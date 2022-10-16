Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda: renewing the elase between the commission and the U.S. Post Offic-Kenosha for Nov. 10 through Jan. 2, 2023; update on Metra station; and update on city parking lots.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution to author the Kenosha Area Business Alliance to loan funds of $860,000 from the city revolving loan fund, and $860,000 from the Urban Development Action Grant Loan Fund to the KABA Foundation for the construction of the Lakeview Tech Academy; InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the hearing room. Items on the agenda include: review and approve 2023 proposed business and capital improvement program for UW-Extension, planning and development, parks, golf, highways and facilities.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 6:40 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers Room 200. Items on the agenda include: ordinance creating a Department of Parks by removing it from the duties of the Department of Public Works and creating a standalone department; permit and license applications; InVeris quote for Kenosha Police Department virtual reality simulator-two person configuration for law enforcement training; sidewalk deferral request from Shalom Center for property located at 4314 39th Avenue on 43rd Street; acceptance of project for concrete street repairs (39th Avenue & 15th Street intersection), by RAZA of Racine, for $231,282.75.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from mayor to remove the title of interim police chief from Eric Larsen and change it to police chief, effective May 1, 2021, until Dec. 31, 2022.; the commission may also go into closed session to review candidates for promotion to apparatus operation, and to receive updates on the status of the Chief of Police hiring process.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. The meeting is for the board to conduct a 2023 budget workshop.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; review corporation counsel 2023 budget; ordinance amending the process for filling a vacancy on the county board.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution authorizing transfer of four parcels of land in Salem Lakes to the Village of Salem Lakes; appointments.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 11:30 a.m., in the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the Sheriff’s conference room. It will be a closed session for interviews of deputy sheriff candidates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include a planned closed session for disqualification of deputy sheriff candidates after oral interview.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT HUMAN SERVICES BOARD/HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, in the commons area (use entrance C or D). It will include presentations and approval of the 2023 Department of Human Services budget and third quarter update, including Veterans Services, Willowbrook, Brookside Care Center, Office of the Director, Central Services, Workforce Development, the Medical Examiner’s Office, Health Department, Aging/Disability/Behavioral Services, and Children and Family Services.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include presentations of 2023 budgets for the Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney, Juvenile Court Intake, and Clerk of Courts.

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: public hearing on conditional use permit for a communication satellite at 8115 22nd Ave. (Kishna Enterprises, Inc.); public hearing on conditional use permit for a 61-unit multi-family development at 5945 Sixth Ave. (Theater Terrace); public hearing on conditional use permit amendment for four additional residential units at 1830 27th Ave. (Plaza Del Sol); and public hearings on conditional use permit amendments for four gas station/convenience stores.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Agenda includes discussion of chair vacancy and possible election; discussion of executive committee status report; and discussion or future steps.