Public Meetings

Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

  • Comments

Monday

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Panda Fastpitch for use of Poerio Park for youth softball tournament on April 28-30, May 5-7, June 8-11, July 6-9, Sept. 22-24, Oct. 6-8 and Oct. 27-29; request from ZERO the End of Cancer for use of Eichelman & Wolfenbuttel parks on Sunday, May 21, for 5k run and public entertainment; request from the city for use of Kennedy Park June 3-4 for the Outta Sight Kite Flight; request from the Friends of the Art Association for use of Civic Center park on Sunday, June 4, for the Gold Old Summertime Art Fair; request from the city for use of Pennoyer Park and band shell on Wednesdays June 14 to Aug. 2, and on July 4, for Kenosha Pops concerts; request from Agape Love Christian Ministries for use of Hobbs Park on Sunay, June 18, for worship services and community Fathers Day cookout; request from Mayor’s Youth Commission for use of Wolfenbuttel Park on Wednesday, June 21, for brick memorial dedication; request from the city for use of Pennoyer Park band shell on Tuesdays from July 11 to Aug. 29, for the Tuesdays at the Shell concerts; request from Love Your Community Inc. for use of Pennoyer Park band shell, kiosks and parking lot on Saturday, July 22, for the Beach Front Art Fest; acceptance of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path work at $466,720.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: application from Modern Apothocary LLC for a loading zone at 5700 Sixth Ave. (on 57th Street side); software service agreement by and between 911 Tech Inc. and the city.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for property at 5522 104th Ave.; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; accept sidewalk and cur/gutter program projects north of 60th Street.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: accept Phase 1 Sanitary Sewer Collection and Water Supply Distribution Facilities for KAT subdivision; development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for property at 5522 104th Ave.; first amendment to water tower lease agreement between Kenosha Water Utility and Cellco Partnership dba Verizon Wireless (6229 99th Ave.).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from ZERO the End of Cancer for use of Celebration Place, Harbor Park promenade and city sidewalks for the ZERO Prostate Cancer 5k Run on Sunday, May 21; request from Kiwanis Club of Western Kenosha for use of Celebration Place, Italiana Circle and Calabria Way for Taste of Wisconsin July 27-29; acceptance of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path work at $466,720; accept asphalt street repairs (56th Avenue, 49th Street to 45th Street, and 46th Street east of 56th Street), at $220,324; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; accept sidewalk and cur/gutter program projects north of 60th Street; accept public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1; Sifi update; salt usage update; Capital Improvements Project status update.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Special meeting to consider a request for a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a solar farm by J and S Real Estate Company LLC of Lake Geneva (property is located east of the Canadian National Railroad tracks and north of Hwy. 50 overhead).

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID ABATEMENT ADVISORY PANEL: 1:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Items on the agenda include: opioid abatement settlement overview; behavioral health overview; discussion of future meeting structure.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD OF TRUSTEES EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Civil Warm Museum, 5400 First Ave., in the Procarione Classroom; this is for a closed session to continue the process of performance evaluation for the executive director.

KENOSHA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: election of vice chairperson of committee; consideration of proposals for funding under the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 360 52nd St., in the board room. The board will be discussion and taking possible action on open enrollment allocations for the 2023-24 school year.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 360 52nd St., in Room 125. This is for a closed session to discuss litigation.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor County Board Committee Room. Items on the agenda include: appointments; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA multi-jurisdictional drug task force grant for the southeast area drug operations group; resolution regarding DARE and Deputy Friendly programs; follow-up discussion with director of Joint Services.

KENOSHA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The meeting is for continued discussion of proposals for funding under the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program.

How not to solve the climate change problem
News
spotlight

How not to solve the climate change problem

  • Kevin Trenberth, Distinguished Scholar, NCAR; Affiliated Faculty, University of Auckland
  • Updated
  • Comments

A climate scientist looks at what works to fight climate change and some popular ideas that aren’t as cheap or effective as people hope.

How do grand juries work?
Govt-and-politics
spotlight

How do grand juries work?

  • Peter A. Joy, Henry Hitchcock Professor of Law, School of Law, Washington University in St Louis
  • Comments

Here's a look at a grand jury's major role in criminal justice and why prosecutors are using them to investigate efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Do chemicals in sunscreens threaten aquatic life?
Health & Fitness
spotlight

Do chemicals in sunscreens threaten aquatic life?

  • Karen Glanz, George A. Weiss University Professor and Director, UPenn Prevention Research Center, University of Pennsylvania
  • Comments

Rising concern about possible environmental damage from the active ingredients in sunscreens could have ripple effects on public health if it causes people to use less of them.

What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains
Faith & Values
spotlight

What is a fatwa? A religious studies professor explains

  • Myriam Renaud, Affiliated Faculty of Bioethics, Religion, and Society, Department of Religious Studies, DePaul University
  • Updated
  • Comments

The attack on Salman Rushdie promptly led to speculation on whether the attacker had been influenced by the 1989 fatwa against the author. A scholar explains what a fatwa is — and isn’t.

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives help recover lost stories and provide tools against denial
World News
spotlight

Holocaust photos found in attics and archives help recover lost stories and provide tools against denial

  • Wolf Gruner, Shapell-Guerin Chair in Jewish Studies and Professor of History; Founding Director, USC Dornsife Center for Advanced Genocide Research, USC Dornsife College of Letters, Arts and Sciences
  • Comments

Holocaust scholars once relied on documents and survivor testimonies to reconstruct history. Now, they’re turning to wordless witnesses to learn more: long-lost pictures found in attics and archives.

Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Home & Garden
spotlight

Is your gas stove bad for your health?

  • Jonathan Levy, Professor and Chair, Department of Environmental Health, Boston University
  • Comments

Natural gas has been marketed for decades as a clean fuel, but a growing body of research shows that gas stoves can contribute significantly to indoor air pollution, as well as climate change.

Why does money exist?
Business
spotlight

Why does money exist?

  • M. Saif Mehkari, Associate Professor of Economics, University of Richmond
  • Comments

Paying for the stuff you want with currency is way easier than relying on chairs you made or chickens you raised.

Male birth control options are in development, but a number of barriers still stand in the way
Health & Fitness
spotlight

Male birth control options are in development, but a number of barriers still stand in the way

  • Christina Chung-Lun Wang, Physician/Investigator at Lundquist Institute at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Professor of Medicine at David Geffen School of Medicine, University of California, Los Angeles
  • Comments

There hasn’t been a new form of male birth control since the 1980s. More contraception options for all partners could help reduce the rate of unintended pregnancies.

Evangelical college students say they often feel misunderstood. What helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?
Faith & Values
spotlight

Evangelical college students say they often feel misunderstood. What helps boost understanding between students of all faiths?

  • Matthew J. Mayhew, Professor of Higher Education, The Ohio State University; Christa Winkler, Assistant Professor of Higher Education Leadership, Mississippi State University; Musbah Shaheen, PhD student in Higher Education and Student Affairs, The Ohio State University
  • Comments

College can be a time to interact with people with different worldviews, but meaningful exchanges often require intent.