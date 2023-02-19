Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director conference room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; discussion of potential placement and search partners.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. The meeting will include considering approval of site and operational plans and related documents for Fred Astaire Dance Studio, to be located at 7723 91st Ave.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St. Special meeting for board to interview candidates for appointment to fill pending School Board vacancy.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:15 p.m. at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, in the Large Group Instruction Room. This is a special meeting for a closed session to discuss contracts of current administrators.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, in the Large Group Instruction Room. Items on the agenda include: election update; monthly reports; new hire of special education teacher; resignation of music teacher; organization chart; 2023-24 Salem School calendar proposal; second Friday in January pupil count report; discuss and clarify the Citizen's Advisory Committee assigned area of study and focus and additional member to the committee; receive information on academic career planning, strategic planning update and construction/bidding update; and monthly reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE MEETING: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., in the public hearing room. Items on the agenda include: presentation by Southeastern Regional Planning Commission staff; discuss purpose of plan update; review work completed to data; study area inventory and analysis; analysis of hazard conditions; recommended hazard mitigation measures; open discussion and take comments on plan update.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session. Items for discussion include proposed village 2023 and long-term goals, fire chief's proposal for steps needed to plan for a new fire station, and review agenda for Village Board meeting on Feb. 28.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to request the state revise the law on authorizing the issuance of bonds of promissory notes; resolution to request the state revise law on amending adopted municipal budgets; resolution regarding substitute care collections; resolution in support of increased county child support funding; resolution to adopt policy regarding in-person meeting attendance.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor's conference room. Items on the agenda include: appointments; resolution to approve the 2022 grant award for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT bomb techncian response equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant for the southeast area drug operations group; resolution to accept and use Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land records modernization project; resolution regarding CARE/Friendly programs; resolution relating to the use of TikTok on Kenosha County-owned devices; proposed amendment to code section Civil Service Ordinance; update on Pike River project; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include; professional services agreement between the city and Delano S. Smith; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, at the school library. Items on the agenda include: announce Class of 2023 early graduates; CTE proclamation; student accomplishments; reports including Student Council, Leadership Team, first semester grades, changes to the social studies sequence of courses; ESSER funds update; referendum communications plan; discussion and possible action on requests for early graduation, additional course propsoals, stipend pay for Summer School; and first ready of policy updates.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: request to rezone property at 13215 38th St. from agricultural land holding to M-2 heavy manufacturing; license and permit applications; public hearing on application of Deyuan Teng for a new massage establishment at 3111 60th St. (Peony Spa); public hearing for application of Equinox Botanical Boutique LLC for a new liquor license for Equionx at 5901 Sixth Ave.; resolutions to order the cost of public sidewalk and/or driveway approval constructions and/or replacement to a specially assessed abutting property for street projects; award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc., of Racine, for $2.234 million; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program west of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $673,400; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program north of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue., to Forward Contracts for $413,000; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program south of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors for $499,300; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc., for $3.696 million; accept as satisfactorily completed Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path project, done by Payne & Dolan Inc., for $466,720.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, in the community room. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on board goals: communication & engagement; state budget conversation; discuss other February financials and reports; convene into closed session to discuss employee contracts.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution authorizing the Director of Parks to apply for grant funding from the WisDOT which will be used for completing a feasibility study for the Midwest Interstate Trail; resolution to approve leasing the highway storage yard to the Achievement Center-Western Kenosha County Transit Service; ordinance to ordain the conversion of a four-way stop at the intersection of County Highway F and County Highway O; resolution to repurpose ARPA funds from County Highway S Project to County Highway EM project; resolution to accept $100,000 from Flint Development for the wear and tear of County Highway MB.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. items on the agenda include: public hearing on request for relief of the off-street parking requirements in the zoning ordinance for an addition to the existing shopping center at 3500 52nd St. (Kenosha County Human Services), and a public hearing on the conditional use permit for the proposed 79,757 square foot addition for that project; public hearing on request to rezone property at 13215 38th St. from agricultural land holding district to heavy manufacturing; public hearing on request to include 13300 38th St., in the Town of Paris, with the approved City of Kenosha/Village of Somers/Town of Paris Cooperative Plan; public hearing on conditional use permit extension for 4,600 square foot fuel station./convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road (Speedway).

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: report of the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Committee.