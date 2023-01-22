Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4 p.m. in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Executive session of the board in closed session to confer with legal counsel who is rendering oral or written advice concerning strategy to be adopted by the board with respect to litigation in which it is or is likely to be come involved relating to fiduciary real estate development.

KENOSHA COUNTY CHAPTER 980 SEXUALLY VIOLENCE PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., a the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the Office of the Director Conference Room (use entrance D). The agenda includes: update/status review; review/discussion of information related to subjects; and discussion of potential placement and search partners.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m. in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Regular meeting with items on the agenda including: consider approval of master conceptual plan for development of 2.95 acre property at the southeast corner of 115th Avenue and Hwy. 50 for the Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone restaurant and a multi-tenant retail/service/restaurant building; consider approval of certified survey map, public infrastructure plans and memorandum of understanding for the new Pleasant Prairie Police Station at 10111 30th Ave; consider approval of ordinance for zoning map amendment and zoning text amendment for that police station project; consider plans for the construction of that police station; consider approval of memorandum of understanding between the village and Visit Pleasant Prairie for the funding of a dedicated special events coordinator.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: set special town meeting of electors for Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. for the purpose of authorizing the Town Board to sell property; set Jan. 30 at 6 p.m. for a special Town Board meeting to act on a solar farm conditional use permit; reports and financial approvals.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Conference Room. Items on the agenda include division reports; review and approve the 2023 golf rates; resolution to allow a lease agreement between Kenosha County and U.S. Rep. Brian Steil for space at the Kenosha County Center.

WHEATLAND PLAN COMMISSION: 7 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: J and S Real Estate Company LLC of Lake Geneva request for a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a solar farm east of the Canadian National Railroad tracks and north of Hwy. 50 “overhead”.

Tuesday

KENOSHA JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in Training Room 1216. Items on the agenda include: reports on fleet maintenance, evidence/identification, information technology, overtime, communications, financial statements and records; status update on Enterprise Resource Planning replacement project; discussion of wage and compensation study; discussion of 911 system refresh; and discussion and possible action of financial audit and review.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: action on request to amend land use plan map, rezone and site plan for property directly east of and adjacent to the Somers Village/Town Hall property; action on proposed development agreement between the village and Home Inspired II LLC for Home Inspired Senior Living Center; action on proposed Somers Community Day; action to create Village Code section relating to special events permit; action ion request from Chief Anderson to sell out of service 2000 Medtec ambulance; discussion and possible action on request for partial payment from Glob Contractors Inc. of $406,355 for Flint 94 Commerce Center Offsite Public Utility Plans.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:45 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., Room 125. This is a closed session to discuss litigation, position assignments and evaluation considerations..

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the Board Meeting Room. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on 2023-24 budget proposals; first reading of policy on visitors and policy on registered sex offenders; discussion of open enrollment allocations for 2023-24 school year; discussion and possible action on community liaison partnership with Kenosha County Department of Natural Resources; Black History Month resolution; donations to the district.

Wednesday

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Community Room of the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on open enrollment spaces for 2023-24 school year; board goals for communication and engagement, and for safe and secure environment’ reports and student recognition.

Thursday

SALEM SCHOOL DISTRICT CITIZENS ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. The committee will discuss goals and expectations of the group, the Progressive Discipline Model, curriculum and enrichment, and student resource officer. No board action will be taken at the committee meeting.