Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications and renewals.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4:45 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. This is a closed executive session to discuss with legal counsel issues related to the National Opioid Litigation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from American Legion Post 21 for a flag drop box at 504 58th St.; application from Lighthouse Community Kitchen LLC for a loading zone at 4800 25th Ave.; and an intergovernmental mutual aid agreement regarding the transportation of detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies from Wisconsin to the Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution to amend the city Kenosha Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing the Simmons Field Drainage by $750,000 and decreasing the Simmons Field Lighting by the same amount; correction to the 2023 Kenosha Park Department schedules for fees for Lincoln Park concessions; request from the Kenosha Public Library for use of Oribiletti Center and outdoor space north of the building on Mondays, June 12 to Aug. 28, for Chess in the Park; request from the Kenosha Public Library for Park & Play Storytime at Columbus Park on Mondays June 12 to Aug. 14, Schulte Park on Wednesdays June 14 to Aug. 16, and Roosevelt Park on Fridays, June 16 to Aug. 18; request from Education Youth Development Outreach/Regimen Barber Collective for use of Pennoyer Park bandshell on Saturday, June 17, and Civic Center Park on Monday, June 19, for Cancer Walk from Pennoyer to the bandshell, and to have Juneteenth proclamation at 11:30 a.m. on June 19; request from Lemon Street Gallery for use of Union Park on Sundays, June 18, July 16, Aug. 20, Sept. 17 and Oct. 15 for Kenosha Art Market; request to use Washington Pool, concession and shelter on Friday, July 7, for Washington Park Pool Family Swim and water safety inspection; YMCA Safety Around Water Coalition signage and kiosk presentation; agreement for Architectural Design Services between the city and Engberg Anderson for Southport Beach House; modification for 2023 Kenosha Park Department schedules and fees for pool fees and charges; and pickleball court discussion.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of master conceptual plan for future improvements to the facility at 10700 88th Ave. and two vacant properties to the south in Lakeview Corporate Park; zoning map amendment for Prairie Ridge Hotel/Dance Studio planned unit development for Home2 Suites Hotel at the northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Blvd.; consider approval of major crash assistance team memorandum of understanding with multiple local agencies and authorize the chief of police to execute the same; consider approval of state-local government memorandum of understanding for the allocation of Opioid Settlement proceeds;

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearings on a rezoning request and land division/survey map request.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: property use agreement agreement between the city and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for the Kenosha Water Utility property south of the wastewater treatment plant and east of Seventh Avenue; discuss industrial growth alternatives to include in the development of the Wastewater Treatment Plant Master Plan.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award contract for street resurfacing (42nd Avenue from Harding Road to Wilson Road, and 56th Avenue from 56th Street to 55th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine for $359,700; resolution to amend the city Kenosha Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing the Simmons Field Drainage by $750,000 and decreasing the Simmons Field Lighting by the same amount.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Education Youth Development Outreach/Regimen Barber Collective to use city sidewalks and closure of 13th Court from 52nd Street to 54th Street to hold the Juneteenth Kenosha and Cancer Walk on Saturday, June 17; award contract for street resurfacing (42nd Avenue from Harding Road to Wilson Road, and 56th Avenue from 56th Street to 55th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine for $359,700.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: request of the fire department to purchase air packs to replace ones soon to be outdated, using federal ARPA funds for the purchase; continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; Lily Lake Summerhaven Association activity request fro the summer, including a parade on July 1 (including donation of $100 to support parade activities), “Get to Know Your Lake” activity at the public board launch on July 8, movie night at the beach on July 22 and Aug. 19; introduction of town officers for 2023-25 term following April 4 election; monthly reports; purchase approval of bench for Lilly Lake Public Beach, funded by donation from Lily Lake Summerhaven Association last year; 2022 budget amendment

Tuesday

LAKEWOOD SCHOOL BOARD: 9 a.m., at Lakewood School, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes, in Room 212. The meeting is for the Board of Canvassers to tally the results from the April 4 School Board election, and certify election results.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to committee discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports including discussion of substance use prevention and other related issues.

KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The board will host a public hearing on a variance request involving a yard setback.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on a resolution to impose a special charge rendered by the Village of Pleasant Prairie to parcels within the Town of Somers; action on that proposed resolution; monthly reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m, at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program on “Growing and Thriving in 4-H”, updates from Youth in Governance, UW-Extension Education/Program and UW-Extension Director; public hearings on land use items.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BROADBAND ADVISORY COMMITTEE: 10 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Items on the agenda include: introductions for all committee members and supporting staff; discuss overall purpose, goals and priorities of the committee; recent broadband activity in Kenosha County; ARPA funds recommendations; UW broadband updates presented by Gail Huycke of the University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: request to approve appointment of Michelle Miloslavic to Kenosha County Library System Board; request to approve appointment of Ruth Dyson to the Civil Service Commission; state Wisconsin Department of Transportation contract with the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for reimbursement of wages related to traffic control during Highway 50 reconstruction; resolution to approve the recommendations of the classification and compensation study conducted by Carlson Dettmann Consulting; 2022 year end report; monthly reports.