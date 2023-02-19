Monday
KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director conference room (use entrance D). Items on the agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; discussion of potential placement and search partners.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. The meeting will include considering approval of site and operational plans and related documents for Fred Astaire Dance Studio, to be located at 7723 91st Ave.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., in the Indian Trail High School and Academy Auditorium, 6800 60th St. Special meeting for board to interview candidates for appointment to fill pending School Board vacancy.
People are also reading…
Tuesday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:15 p.m. at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, in the Large Group Instruction Room. This is a special meeting for a closed session to discuss contracts of current administrators.
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m. at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, in the Large Group Instruction Room. Items on the agenda include: election update; monthly reports; new hire of special education teacher; resignation of music teacher; organization chart; 2023-24 Salem School calendar proposal; second Friday in January pupil count report; discuss and clarify the Citizen's Advisory Committee assigned area of study and focus and additional member to the committee; receive information on academic career planning, strategic planning update and construction/bidding update; and monthly reports.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE MEETING: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., in the public hearing room. Items on the agenda include: presentation by Southeastern Regional Planning Commission staff; discuss purpose of plan update; review work completed to data; study area inventory and analysis; analysis of hazard conditions; recommended hazard mitigation measures; open discussion and take comments on plan update.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session. Items for discussion include proposed village 2023 and long-term goals, fire chief's proposal for steps needed to plan for a new fire station, and review agenda for Village Board meeting on Feb. 28.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to request the state revise the law on authorizing the issuance of bonds of promissory notes; resolution to request the state revise law on amending adopted municipal budgets; resolution regarding substitute care collections; resolution in support of increased county child support funding; resolution to adopt policy regarding in-person meeting attendance.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor's conference room. Items on the agenda include: appointments; resolution to approve the 2022 grant award for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT bomb techncian response equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA Multi-jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant for the southeast area drug operations group; resolution to accept and use Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land records modernization project; resolution regarding CARE/Friendly programs; resolution relating to the use of TikTok on Kenosha County-owned devices; proposed amendment to code section Civil Service Ordinance; update on Pike River project; and monthly reports.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include; professional services agreement between the city and Delano S. Smith; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023.
WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot, at the school library. Items on the agenda include: announce Class of 2023 early graduates; CTE proclamation; student accomplishments; reports including Student Council, Leadership Team, first semester grades, changes to the social studies sequence of courses; ESSER funds update; referendum communications plan; discussion and possible action on requests for early graduation, additional course propsoals, stipend pay for Summer School; and first ready of policy updates.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: request to rezone property at 13215 38th St. from agricultural land holding to M-2 heavy manufacturing; license and permit applications; public hearing on application of Deyuan Teng for a new massage establishment at 3111 60th St. (Peony Spa); public hearing for application of Equinox Botanical Boutique LLC for a new liquor license for Equionx at 5901 Sixth Ave.; resolutions to order the cost of public sidewalk and/or driveway approval constructions and/or replacement to a specially assessed abutting property for street projects; award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc., of Racine, for $2.234 million; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program west of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $673,400; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program north of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue., to Forward Contracts for $413,000; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program south of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors for $499,300; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc., for $3.696 million; accept as satisfactorily completed Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path project, done by Payne & Dolan Inc., for $466,720.
WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, in the community room. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on board goals: communication & engagement; state budget conversation; discuss other February financials and reports; convene into closed session to discuss employee contracts.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution authorizing the Director of Parks to apply for grant funding from the WisDOT which will be used for completing a feasibility study for the Midwest Interstate Trail; resolution to approve leasing the highway storage yard to the Achievement Center-Western Kenosha County Transit Service; ordinance to ordain the conversion of a four-way stop at the intersection of County Highway F and County Highway O; resolution to repurpose ARPA funds from County Highway S Project to County Highway EM project; resolution to accept $100,000 from Flint Development for the wear and tear of County Highway MB.
Thursday
KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. items on the agenda include: public hearing on request for relief of the off-street parking requirements in the zoning ordinance for an addition to the existing shopping center at 3500 52nd St. (Kenosha County Human Services), and a public hearing on the conditional use permit for the proposed 79,757 square foot addition for that project; public hearing on request to rezone property at 13215 38th St. from agricultural land holding district to heavy manufacturing; public hearing on request to include 13300 38th St., in the Town of Paris, with the approved City of Kenosha/Village of Somers/Town of Paris Cooperative Plan; public hearing on conditional use permit extension for 4,600 square foot fuel station./convenience store at 8012 Sheridan Road (Speedway).
KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: report of the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Committee.
