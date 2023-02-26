Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4:15 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. This is a special executive closed session for deliberating or negotiating the purchase of public properties, the investing of public founds, or conducting other public business, regarding the Howard property.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. This is the regular meeting and items on the agenda include: monthly reports; citizen recognition; and draw of letter of credit-Ashbury East.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Sportfishing and Conservation Association for use of Anderson Park on Saturday, May 20, for annual Kids Fish-N-Fun; lease between the board for the city and Kenosha Sportfishing & Conservation LTD; request from Love Your Community Inc. to amend its application for the Beach Front Arts Fest on Saturday, July 22, to extend park hours to 11 a.m. and to sell fermented malt and/or wine until 11 p.m.; request from Greater Mt. Hebron for use of Lincoln Park on Saturday, July 29, for Christ in the Park event; request for approval of Southport park watershed rejuvenation project Phase 1 design to allow the Southport Park Association to seek funding sources.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on a backyard chicken coop license; request from Life of Swede LLC to place a temporary tent in the public right-of-way at 510 56th St. on March 11; ordinance to repeal and recreate in its entirety the section of the City Code regarding vicious animals; review/amend as needed previous signage trials.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: introduction of new transit commissioner Kelly MacKay; election of vice chairperson; review final construction drawing for SiFi Hut at 4303 39th Ave. (Transit Authority office0; and vote on ground lease agreement between the city and SiFi Networks Kenosha LLC.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: Request from the Kenosha History Center for use of city-owned parking lot for cruise-ins twice each month starting May 14 and ending Sept. 29; award of contract for 22nd Avenue reconstruction (85th Street to 89th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine for $3,523,100; accept 30th Avenue reconstruction (52nd Street o 40th Street) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son for $3,684,163; amend city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by adding $262,444 in CIP funding, including state funding increase, for Washington Road project (32nd Avenue to Green Bay Road); recommended contract with EUA Architects for design and engineering services for the Innovation Center in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood; SiFi update; municipal office building boiler replacement order update; salt usage update; Capital Improvement Program project status update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: amendment to the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 to increase the 22nd Avenue storm sewer with road reconstruction by $282,200; and award of contract for 22nd Avenue reconstruction (85th Street to 89th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine for $3,523,100.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award of contract for 67th Street elevated storage tank painting to Viking Painting LLC as lowest bidder at $368,400; award of contract for Kenosha Water Utility water main relay package (Pershing Boulevard from 67th Street to 71st Street, and on 68th Street from Pershing Boulevard to 43rd Avenue) to Mid City Corporation, as the lowest bidder at $687,000; Kenosha Water Utility 2021 annual report review; and consider request for property use agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Kenosha History Center for classic car cruise ins twice a month starting May 14 and ending Sept. 29.

WHEATLAND TOWN MEETING: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. This is a special town meeting for consideration of a resolution of the electors to authorize the Town Board to dispose of property.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: Immediately following the 6 p.m. town meeting, at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: consideration of resolution authorizing the Town Board to dispose of property; first reading of ordinance repealing and recreating code section relating to alcohol sales; permit applications; request for a temporary use permit from Black Bull Fireworks for a temporary fireworks sales stand in the parking lot of 32400 Geneva Road; continue discussion of allowing ATV travel on town roads; cancel and reschedule the March 27 regular Town Board meeting; monthly reports; announce meet-and-greet event with town candidates on the ballot for the April 4 election, to be held on March 18, 10 a.m. to non, at the Town Hall.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID ABATEMENT ADVISORY PANEL: 1:30 p.m., in the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, room North 2. Items on the agenda include: prevention/education for middle school/high school; demographic data on 2021 and pending toxicology 2022 opioid fatalities.

KENOSHA COUNTY MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL COMPREHENSIVE PLAN ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 2 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the public hearing room. Items on the agenda include: review and possible action on draft annual report “A Multi-Jurisdictional Comprehensive Plan for Kenosha County: 2035, 2022 Annual Report;” review/discuss existing procedures for land use plan amendments for the Comprehensive Plan; discussion of Public Participation Plan; discussion of the inclusion of a chapter on health; discussion of 10-year update expectations for individual communities.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the Kenosha Joint Services training room 1216. Items on the agenda include: reports on fleet maintenance, evidence/identification, information technology, and overtime; discussion/possible action on contract for temporary employee, financial audit & review, and request for approval of amended job descriptions; status update on wage and compensation study; policy manual update on scrap and recycling; 2022 year end budget amendments; status update on member at large; and possible closed session to consider disciplinary action.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: election of chairperson and vice chairperson, and appointment of recording secretary; discussion of possible transfer of five lots by the Redevelopment Authority to Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha; Arcadia Properties LLC update on Wilson Heights single-family home construction.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: applications for conditional use permits for outside amplified music in the business district at 8013 12th St.; discussion and possible action on request for partial payment #3 to Globe Contractors Inc. for $329,345 for Flint 94 Commerce Center offsite public utility plans.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Virtual meeting at 6:15 p.m. This is a closed session to discuss personnel problems and collective bargaining deliberations.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: Virtual meeting at 7 p.m. Items on the agenda include: student/school award recognition; introduction/welcome and comments by student ambassador; administration and supervisory appointments; recommendations concerning appointments, leaves of absence, retirements, resignations and separations; discussion/possible action on “Governance Core” book-moral imperative; LakeView Technology academy lease; discussion of LakeView Technology Academy-KUSD Pathways; update on Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) II grant; discussion of Health Start semi-annual report; discussion/action on summer school 2023 program proposal; discussion/action of school year 2023-24 alternative instructional calendar update; discussion/action on four-year graduation rate.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the P&D conference room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to committee business.

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to support an intergovernmental mutual aid agreement for transportation of Chapter 51 detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement from Wisconsin to Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois; and resolution for amendment to Chapter 4 of the city code , The Civil Service Ordinance.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, in Community Room 180. This is a special meeting for a closed session for a student expulsion hearing.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, in the school library. Items on the agenda include: Class of 2023 early graduates; CTE proclamation; student accomplishments; reports including Student Council, Leadership Team; the first semester grade report, changes to the social studies sequence of courses, ESSER funds update, and referendum communications plan; discussion/possible action on request for early graduation, additional course proposals, stipend pay for summer school, school calendar amendment for March 7, and first reading of policy updates.