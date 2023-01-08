Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday
KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. items on the agenda include: voting for chairperson and vice chairperson; grocery shopping program update; nutrition program update; health and wellness programs for 2023; ILSP Pilot Grant update.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of certified survey map, public improvement plans and mass grading plans related to redevelopment of a portion of the property at 8000 95th St., the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant; public hearing and consider approval of amendment to the Village Comprehensive Plan for redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies plant site for the LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie project; public hearings and consider approvals of zoning map amendment and zoning text amendment for the same project; consider approval of tax incremental financing district development agreement for the project.
People are also reading…
WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a special meeting for discussion and possible action on an operational referendum resolution.
WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session with no formal action taken. Agenda items include discussion of an April operational referendum; 2023-24 school year open enrollment caps; additional special education programming; and delegate assembly resolutions.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of certified survey map, public improvement plans and mass grading plans related to redevelopment of a portion of the property at 8000 95th St., the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant; consider approval of ordinance for a Comprehensive Plan amendment as it relates to the same project; consider approval of tax incremental financing district development agreement for the project; consider resolution for the proposed consolidation of polling places for 2023 election cycle.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from 5Kevents.org for use of Simmons Island and Kennedy parks on Saturday, June 17, for Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Mt. Carmel Parish for use of Columbus Park on July 14-16 for Mt. Carmel Parish Festival; request from Seventy2hrs Entertainment LLC for use of Kennedy Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, for Kooler By the Lake Volkswagen/Audi Enthusiast Event (including request to close Kennedy Park Drive from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.); and consider accepting Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path (3601 Seventh Ave. and 4051 Fifth Ave.), and financial contract payment of $466,7020.
KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (7800 60th Ave.).
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Police Department for use of the Public Safety Monument for the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 10; request from 5Kevents.org for use of Simmons Island and Kennedy parks on Saturday, June 17, for Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Mt. Carmel Parish for a procession on Sunday July 16, on city streets around Columbus Park; request from Seventy2hrs Entertainment LLC for use of Kennedy Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, for Kooler By the Lake Volkswagen/Audi Enthusiast Event (including request to close Kennedy Park Drive from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.); request from Lakeshore Pedal Tours LLC for renewal of quadricycle license and review of proposed routes; amendment to city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 for Sheridan Road (75th Street o 61st Street) at $620,000, with state funding of $465,000 for a new increase of $155,000 (the committee will also consider the state/municipal financial agreement for this state-let highway project).
WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: review and consider application to the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council to name the lake along the west side of county highway KD in Veterans Memorial Park as “Freedom Lake”; review candidates who have filed paperwork for the April 4 spring election for town offices (draw names for ballot placement); monthly reports.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Starting, with a reorganization meeting, items on the agenda include election of president and vice president, secretary’s appointment, and approval of 2023 meeting schedule. It will be followed by the regular meeting agenda, including health officer/director’s report including health equity and KORI reports to the Human Services Committee.
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., to review monthly comments and approvals.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between the village and Turn Key Real Estate LLC; action on proposed development agreement between the village and Archives and Armory PPML Wisconsin LLC for a firearms education center; operator’s license applications; and review and possible action change orders for sanitary sewer work.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL STANDING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom.
Wednesday
KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 310. This meeting is for Kenosha Hometown Hero reviews and vote for 2022 Hero of the Year.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room B. Items on the agenda include: Youth in Governance; feature program on “2022 Highlights and 2023 Plans”; UW-Extension educator/program updates and UW-Extension director updates. This will be followed at 7 p.m. with public hearings on land use items at the same site in the Public Hearing Room, including hearings on the delayed request of Meyer Material Co., dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., for an amended conditional use permit and rezoning relative to a proposed expansion of a gravel pit in the Town of Wheatland.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom. This is a special session discuss board/superintendent expectations/goal setting, discuss superintendent’s evaluation framework, and to discuss the Wisconsin Association of School Boards board development tool.
Thursday
KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204, for related matters.
KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Second Floor Committee Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: KABA-third quarter 2022 update; appointments; resolution to approve the Law Enforcement Support Office Program participating law enforcement agency state plan of operations addendum; resolution to lease Kenosha County property at the Kenosha County Center to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil; report on FICA alternative plan for part-time, seasonal and temporary employees; Kemper Center 10-year account analysis; CVSO Supplement Grant; reports from various divisions of the Department of Administration.
