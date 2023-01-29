Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Panda Fastpitch for use of Poerio Park for youth softball tournament on April 28-30, May 5-7, June 8-11, July 6-9, Sept. 22-24, Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 27-29; request from ZERO the End of Cancer for use of Eichelman & Wolfenbuttel parks on Sunday, May 21, for 5k run and public entertainment; request from the city for use of Kennedy Park June 3-4 for the Outta Sight Kite Flight; request from the Friends of the Art Association for use of Civic Center park on Sunday, June 4, for the Gold Old Summertime Art Fair; request from the city for use of Pennoyer Park and band shell on Wednesdays June 14 to Aug. 2, and on July 4, for Kenosha Pops concerts; request from Agape Love Christian Ministries for use of Hobbs Park on Sunay, June 18, for worship services and community Fathers Day cookout; request from Mayor’s Youth Commission for use of Wolfenbuttel Park on Wednesday, June 21, for brick memorial dedication; request from the city for use of Pennoyer Park band shell on Tuesdays from July 11 to Aug. 29, for the Tuesdays at the Shell concerts; request from Love Your Community Inc. for use of Pennoyer Park band shell, kiosks and parking lot on Saturday, July 22, for the Beach Front Art Fest; acceptance of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path work at $466,720.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: application from Modern Apothocary LLC for a loading zone at 5700 Sixth Ave. (on 57th Street side); software service agreement by and between 911 Tech Inc. and the city.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for property at 5522 104th Ave.; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; accept sidewalk and cur/gutter program projects north of 60th Street.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: accept Phase 1 Sanitary Sewer Collection and Water Supply Distribution Facilities for KAT subdivision; development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for property at 5522 104th Ave.; first amendment to water tower lease agreement between Kenosha Water Utility and Cellco Partnership dba Verizon Wireless (6229 99th Ave.).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from ZERO the End of Cancer for use of Celebration Place, Harbor Park promenade and city sidewalks for the ZERO Prostate Cancer 5k Run on Sunday, May 21; request from Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha for use of Celebration Place, Italiana Circle and Calabria Way for Taste of Wisconsin July 27-29; acceptance of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path work at $466,720; accept asphalt street repairs (56th Avenue, 49th Street to 45th Street, and 46th Street east of 56th Street), at $220,324; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; accept sidewalk and cur/gutter program projects north of 60th Street; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; Sifi update; salt usage update; Capital Improvements Project status update.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Special meeting to consider a request for a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a solar farm by J and S Real Estate Company LLC of Lake Geneva (property is located east of the Canadian National Railroad tracks and north of Hwy. 50 overhead).

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID ABATEMENT ADVISORY PANEL: 1:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Items on the agenda include: opioid abatement settlement overview; behavioral health overview; discussion of future meeting structure.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Civil Warm Museum, 5400 First Ave., in the Procarione Classroom; this is for a closed session to continue the process of performance evaluation for the executive director.

KENOSHA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: election of vice chairperson of committee; consideration of proposals for funding under the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 360 52nd St., in the board room. The board will be discussion and taking possible action on open enrollment allocations for the 2023-24 school year.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 360 52nd St., in Room 125. This is for a closed session to discuss litigation.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor County Board Committee Room. Items on the agenda include: appointments; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA multi-jurisdictional drug task force grant for the southeast area drug operations group; resolution regarding DARE and Deputy Friendly programs; follow-up discussion with director of Joint Services.