Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. items on the agenda include: monthly reports including from Willowbrook, life enrichment, nursing department, administrator, trustees and chairperson’s report.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and consider approval of master conceptual plan for Olds Products Co. for future improvements of facility at 10700 88th Ave. and two vacant properties to the south in Lakeview Corporate Park; consider approval of site and operational plans and other documents for Synergy hospitality for development of a Home2 Suites Hotel and associated site improvements on the property at the northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Boulevard.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: consider proposed resolutions related to levying special assessments against benefited property based on final construction costs for improvements in street right-of-way for the 60th Street and 22nd Avenue reconstruction projects; discussion and possible closed sessions to consider proposed opioid settlements related to class action suits negotiated as part of national prescription opiate litigation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for a 1,448,075 square foot distribution facility at the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 38th Street (ULINE); licenses and permits; application from Woman’s Club of Kenosha for a daily cabaret license at 6028 Eighth Ave. for Elvis at the Club Celebration on April 28; resolution to change the city code to add Ward 77 to the 4th Aldermanic District; resolution to change the city code to add Ward 75 to the 16th Aldermanic District; resolutions related to levying special assessments against benefited property based on final construction costs for improvements in street right-of-way for the 60th Street and 22nd Avenue reconstruction projects; honor and congratulate the 2022-23 basketball team of St. Joseph Catholic Academy as the 2023 WIAA State runner-up; appointments; award contract for pavement markings citywide to Brickline Inc. of Madison for $199,400; contract for resurfacing (35th Avenue, 48th Street to 45th Street, and 38th Street, from 35th Avenue to 33rd Avenue) to Stark Pavement Corp. of Brookfield for $866,400; contract for tree removal citywide to Fowler Enterprises LLC of Elgin, Ill., for $210,000; discussion and possible closed sessions to consider proposed opioid settlements related to class action suits negotiated as part of national prescription opiate litigation.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JUDICIARY AND LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 4:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor committee room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve appointment of Ruth Dyson to the Civil Service Commission; resolution to approve appointment of Mark Melotik to Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee; memorandum of understanding regarding contact with Wisconsin DOT reimbursement of deputy sheriff wages for traffic control during Highway 50 reconstruction project in Paddock Lake; and follow-up discussion regarding the use of ARPA Funds Law Enforcement Agency Grant.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution in support of increased county child support funding; resolution regarding substitute care collections; recognizing May as National Foster Care Month; resolution to approve appointment of Brian Gonzales to the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolution to approve appointment of Xavier Solis to the Kenosha County Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolution recognizing May as National Military Appreciation Month; resolution to adopt policy regarding in-person meeting attendance.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nnd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit extension for a 101-unit multi-family development at 5939 Sixth Ave. (Simmons Terrace); public hearing on special exception request from Bradford Community Church to construct second freestanding sign at 5810 Eighth Ave.; public hearings on proposed survey maps.