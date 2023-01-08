Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. items on the agenda include: voting for chairperson and vice chairperson; grocery shopping program update; nutrition program update; health and wellness programs for 2023; ILSP Pilot Grant update.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of certified survey map, public improvement plans and mass grading plans related to redevelopment of a portion of the property at 8000 95th St., the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant; public hearing and consider approval of amendment to the Village Comprehensive Plan for redevelopment of a portion of the former We Energies plant site for the LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie project; public hearings and consider approvals of zoning map amendment and zoning text amendment for the same project; consider approval of tax incremental financing district development agreement for the project.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:15 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a special meeting for discussion and possible action on an operational referendum resolution.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave., Wilmot. This is a work session with no formal action taken. Agenda items include discussion of an April operational referendum; 2023-24 school year open enrollment caps; additional special education programming; and delegate assembly resolutions.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of certified survey map, public improvement plans and mass grading plans related to redevelopment of a portion of the property at 8000 95th St., the former We Energies Pleasant Prairie Power Plant; consider approval of ordinance for a Comprehensive Plan amendment as it relates to the same project; consider approval of tax incremental financing district development agreement for the project; consider resolution for the proposed consolidation of polling places for 2023 election cycle.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from 5Kevents.org for use of Simmons Island and Kennedy parks on Saturday, June 17, for Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Mt. Carmel Parish for use of Columbus Park on July 14-16 for Mt. Carmel Parish Festival; request from Seventy2hrs Entertainment LLC for use of Kennedy Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, for Kooler By the Lake Volkswagen/Audi Enthusiast Event (including request to close Kennedy Park Drive from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.); and consider accepting Pennoyer-Kennedy Park bike path (3601 Seventh Ave. and 4051 Fifth Ave.), and financial contract payment of $466,7020.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (7800 60th Ave.).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Police Department for use of the Public Safety Monument for the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial Service on Wednesday, May 10; request from 5Kevents.org for use of Simmons Island and Kennedy parks on Saturday, June 17, for Kenosha Lakefront Run; request from Mt. Carmel Parish for a procession on Sunday July 16, on city streets around Columbus Park; request from Seventy2hrs Entertainment LLC for use of Kennedy Park on Saturday, Aug. 12, for Kooler By the Lake Volkswagen/Audi Enthusiast Event (including request to close Kennedy Park Drive from 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.); request from Lakeshore Pedal Tours LLC for renewal of quadricycle license and review of proposed routes; amendment to city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 for Sheridan Road (75th Street o 61st Street) at $620,000, with state funding of $465,000 for a new increase of $155,000 (the committee will also consider the state/municipal financial agreement for this state-let highway project).

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Wheatland Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: review and consider application to the Wisconsin Geographic Names Council to name the lake along the west side of county highway KD in Veterans Memorial Park as “Freedom Lake”; review candidates who have filed paperwork for the April 4 spring election for town offices (draw names for ballot placement); monthly reports.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Starting, with a reorganization meeting, items on the agenda include election of president and vice president, secretary’s appointment, and approval of 2023 meeting schedule. It will be followed by the regular meeting agenda, including health officer/director’s report including health equity and KORI reports to the Human Services Committee.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., to review monthly comments and approvals.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: development agreement between the village and Turn Key Real Estate LLC; action on proposed development agreement between the village and Archives and Armory PPML Wisconsin LLC for a firearms education center; operator’s license applications; and review and possible action change orders for sanitary sewer work.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL STANDING COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 310. This meeting is for Kenosha Hometown Hero reviews and vote for 2022 Hero of the Year.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room B. Items on the agenda include: Youth in Governance; feature program on “2022 Highlights and 2023 Plans”; UW-Extension educator/program updates and UW-Extension director updates. This will be followed at 7 p.m. with public hearings on land use items at the same site in the Public Hearing Room, including hearings on the delayed request of Meyer Material Co., dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., for an amended conditional use permit and rezoning relative to a proposed expansion of a gravel pit in the Town of Wheatland.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom. This is a special session discuss board/superintendent expectations/goal setting, discuss superintendent’s evaluation framework, and to discuss the Wisconsin Association of School Boards board development tool.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER REGISTRY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204, for related matters.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Second Floor Committee Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: KABA-third quarter 2022 update; appointments; resolution to approve the Law Enforcement Support Office Program participating law enforcement agency state plan of operations addendum; resolution to lease Kenosha County property at the Kenosha County Center to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil; report on FICA alternative plan for part-time, seasonal and temporary employees; Kemper Center 10-year account analysis; CVSO Supplement Grant; reports from various divisions of the Department of Administration.