Historical homes you can own in the Kenosha area
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $145,000
Newly remodeled home that offers the right amount of updates and charm. Grand front porch to enjoy every season from. Both the exterior and interior have been freshly painted. You will love the hardwood floors, arched doorways & the built-ins in the dining room. New fixtures and blinds. Den on main floor with lots of possibilities for use. Large kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters & new stainless steel appliances. Lots of closets throughout. Beautifully updated bathrooms with ceramic tile surround. Master Bedroom has built-in dressers for storage. New windows to keep out the cold. 2022 Water Heater. New laundry hook-ups and glass block windows in the basement. It also has room for storage and your ideas. This is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $138,400
Looking for a large move-in ready affordable home for your family? This is a 4 BD, 1.5 BA renovated home that awaits it's new owner. Possible 5th BD option! Brand new large kitchen with quartz countertops, tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Brand new full bath with beautiful tile walk-in shower, custom shower doors and new vanity with quartz countertop. First floor bedroom AND an office/den. New carpet, flooring and lighting throughout. Upstairs there are 3 more BD and a family room/playroom and a new large 1/2 bath. Plenty of room for everyone. New windows throughout! Brand New Furnace! Large covered front porch and back deck. Parking pad in back. Just steps away from Wells Brothers famous restaurant!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $121,000
Beautiful 2-story, 4-bedroom home. Located on one of Racine’s few remaining true Blvd. The owners have lived on the property for 18 years. It has an inviting front porch and a nice large fenced yard with a 1.5-car garage. Also, minutes away from Quarry lake Park!!
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $200,000
OMG! Come see this charming one family owned house. Lovingly lived in for generations. 4 bedroom- 3 up and 1 down, giving family members a first floor option. Spacious entertaining space, original hefty build with character and woodwork everywhere. Updated electric and A/C and newer extra shower in lower level. Sush a cute turn of the century type cape turned sideways, more like a bungalow. Lovely neighborhood with nicely manicured homes and lawn. Roomy concrete patio and yard right out your back door! Upstairs balcony too! Walk in closet space nice too! Overhead lighting in bedrooms and closets. Extra room for your creative projects in full basement. Come put all this house offers to good use for another set of generations to come.
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $395,000
Colonial era hobby farm situated on 5 acres features beautiful large wrap around porch. This freshley painted 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, built ins, 7 outbuildings including ice house, carriage house, granary, machine shed, chicken coop, milk house and goat house. Electricity in both chicken coop and garage (carriage house). Ideal for a growing family, business or hobbyist. Built in 1908, this Folk Victorian Farmhouse is packed with tons of charm and endless possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $119,975
Great opportunity for Investor or Handyman. 4 Bed, 1.1 Bath, over 1200 sq. ft. Full Basement, plenty of parking. Close to schools, public transportation, downtown Waukegan. Sold As-Is, NO FHA--House needs work. This property is occupied by tenants so please allow time to schedule.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $119,900
You will be amazed from your first step into the porch. Everything is new. Even the wall in basement has been redone. New sump pump added to basement. First floor includes new bathroom, place for 1st floor laundry, 2 bedrooms, parlor, dining room and living room. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and office/den and a full bath. The yard is large. Plenty of room for parking and maybe adding a deck or garage. Come check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $138,000
Country living close to everything you need? Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a full rehab project with tons of potential! Great property with huge garage and sweeping views. Sold "As-Is".
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $180,000
This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. From the beautiful landscaping, to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is upscale urban at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming place, evoking the style and quality of a bygone era. You are buying a lifestyle, not just a home!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $449,000
Peaceful and parklike setting waiting for its new owners! Features 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is extra large and has ensuite bath. Large living room with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying your family with a toasty natural fireplace. Lots of natural light with newer windows. The kitchen has been recently updated with patio doors leading out to spacious deck. You do not want to miss this fabulous heated garage built in 1990! Garage includes machine shop, insulated attic area and even an outlet for your electric car! Yard includes over 150 Hosta's and many perennials adding to the beauty of this property. An added bonus of this property is where your yard ends the nature conservancy begins! Come walk the trails on this property! Two tax ID # being sold as one .
