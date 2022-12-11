Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY MULTIUSE TRAIL COMMITTEE: 3 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: discussion of committee name; Bike Rodeo date discussion; updates on velodrome, Harbor Market bike valet, Bike Share, RAISE grant; Bike Kenosha website and parks app; bike events and schedule; and county/city projects 2022 review and 2023 update.

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the Office of the Director Conference Room (used entrance D). The agenda include: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects and discussion of possible placement search partners.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from city for use of Veterans Memorial and Navy Memorial parks on Feb. 4 for Snow Daze event; request from T-Race Production LLC for use of Eichelman, Wolfenbuttel, Pennoyer, Kennedy, Veterans and Simmons Island parks on May 6 for Wisconsin Marathon; approve 2023 city park Department schedules for fees and operational rules and regulations for park rentals; approval of golf cart fleet lease for Washington Park Municipal Golf Course with Harris Golf Carts.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consideration to approve certified survey map to subdivide property at 8000 95th St. to create three lots for redevelopment of the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie power plant site; three-year time extension of the concept plan for the proposed Bethany Church campus for church facility, educational facility with sports fields, up to four parsonages and mausoleum on the property at 11019 Wilmot Road; consider approval of plans for construction of Fire Station No. 3 at 10165 Terwall Terrace within Prairie Springs Park; proposed 2023 Solid Waste Utility budget; proposed 2023 Fleet Interval Service Fund budget.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request by city to use Sixth Avenue between 50th Street and 54th Street for Snow Daze event on Feb. 4; request from T-Race Productions LLC to use Celebration Place and city streets and sidewalks for Wisconsin Marathon, half marathon and 5K on May 6.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 202. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between the city and Kenosha Water Utility and Schultz Trust for property located on 51st Avenue south of 41st Street; addendum to professional services agreement with Mandik and Rhodes Information Systems Inc. for processing of yard waste coupons.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m. 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 202. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha Water Utility 2023 operating and capital improvements budgets; development agreement between the city and Kenosha Water Utility and Schultz Trust.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: request from Bedrock LC LLC, Burlington, to operate a temporary fireworks sale stand at 33703 59th St., June 14-July 5; request from Delimat Enterprises Inc., East Troy, for a seasonal fireworks permit for same location on same dates; Recreation Board appointments; amendment of 2023 budget.

Tuesday

TREVOR-WILMOT CONSOLIDATED GRADE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the school, 26325 Wilmot Road. Items on the agenda include: Safety Audit update; items for emergency buckets for classrooms; numbers on windows for classroom; visitor signage on all doors; staff ID cards; classroom doors; and Alice trainign drills for students (pros vs. cons).

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: proposed collective bargaining agreement between the village and the Somers Professional Firefighters IAFF Local 4831 for 2023;partial payments for projects; discussion and possible action on adding a one-time stipend for new full-time employees hired in 2022 between June 1 and Aug. 1 at $1,000 each.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. Meeting is for a closed session to discuss litigation and a personnel issue.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Regular meeting items include: recommendations concerning appointments, leaves of absence and retirements; resignations and separations; discussion of the annual financial report; Governance Core Book discussion; discuss 2023-24 school year preliminary enrollment projections; first reading of policy on class size; initial round of preliminary 2023-24 budget reduction considerations.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. Bristol, in Conference Room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program on 2022 FoodWise highlights; UW-Extension educator/program updates and UW-Extension director updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St. Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Items on the agenda include: appointments; rezoning and Plan Use Plan map updates, including delayed request of Meyer Material Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., to allow an expansion of the gravel pit in Town of Wheatland; revised land use fees schedule.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: Noon, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: 2022 Health Equity Report presentation; financial report on programs related to equity; update on the Community Health Assessment.

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at the Airport Conference Room, 9900 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: lease agreements; discussion ofairport operations.

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: review and vote on Hometown Hero for fourth quarter; Steve Trindall chosen Veteran of the year for the 1st Congressional District; St. George Cemetery issues; and 2023 calendar.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: finalization and issuance of commission’s arrest report; discussion of housing.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: discussion of 2023 budget/bonding and possible action.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 76th St., Bristol in Conference Room A. Items on the agenda include a variance request.

5 mistakes you might be making with Medicare open enrollment 1. Not checking your doctors for 2023 2. Not comparing prescription drug plans 3. Thinking all doctors will take your PPO plan 4. Being swayed by the splashy ads 5. Waiting too long to ask for help