Historical homes you can own in the Kenosha area
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $474,700
On Deep Lake! Deep lake is in the top 10 in Illinois as one of the cleanest lakes - 13 feet visibility! 4 bedroom, 2 bath (Main House) with walkout basement and gorgeous lake views! Lake front with private patio and guest house! Guest house has an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and is currently being leased for $1000/month. Lease expires 7/5/23. Main house has refinished hardwood floors, NEW roof, NEW a/c, NEW furnace (one existing, one new - 2 total to heat the home). Home was previously on a boiler. The base board vents are still there but not functional. New sliding glass doors on lower level open to new patio overlooking the lake. New bathroom on lower level. New stainless steel appliances. Private well and septic were just serviced. Large back room on main floor can be a master bedroom or family room over looking the lake. Private dock on site and boat lift will stay with property. Deep lake is a private lake. Home is next to boat launch. HOA is voluntary for $120/year and gets you access to the launch, beach and park. Motorized boats are allowed, no size motor limit. You can pay to have seawood removed for better swimming off your private beach/land. No showings on the guest house until there's an accepted offer but please see the 3D tour and schedule a showing of the main house! Tenant does NOT have garage space or access (3 car garage). Fully permitted rehab with the county.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $189,900
Updated 4 bed, 2 bath farmhouse style home on a nice quiet lot. Large 2.5-car garage and attached workshop area. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Great wrap-around deck off the back of the home. First-floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newer kitchen appliances. 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Laundry hookup in basement. PROPERTY IS OWNED BY YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS - PURCHASE OF PROPERTY REQUIRES HOUSEHOLD INCOME LIMITS, CPAH REQUIREMENTS, AND RESALE RESTRICTIONS.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $197,500
Come and see this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home PRICED TO SELL in Waukegan! This is a spacious 2-Story with Loads of character that shows on the construction and final finishes like: 9 feet High ceilings, wide real wooden finishing trims all throughout the house, authenthic hardwood flooring all throughout and the original wide and elegant staircase. This home features a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and a Large EAT IN Kitchen on Main Floor! You will love this real maple kitchen! The Unfinished Basement will wait for you to Finish IT! Enjoy the Extra Large Yard and the incredibly spacious 2.5 Car Garage!! UPDATES INCLUDE: All new electricity 200+ amps. New Roofing, New Kitchen! Come see it, you will not regret it. Low taxes!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000
HOME IS STILL MARKETED FOR SECONDARY OFFERS.Beautiful classic West Racine Bungalow with gleaming hard wood floors and natural woodwork. Main floor features living and dining rooms w/HWF natural woodwork, built in bookshelves, newer windows. Updated bath & 2 bedrooms on main. 2 bedrooms, loft and 1/2 bath on upper. Unfinished basement with 1/2 bath, laundry area and workshop room. 3 car garage, partially fenced yard. Updates include, newer windows, full tear off roof in 2019, new furnace 2021, sewer stack replaced and updated 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $155,000
Remodeled Victorian home offers the right amount of updates and mix of charm. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is move in ready! Step into the living room and enjoy the large bay windows with built-in bench seating and storage. The kitchen has new granite counters & new stainless steel appliances. Large pantry next to kitchen for extra storage. Refinished hardwood and vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy the freshly painted interior walls, new fixtures, and blinds. Both bathrooms have been updated. Attic on 3rd floor ready to be turned into a master suite or additional living space. The basement is open with storage space or possible future remodeling. Walk outside and enjoy the large deck. Garage with Tandem doors and private parking. New roof on house. This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,000
LARGE FAMILY HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, 2ND 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132. EXTRA LOT TAXES $330.31. CITY OF ZION REQUIRES REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCCUPANCY.
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $390,000
Colonial era hobby farm situated on 5 acres features beautiful large wrap around porch. This freshley painted 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, built ins, 7 outbuildings including ice house, carriage house, granary, machine shed, chicken coop, milk house and goat house. Electricity in both chicken coop and garage (carriage house). Ideal for a growing family, business or hobbyist. Built in 1908, this Folk Victorian Farmhouse is packed with tons of charm and endless possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $180,000
This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. From the beautiful landscaping, to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is upscale urban at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming place, evoking the style and quality of a bygone era. You are buying a lifestyle, not just a home!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $259,999
Don't miss your chance to own a classical beauty with modern updates! So much character and craftmanship with style and tons of space! 4 plus bedroom brick colonial in the heart of West Racine. 2 car detached garage with a large fenced in backyard. Completely renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, and granite counters. Glistening hardwood floors, built in cabinets throughout. Gorgeous natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and an updated full bath. There is a walk up attic for storage. On the lower level you will find a rec room, office, laundry, a full remodeled bath, and an additional large area being used as a bedroom. Walking distance to the best pizza, bakeries, and cute shops. Home warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $485,000
This stunning Georgian Colonial ''The Bishop House'' exudes pride of ownership throughout. It is steps away from Lake Michigan in the Southside Historic District & has been beautifully updated for modern living. You will appreciate the elegance of the vestibule & entryway where the gorgeous staircase & spindles greet you. Grand LR with arched doorway & built-ins, plaster crown molding, picture molding, ceiling medallions & natural fireplace. Sunroom with Palladian windows & terra cotta tiled floors. DR with arched door built-ins, butler's pantry & timeless kitchen with Wolf gas stove won't disappoint. Upstairs is a Primary suite with gorgeous tiled BA & French doors leading to a large balcony. 3 more bedrooms, tons of storage & a walk-up expandable attic. SEE DOCUMENTS for much more info!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $229,000
A must-see, move-in-ready home! Recently updated property with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 10 ft ceilings! Brand new furnace and central air unit with a smart thermostat! First-floor owner's suite with two closets. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, light oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Partially finished basement, ready for entertainment! Energy efficient windows throughout the home, roof replaced in 2017, still under warranty. The unfinished attic provides endless opportunities! The enclosed porch boasts over eight windows for plenty of sunlight! Private 7+ car driveway with a front street access point that openings to the enclosed backyard. 2 car detached garage with additional attic style storage. Truly a must-see and is move-in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $121,000
Beautiful 2-story, 4-bedroom home. Located on one of Racine’s few remaining true Blvd. The owners have lived on the property for 18 years. It has an inviting front porch and a nice large fenced yard with a 1.5-car garage. Also, minutes away from Quarry lake Park!!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $574,900
Desirable town of Wilmot. This gorgeous 4 bdrm 3.5 bath is back on the market by no fault of the seller. Home sits on nearly 1acre overlooking conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last 2 years. Stunning front porch, open KIT, granite tops, under cab lighting & center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large master suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, 2 vanities & a walk-in shower. LL features a large bdrm w/ plenty of closet space, a full bath & a bonus room. Large mudroom w/ built ins. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50 foot heated outbuilding w/ 15 ft ceilings. Has 1 car rear garage (could be awesome outdoor bar/entertaining spot). Separate driveway to the out building. Run your business from home. Warranty is included. Don't miss it!
