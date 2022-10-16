Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday
KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda: renewing the elase between the commission and the U.S. Post Offic-Kenosha for Nov. 10 through Jan. 2, 2023; update on Metra station; and update on city parking lots.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution to author the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to loan funds of $860,000 from the city revolving loan fund, and $860,000 from the Urban Development Action Grant Loan Fund to the KABA Foundation for the construction of the Lakeview Tech Academy; InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the hearing room. Items on the agenda include: review and approve 2023 proposed business and capital improvement program for UW-Extension, planning and development, parks, golf, highways and facilities.
People are also reading…
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 6:40 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers Room 200. Items on the agenda include: ordinance creating a Department of Parks by removing it from the duties of the Department of Public Works and creating a standalone department; permit and license applications; InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training; sidewalk deferral request from Shalom Center for property located at 4314 39th Avenue on 43rd Street; acceptance of project for concrete street repairs (39th Avenue & 15th Street intersection), by RAZA of Racine, for $231,282.75.
Tuesday
KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from mayor to remove the title of interim police chief from Eric Larsen and change it to police chief, effective May 1, 2021, until Dec. 31, 2022.; the commission may also go into closed session to review candidates for promotion to apparatus operation, and to receive updates on the status of the Chief of Police hiring process.
WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. The meeting is for the board to conduct a 2023 budget workshop.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; review corporation counsel 2023 budget; ordinance amending the process for filling a vacancy on the county board.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution authorizing transfer of four parcels of land in Salem Lakes to the Village of Salem Lakes; appointments.
Wednesday
KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 11:30 a.m., in the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the Sheriff’s conference room. It will be a closed session for interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.
KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include a planned closed session for disqualification of deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.
KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT HUMAN SERVICES BOARD/HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the commons area (use entrance C or D). It will include presentations and approval of the 2023 Department of Human Services budget and third quarter update, including Veterans Services, Willowbrook, Brookside Care Center, Office of the Director, Central Services, Workforce Development, the Medical Examiner’s Office, Health Department, Aging/Disability/Behavioral Services, and Children and Family Services.
Thursday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include presentations of 2023 budgets for the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Juvenile Court Intake, and Clerk of Courts.
KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: public hearing on conditional use permit for a communication satellite at 8115 22nd Ave. (Kishna Enterprises, Inc.); public hearing on conditional use permit for a 61-unit multi-family development at 5945 Sixth Ave. (Theater Terrace); public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for four additional residential units at 1830 27th Ave. (Plaza Del Sol); and public hearings on conditional use permit amendments for four gas station/convenience stores.
KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Agenda includes discussion of chair vacancy and possible election; discussion of executive committee status report; and discussion or future steps.
Newly constructed houses you can buy in Kenosha
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $345,000
If you are looking for affordable new construction, this is it! This three bed, two bath home with an attached two car garage is speculated to be completed by Christmas. The plans have begun with open concept and vaulted ceilings. Builder puts granite countertops throughout and first floor laundry.
3 Bedroom Home in Zion - $279,000
PROPOSED NEW CONSTRUCTION BY REPUTABLE BUILDER HAMMOCK CONSTRUCTION - Can't find what you are looking for out there? Why not consider building? This Raised Ranch offers 3 Bedrooms, and 2 Full Baths, PLUS a 2 Car Garage!! Living Room highlighted by Vaulted Ceilings, and Gleaming Luxury Vinyl Floors throughout (Carpet Choice also available and is standard in Bedrooms, Hallway, and Family Rm) Open Atmosphere to Gourmet Kitchen with Convenient Breakfast Bar~ includes Trendy Fixtures, Granite Countertops, Solid Wood Doors on Cabinetry, Stainless Steel Sink, Ceramic Backsplash and Stainless Steel Appliances all included!! Master On-Suite with Private Luxurious Shared Master Bath, and Walk-In Closet! 4 More Bedrooms and a Family Room too! Plus all Baths include Towel Bars already!) - plenty of room for the Large Family!! Beautiful White Trim Package with Raised 6 Panel Doors (Oak also available). Laundry Room Features Washer & Dryer hookup with Fiberglass Laundry Tub! Spacious Backyard and comes with 8x6 Wood Deck with Stairs!! Still time to Pick your own Color scheme!! Craftsman 2x6 Construction with House Wrap. R-25 Insulation on Walls, and R49 in the Ceilings/Attic!! Maintenance Free Vinyl Siding too! Vinyl Thermopane Low E Windows & Patio Door! Asphalt Driveway, Concrete Stoop & Sidewalk to Drive, and Grade/Grass Seed Planted! Furnace is 90% Efficient as well as Hot Water Heater! Upgraded Light Fixtures throughout! Architectural 30 Year Shingled Roof along with Aluminum Soffit & Fascia and Aluminum Gutters & Downspouts!! Electronic Garage Door Opener! One Year Builder Warranty also included! Plus we have other Lots to choose from! Contact Listing Agent for Details! Too many inclusions to list!! See Builder Spec Sheet Attached! Comes with the land too for this price!! You can't beat this deal!! Why buy old when you can have EVERYTHING NEW NEW NEW!!! You won't have to do anything to your home for years to come, so pack your bags!! Approximately 5 Months from Contract Signing to Occupancy and Maybe Sooner!
