Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Tuesday
SALEM SCHOOL EDUCATION REVIEW COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. The committee will discuss nonresident tuition and enrollment, open enrollment seat availability, and school enrollment projections. No board action will be taken at this meeting.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. This is a budget review meeting, which will include review of the executive budgets of the police department, fire department, Department of City Inspections and health services.
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. This is a budget review meeting, which will include discussion of the park 2023-27 capital improvement program budget, as well as reviews of the executive budgets for the Park Division and Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.
People are also reading…
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session to review monthly reports and citizen comments.
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a special meeting following the Town Board work session, for a public hearing on a resolution to levy special charges to the tax roll.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session and agenda items include 2021 audit presentation; discussion of the condition of 100th Avenue and possible remedies; Making a Different plaque presentation; discuss and review a proposed amendment to the development agreement between the village and SCS Pike Creek LLC for The Savannah at Pike Creek; discuss and review proposed administrator contract with Jason Peters for term ending Dec. 31, 2025.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: 2022 Health Equity Report; Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan update; and monthly reports.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC HEARING: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. This meeting is for a presentation of the Kenosha County 2023 budget.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: Immediately following the 7 p.m. public hearing above, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: announcement of the chairperson; supervisors’ reports; ordinance amendment to create a solar energy systems ordinance compliant with Wisconsin State Statues; and appointments.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD ANNUAL MEETING: Immediately following the organizational meeting above, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include the 2023 budget resolution.
Wednesday
SALEM SCHOOL BOARD POLICY AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, 8828 Antioch Road. The committee will review policies on wellness, services for bilingual students/English learners, nonresident tuition and enrollment, and the open enrollment program. No board action will be taken at this meeting.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: 2023 budget resolution; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $16.155 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes for budgeted capital projects, including road and highway improvements; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $19.5 million in General Obligation Bonds and/or Notes for highway and bridge projects; and an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $2.05 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes for grants to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.
Thursday
RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett. This is a 2023 budget workshop.
Historical homes you can own in the Kenosha area
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $121,000
Beautiful 2-story, 4-bedroom home. Located on one of Racine’s few remaining true Blvd. The owners have lived on the property for 18 years. It has an inviting front porch and a nice large fenced yard with a 1.5-car garage. Also, minutes away from Quarry lake Park!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $170,000
Step inside this updated 4 bedroom, 1.5 bath home. This large front porch welcomes you inside. Freshly painted interior with all new fixtures and blinds. Refinished hardwood flooring, Vinyl plank and new carpeting throughout. You will love this kitchen with lots of cabinets, new granite counters and all new stainless steel appliances. Beautifully updated bathroom, with the laundry area upstairs. 24 NEW windows to keep the cold out. New A/C unit ready to use next year. Basement has been painted and ready for your ideas with room for storage or a future remodel. Fenced in back yard with plenty of parking in your private drive. This is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $174,900
Versatile and spacious! How many BRs do you need? Have it your way: 2 plus BR/den or main, another BR plus sitting room or walk-thru BR up! Nicely-finished 2nd floor has a narrow finished skylighted room doubles as an office & closet. Knee-wall storage areas upstairs also. With 1,839 sf above grade, you'll have plenty of space for sleep, den/home office/playroom/gaming, as well as storage. Rec room, too. Original oak & maple floors on main; gorgeous natural woodwork in LR, DR, den; gas fireplace in LR; leaded glass french doors to den; many replacement windows; 2-car garage. So much so close within a mile, from dining, bakeries, groceries, shopping, and more. Easy access south, west, & north for commuters.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $222,000
Charming well cared for Tudor Brick Home. This classy 2 story features beautiful hardwood floors, elegant crown molding, fireplace in living room, spacious separate dining area, 1st floor half bath and bedroom. Full basement with additional rooms and full bath. Cute porch in back awaiting you finishing touch. Huge backyard. Plenty of parking in long driveway. A Must See!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $220,000
Gorgeous brick home with the character and charm of 100 years ago, located in the heart of West Racine! Enjoy your morning coffee on the front porch. You will be impressed with the original woodwork as you enter the gorgeous entryway to a large family room with a gas fireplace. Many built-ins throughout with tons of storage. 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms and an updated full bath. Electric updated and new windows throughout. Don't miss out on a home within walking distance to the best pizza, bakery, and cutest shops.