5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $240,000
Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom 2 Bath plus a den. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom with meticulous detail. Nothing to do but move in and Enjoy! Stunning White Shaker soft close cabinets. Beautiful island with Quartz Countertops. 2 Beautiful Bathrooms with Stunning floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Hardwood Floors refinished to perfection. All Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave This home boasts beautiful details thru the entire home. Potentially no money down to the qualified buyer. Huge corner lot with a ton of yard space. All new HVAC forced air and A/C, new electric and new plumbing thru out. The home has a detached 2 car garage plus a loft above for your ideas. The home is on a beautiful street and just 2 blocks from Lake Michigan. The basement will be painted and a washer and dryer will be installed prior to closing. Previous buyer got cold feet which is your gain. The home has passed all city inspections and has occupancy certificate. Nothing to do but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $489,000
Perfect opportunity to create your dream Hobby Farm. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1890 farmhouse is situated on over 9 acres of country living within close proximity to many amenities . Main FLR hosts huge family rm, updated eat in kitchen, fully updated bath, dining rm/flex space and 2 bdrms. Floor 2 has walk through bedrms with completely updated full bath , (this floor could easily be used as a private master en-suite.)Step outside to your own private nature retreat with private pond and rolling land. There are two 2 car garages, plus lg concrete block 60x30 pole building perfect for garage,storage or work shop .Horses /live stock allowed on property per Caledonia.(see documents). The property runs from Erie St to Lasalle St. Pond on property is for water retention.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $100,000
***Attention Rehabbers!*** Fix Up Or Tear Down & Build New. Nice Double Lot Located On A Quiet One Way Street Blocks From Lake Michigan & Downtown Waukegan. 1 Block To Park. New Roof, Insulation,Furnace, Front Door, & Updated Electrical All In 2017. New Sump Pump 1/2023. Cash Buyers Only.
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $183,999
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $539,900
5k closing cost credit if closed by 02/28/23 Wow 2.45 acres, single family but zoned duplex- 6 bed, 4 bath, 3 masonry fireplaces, newer dual Hi efc HVAC, many updates include roof, baths, white kitchen-quartz tops w island, fresh modern paint through-out! Hardwood flooring, master soaking tub, new SS appliances!4002 sq ft home plus basement. Brick 4 car garage has 2-18 ft wide and 8 ft high doors plus full loft! Large rooms, awesome views-come see it today!Also list as Two Family, MLS#1821797''Floorplan and square footage on tour/3D tour''
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $309,900
WELCOME HOME TO THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY! Architecturally stunning, this home is situated on a private 1-ACRE lot offering a tranquil setting in the middle or everything! SPRING IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND YOU WILL LOVE HOW THE PROPERTY BLOOMS AND IS COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY GREENERY MAKING IT INVISIBLE TO PASSING DRIVERS AND NEIGHBORS! Nature-lovers' dream - flowers abound, fruit trees and berries too!!! SPACIOUS 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home filled with sunlight through mostly new (10yr) window!! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space - eat-in space with breathtaking view to enjoy morning coffee! Inviting sun/florida room off kitchen steps out to patio and back yard made for entertaining!! Huge formal DR for family events! Huge Living Room with gas fireplace! Generous sized bedrooms!! Attached Guest house - or maybe private space for extended family!! Sweeping covered walkway to 3-car garage with additional parking!! This home is perfect for a large family looking for a unique space to call their own!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $194,500
Your search ends here! Large 2500 + sq foot 5 bedroom stately home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen, den. Bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Master and 3 more bedrooms and 2 full bath and den on the second floor 2 car garage. Superb location with access to shops and entertainment nearby. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! More Pictures Coming Soon!