4 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $344,900
This NEW CONSTRUCTION home is ready to move into TODAY and offers 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Open Concept floor plan - perfect for entertaining. Custom Paint Package with a Neutral color palette. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. Lower Level offers Finished Family Room, with Full size windows. This home is located close to the WI/IL border for easy commute. Quality Craftsmanship. 1 year builder warranty. **Seller/Builder to offer a $5,000 ''Flex Cash Credit'' to be used towards a interest rate buy down, upgrades, or closing costs credit to the Buyer**
3 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $360,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION! This is a fabulous home for the buyer who likes contemporary and style. The granite counter tops sets off the white cabinets. split bedrooms allows for privacy. This gorgeous home will be sure to impress the best! Three car garage, vaulted ceilings, two full baths and a full bath stubbed in the basement for future expansion. Granite throughout incl the bathrooms. A 9 x 5 drop zone by garage and an 8 x 5 laundry room. Egress window in basement allows for future expansion. Covered porch on rear of home for outdoor living space. Stainless Steel appliances. All room sizes are provided by blueprint but should be verified by buyer.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $744,000
Home prices starting at $476K! Steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $820,100
Home prices starting at $476K! Look at this stunning home in Lakeshore Commons! Situated on the bluff of Lake Michigan, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. This Indigo I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with loft storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, gas fireplace, heated tile floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, semi-open railings, window coverings & a gas line for a grill. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, Lakeshore Commons has many other homeowner amenities, including a playground, pool, fitness center, club house, tennis, basketball & bocce ball courts. This home will be completed by the end of 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $738,000
Home prices starting at $476K! Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As Homeowner you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
4 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $854,000
Home prices starting at $476K! Located just steps from the walking trails of Lake Vista park and the shores of Lake Michigan, this lifestyle community gives a new address for exciting architecture and amazing amenities. Versatile floorplan options make it easy to create your dream home. As a homeowner, you get to enjoy the private clubhouse and pool, fitness center, basketball/tennis/pickleball courts which are located steps from your door. In addition, there are pocket parks & green amenities and walking trails throughout this development. With front-facing porches and alley garage entrances, this community maximizes the beauty of its surroundings. Move quickly to pick your dream lot!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $599,900
Beautiful new ranch home under construction on a look out basement lot in the very desirable Cascade Ridge subdivision in Caledonia. The Kimberly ranch home plan is a 3 bed, 2 bath home with a 3 car garage. This home has stunning views as well as a deck located just off of the dinette. A flex room/office is in the front of the home near the foyer. The great room, kitchen and dinette are open concept. Painted shiplap at corner natural gas fireplace in great room. Striking quartz countertops throughout the home. Large mudroom with closet, boot bench, drop zone and desk. Master suite features a bath with ceramic tile shower, split vanities, linen closet and spacious walk in closet.
3 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $465,000
Beautiful, unique property!. New construction home ready for a new owner. Exceptional quality and luxury details new constructions home ready for a new owner. Open floor plan and hardwood floors throughout the house. 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 baths upstairs. Luxurious kitchen features 42", white cabinets, granite countertops, kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Kitchen patio doors lead to a back deck overlooking a huge, partially fenced yard. Kitchen opens into dinning & living rooms. Living room with panorama of windows that overlook the front porch. Half bath on the main floor for convenience. Master bedroom with two big closets and custom-designed master bath with double sink vanity and walk-in shower. Head down to fully finished basement with additional rooms for entertainment - recreation or TV room with space for a projector and family room with a half bath. High efficiency tankless water heater and additional water filter. Garage with a gas line for the future heater. Easy access to shopping centers, great schools and nearby Chain 'O Lakes. Excellent price of $186 per sqft for the new construction considering rising costs of materials and labor.
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $795,000
Home prices starting at $476K! On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this already completed modern home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. As the Model Home this home has been upgraded with many features including; a 2.5 car garage with lofted storage, quartz countertops in the kitchen (standard) & primary bathroom, heated floor in primary bath, LVT throughout, backyard fence, gas fireplace, window coverings, open staircase railings, gas line for grill and more. This beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park, LC includes many other amenities for homeowners, including pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts and playground. This home is available for purchase
3 Bedroom Home in Oak Creek - $759,700
Home prices starting at $476K! Be one of the first to live in the Lakeshore Commons community. On the bluff of Lake Michigan, this modern 3 bed, 2.5 bath home boasts a soaring 2 story wall of windows flooding the open concept living space with light. The Basil I floor plan has been upgraded with many features including; a fenced in backyard with gas line for a grill, a 2.5 car garage, quartz countertops in the kitchen and primary bathroom, LVT throughout the home, heated floor in primary bath, window coverings and gas fireplace. Aside from the beautiful setting adjacent to Lake Vista Park on the bluff, LC includes many other amenities for homeowners, including a pool, fitness center, club house, tennis courts, basketball courts, bocce ball court and playground. Completion by end 2022!
