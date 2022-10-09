Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday
KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, North 2; Items on the agenda include 2023 budget presentation, discussion of transportation grant.
BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: approval of Brookside 2023 budget; approval of Willowbrook 2023 budget; and monthly reports.
KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director Conference Room. Agenda includes: review/discuss information related to subjects and potential placement search partners.
WILMOT SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Discussion of additional special education paraprofessional position.
WILMOT SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session, with no action taken by the board. It will include presentations of Wilmot Academy, Daktronics scholarship, pupil count, ESSER III stakeholder input, and exit interview report. It is also lated to include a closed session to discuss strategies for crime detection and prevention.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider changes to rezone property at 4512 75th St. for proposed restaurant building addition/remodeling and site improvements; development agreement and related documents to complete the remainder of public and private improvements associated with 66th Avenue for the construction of the remaining two 8-unit condominium buildings withing Creekside Crossing development; review proposed 2023 general fund budget and set public hearing.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 202. Items on the agenda include: a sidewalk deferral request from Shalom Center for property at 4314 39th Ave. on 43rd Street; request from Washington Middle School, 811 Washington Road), to pave lawn park area on 43rd Street; and accepting concrete street repairs (39th Avenue and 15th Street intersection) by RAZA of Racine, for $231,282.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 202. Items on the agenda include: accepting concrete street repairs (39th Avenue and 15th Street intersection) by RAZA of Racine, for $231,282.
WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: budget review and work on 2022 budget; Trick or Treat hours in Town of Wheatland will be 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30; purchase approval.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room. Monthly work session and possible tour of sites.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 860 Sheridan Road, N2; Items includes: 2023 proposed Health Department budget; Board of Health & Health Equity Task Force collaboration strategies; health officer/director’s report; and other monthly reports.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD JOINT STANDING COMMITTEE MEETING: 5 p.m., in the ESC Boardroom, 3600 52nd St. Meeting will include 2023-24 budget workshop.
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., Kenosha. Meeting will include action on proposed ordinance to recreate section of town code regarding fireworks prohibited; discussion and possible action on preliminary resolution to levy special charges to tax roll.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., Kenosha. Agenda includes: action on proposed developer’s agreement between the Village and Stream Realty for proposed planned union development known as Somers Business Park; 2023 general fund budget presentation; action to award bid for offsite public utility plans for Flint 94 Commerce Center to Globe Contractors, Inc., for $1.22 million; action on proposed contract with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services for 2023; discussion and possible action on preliminary resolution to levy special charges to tax roll.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:45 p.m., in Room 125, at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Closed session to discuss litigation and compensation and/or contracts.
Wednesday
WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD POLICY COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., in large conference room 108 at Wheatland Center, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. The meeting is to discuss Neola updates.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room B. Agenda includes: review and recommendations to the Finance Committee regarding the proposed 2023 UW-Extension budget and the proposed 2023 Planning and Development budget.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes zoning ordinance amendments, a request for a two-year renewal of a conditional use permit for Meyer Material Co. for a gravel pit in the Town of Wheatland; amendment request from Meyer Material Co. for an expansion of the gravel pit in Town of Wheatland.
Thursday
KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, Room 204, for discussion of residency issues.