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,900
LARGE FAMILY HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, 2ND 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132. EXTRA LOT TAXES $330.31. CITY OF ZION REQUIRES REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCCUPANCY.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $130,000
Ready for your personal touches. Partially updated home. Many projects done, however, more left. All materials on premise included in the price. Owner moved. Great 4 bedroom home with a walk up attic for extra space.
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $499,900
Perfect opportunity to create your dream Hobby Farm. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1890 farmhouse is situated on over 9 acres of country living within close proximity to many amenities . Main FLR hosts huge family rm, updated eat in kitchen, fully updated bath, dining rm/flex space and 2 bdrms. Floor 2 has walk through bedrms with completely updated full bath , (this floor could easily be used as a private master en-suite.)Step outside to your own private nature retreat with private pond and rolling land. There are two 2 car garages, plus lg concrete block 60x30 pole building perfect for garage,storage or work shop .Horses /live stock allowed on property per Caledonia.(see documents). The property runs from Erie St to Lasalle St. Pond on property is for water retention.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $265,000
Don't miss your chance to own a classical beauty with modern updates! So much character and craftmanship with style and tons of space! 4 plus bedroom brick colonial in the heart of West Racine. 2 car detached garage with a large fenced in backyard. Completely renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, and granite counters. Glistening hardwood floors, built in cabinets throughout. Gorgeous natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and an updated full bath. There is a walk up attic for storage. On the lower level you will find a rec room, office, laundry, a full remodeled bath, and an additional large area being used as a bedroom. Walking distance to the best pizza, bakeries, and cute shops. Home warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Mount Pleasant - $299,000
Completely Renovated 4 bedroom Brick Home In Mount Pleasant! In Doors and Out This House is Amazing! Over a Half Acre Wooded Corner lot with Brand New Deck, Drive way that enters from Emmertsen Rd. and Mature Trees that give you privacy and beauty! Inside you will find a Brand New Furnace and AC, and Every Room has been remodeled! New Flooring, Fresh Paint, Fantastic New Light Fixtures, a Gorgeous New Kitchen with Quartz Countertops and New SS Appliances. Just Move In and Make it your own!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $100,000
Investor special, CASH BUYERS ONLY!! This property is great for a rental or a flip. Being sold As-Is. Located near many shops and restaurants. Good size bedrooms. Hardwood floors in good shape throughout the house. Laminate and vinyl plank flooring as well. 2019 Water Heater. Fenced in large backyard with a 2.5 car garage. This one has Lots of potential.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $210,000
Come and see this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home PRICED TO SELL in Waukegan! This is a spacious 2-Story with Loads of character that shows on the construction and final finishes like: 9 feet High ceilings, wide real wooden finishing trims all throughout the house, authenthic hardwood flooring all throughout and the original wide and elegant staircase. This home features a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and a Large EAT IN Kitchen on Main Floor! You will love this real maple kitchen! The Unfinished Basement will wait for you to Finish IT! Enjoy the Extra Large Yard and the incredibly spacious 2.5 Car Garage!! UPDATES INCLUDE: All new electricity 200+ amps. New Roofing, New Kitchen! Come see it, you will not regret it. Low taxes!!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $194,500
Your search ends here! Large 2500 + sq foot 5 bedroom stately home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen, den. Bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Master and 3 more bedrooms and 2 full bath and den on the second floor 2 car garage. Superb location with access to shops and entertainment nearby. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! More Pictures Coming Soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $319,900
PRICE REDUCTION - SELER WOULD LOVE FOR THIS TO BE YOUR HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS!!!! This one-of-a-kind, architecturally stunning home on a private 1-ACRE lot offers a tranquil setting in the middle or everything! Completely surrounded by greenery, invisible to passing drivers and neighbors! Nature-lovers' dream - flowers abound, fruit trees and berries!!! SPACIOUS 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home filled with sunlight through mostly new (10yr) window!! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space - eat-in space offering breathtaking view to enjoy morning coffee! Inviting sun/florida room off kitchen steps out to patio and back yard made for entertaining!! Huge formal DR for family events! Huge Living Room with gas fireplace! Generous sized bedrooms!! Attached Guest house - or maybe private space for extended family!! Sweeping covered walkway to 3-car garage with additional parking!! This home is perfect for a large family looking for a unique space to call their own!!!
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $183,999
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.