4 Bedroom Home in Antioch - $399,000
Newly completed! New Price!! Custom Home Ready to move in! This is a Brand New construction, not a rehabbed property. Ready to close as soon as buyers are ready! In town location. Beautiful Hardwood floors throughout Lower Level. Granite countertops and granite in laundry. Open concept floor plan with, soaring ceilings! 1st floor master bedroom with a gorgeous full bath and walk-out. Spacious closets throughout! Large back yard for kids and pets. Yard will be sodded soon. Walking distance to everything in town. Stubbed in plumbing for future bathroom in your spacious full basement, lots and lots of builder extras!
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $628,900
The Haley Parade of Homes model is a spacious 2169 sq. ft. 3 bed, 3 bath ranch home. This home has tremendous curb appeal with its monochromatic exterior color palette, transom windows and a striking metal roof on the garage eve. Stepping into the home, you will first experience the open and inviting foyer. You will be welcomed into the spacious great room with stacked stone to the ceiling . The spacious kitchen includes a 7' island with plenty of seating, apron front sink, ceramic tile backsplash, painted white Maple cabinets, under cabinet lighting. As this lot has basement exposure, there is additional outside living space on the 12' x 12' deck with stairs. The Haley boasts two-bedroom suites, one in the front of the home and one in the rear. Also offers a convenient pocket office!
2 Bedroom Home in Racine - $384,900
The Abbey condo model is a side by side ranch condominium home. It is a 2 bed, 2 bath, 2 car garage home. Immediately upon entry you will notice the vaulted ceiling and attractive corner fireplace. Luxury vinyl plank flooring flows through the foyer, great room, dinette and kitchen. The kitchen features maple cabinets, quartz countertops, island and corner pantry. Full appliance package included. Office/den located just off kitchen. Convenient mud/laundry room from garage. Full basement with egress window. Also includes 12' x 12' concrete patio just off dinette.
3 Bedroom Home in Trevor - $334,900
This NEW CONSTRUCTION home is ready to move into TODAY and offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. Open Concept floor plan - perfect for entertaining. Custom Paint Package with a Neutral color palette. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout and stainless steel appliances including washer and dryer. Lower Level offers Finished Family Room, with Full size windows. This home is located close to the WI/IL border for easy commute. Quality Craftsmanship. 1 year builder warranty. **Seller/Builder to offer a $5,000 ''Flex Cash Credit'' to be used towards a interest rate buy down, upgrades, or closing costs credit to the Buyer**
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $344,900
New Construction Home is situated on a dead end road and just 3 blocks to the Lake. Complete with 4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, and a 2 Car Garage. Open Concept floorpan with Vaulted Ceilings on Main Level. Finished Lower Level has a huge Family Room. Stainless Steel Appliances. Riverview/Wilmot School District. Completion date is November 1st. **Pictures are of a similar model. **Seller/Builder to offer a $5,000 ''Flex Cash Credit'' to be used towards a interest rate buy down, upgrades, or closing costs credit to the Buyer**
3 Bedroom Home in Racine - $618,900
The Kimberly ranch model is a 2123 sq. ft. ranch that was featured in the 2021 Racine Kenosha Parade of Homes. This split bedroom home plan has 3 beds, 2 baths, and a 3 car garage and is on a spectacular walk out basement lot. This craftsman-inspired home features a striking standing seam metal roof on the dormer and the garage eave as well as an inviting front porch. There is a conveniently-located flex room just off the entry, a nice-sized workspace with ample storage opportunities in the mudroom as well as a large work/craft space in the expanded laundry room. Stepping into the home, you will focus in on the continuous luxury vinyl plank flooring. The great room features a beautiful monochromatic fireplace. The kitchen has an oversized island and striking ceramic tile backsplash.
4 Bedroom Home in Sturtevant - $430,000
2017 4 BED 2.5 BATH CONTEMPORARY HOME IN CHICORY CREEK!! Owners have already made several high end upgrades to this newer home to include: Updated bath vanity, White panel fence, expanded driveway/sidewalk to backyard/porch, Pergola on porch, high end appliances, security system.Open concept design with kitchen with granite counters, lots of counter space, cabinets, pantry, island open to large dinette area and great rm with beautiful gas fireplace with large hearth. Den/office/playrm in front of home off foyer with French doors. Upstairs has 2 full bath and 4 spacious bedrooms and closets, Owners bedrm with en suite, 2 walk in closets. Entering from garage, convenient mudrm with bench/hooks and accessible laundry off kitchen. Everything completed inside&outside! Make Your Appt Today!