution facility at the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 28th Street (ULINE); public hearing on resolution to approve a survey map for the above ULINE project; public hearings on rezoning requests; and a public hearing on a special exception request to the accessory building size requirement to construct a new accessory structure at 8057 17th Ave.

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: presentation by Dan Bahr with the Wisconsin Counties Association; monthly reports; presentation by the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolutions to appoint Brian Gonzales and Xavier Solis to serve on the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolutions recognizing May as national Military Appreciation Month and National Foster Care Month; and future scheduling.