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $189,900
DRAMATIC VICTORIAN 2+ STORY HOME IN HISTORIC WAUKEGAN HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER: WRAP AROUND FRONT PORCH; 5 BEDROOMS; 2 FULL BATHS; UPDATED KITCHEN (2018) W/ GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS & APPL; INTERIOR FRONT AND BACK STAIRS; LARGE PARLOR/LIVINGROOM W/ POCKET DOORS;FULL DININGROOM W/ ACCESS TO PORCH; SEP EATING AREA & FAM RM AREA COULD BE ADD'L BRS; ORIGINAL HARDWOOD FLOORS (REFINISHED IN 2019) THRUOUT; LARGE MASTER BR W/ NURSERY (2ND BR) ATTACHED; ADDL BEDROOMS W/ CLOSETS AND PLENTY OF LIGHT; REAR 2ND FL SUNROOM; WALK-UP ATTIC W/ LOTS OF STORAGE; BSMT WITH LAUNDRY AREA (W&D INCL), AND 3 STORAGE ROOMS; 3 ELECTRIC BOXES; 2-ZONE HEATING (UPPER LEVELS W/ GAS FA FURNACE AND C AIR- LOWER LEVELS W/ GAS HOT WATER HEAT- RADIATORS); 2 CAR (SINGLE ENTRANCE) BRICK GARAGE W/ ATTIC STORAGE;NEW SIDING, GUTTERS AND DOWNSPOUTS (2018);HOUSE AND GARAGE ROOF REPLACED (2017); EXTERIOR REPAINTED (2019); NEWER H20 (2017); STORMS AND SCREENS REPLACED; MUCH MORE. HOME IS IN NEED OF SOME COSMETIC REPAIRS AND TLC AND IS BEING SOLD AS-IS. YARD BACKS UP TO CITY PARK AND TENNIS COURTS. OUT OF STATE SELLER - ALLOW TIME FOR OFFERS.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $149,900
Large 4 BD renovated home is move-in ready. Renovation includes a new kitchen with quartz countertops and new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom with large walk-in tile shower and tile floor, and new carpeting and flooring throughout! First floor has a formal DR, LR and a den! Large walk-in pantry off the kitchen and plenty of cabinet storage. Rooms are bright and sunny and the tall newer windows lets the sunshine in! Upstairs are 4 BD including master with 2 walk-in closets. Newer roof! Some newer windows and driveway for off-street parking.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $129,900
You will be amazed from your first step into the porch. Everything is new. Even the wall in basement has been redone. New sump pump added to basement. First floor includes new bathroom, place for 1st floor laundry, 2 bedrooms, parlor, dining room and living room. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms and office/den and a full bath. The yard is large. Plenty of room for parking and maybe adding a deck or garage. Come check it out!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $215,000
Step inside this newly remodeled Victorian home located close to Lake Michigan. Large porches on the front, side & back to enjoy every season from. Both the exterior & interior has been freshly painted with new VP and Carpeting throughout. There is a full tile bathroom on the main level. You will love this kitchen with new white cabinets, granite counters & farm sink. Plenty of storage space and a walk-in pantry. Large dining and living rooms with extra space in the den for the upcoming holiday season. Go upstairs and enjoy the loft before you walk into the 3 bedrooms and a full bath. 3rd floor has a master suite with a half bath that is perfect for your own private Oasis. 2 new A/C units, 2 new furnaces, new water heater & new ductwork. New Garage door & electric opener too.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $147,250
Country living close to everything you need? Perfect opportunity for someone looking for a full rehab project with tons of potential! Great property with huge garage and sweeping views. Sold "As-Is".
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000
This 4 bedroom 2 bath Bungalow is located in a great location and is close to Zoo and Lake Michigan. Beautiful character here with natural woodwork, new A/C unit, newer furnace. Large garage with double doors is great for tools and cars. Nicely landscaped yard for family cookouts. Clean basement ready for storage and your ideas. This duplex was converted to a single family but could easily be converted back to a duplex. Schedule your showing today!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $179,500
This updated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom Bungalow welcomes you in from the enclosed porch. Open Living Room flows into the Dining Room. You will love this kitchen with granite counters and new stainless steel appliances. Some Exterior painting was done & Interior was freshly painted. Updated full bathroom on main with tub & upper with tile walk-in shower. New carpeting, blinds & fixtures in split bedrooms. New A/C unit. 2019 water heater & 2018 furnace. Basement has drywall up & is ready for your finishing ideas with plenty of room for storage & a laundry area. Fenced-in yard with concrete patio great for BBQ's. This one is worth looking at!
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $169,900
LARGE FAMILY HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, 2ND 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132. EXTRA LOT TAXES $330.31. CITY OF ZION REQUIRES REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCCUPANCY.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $288,700
This STATELY BRICK BEAUTY built in 1929 can now be yours! So much charm and character - It always caught my eye when driving by . . . Now is YOUR opportunity to own it! The vintage details are impressive and the updates you will LOVE! Enter the cozy 4 x 4 vestibule, then onto the large foyer w/beautiful parquet flooring. FRENCH DOORS lead to a spacious living room w/GORGEOUS FRONT WINDOWS (these are original), beautiful crown molding, wood-burning fireplace flanked by leaded glass windows - a beautiful room! The super spacious formal dining room features built-in corner china cabinets plus 2 large closets for plenty of storage - Imagine your Holiday dinners here!! The kitchen has been updated with Corian counters, a seamless sink, oak cabinets, and includes an EATING AREA for daily dining. Appliances all stay including a hi-end Samsung range with versatile double oven, warming drawer - the seller loves this stove! Wander down the back hall to one of 2 full baths - both with original vintage tile - lovely! Notice the center hallway with a unique checkerboard patterned flooring - sharp - PLUS amazing built-in storage cabinets and drawers here. The master bedroom is quite large w/walk-in closet and a gorgeous picture window. The 2nd bedroom is also good sized, with the 3rd (a tandem) ideal for nursery or reading room. The front office could be a 5th bedroom, and don't forget about the 4th bedroom on the 2nd floor! Wander down to the full basement and you will surely be impressed!! Tons of space and so many possibilities to finish as you wish! The garage is 3 CAR, ATTACHED - NICE! Concrete driveway. Please note there is an extra parcel at the rear of the home for a 50 x 25 "secret" back yard!! Just minutes to beautiful Lake Michigan, commuter train, The Genesee Theatre for great shows! NOTE: UPDATES INCLUDE NEWER ANDERSON ENERGY STAR WINDOWS, newer roof, brand new hot water heater - a move in ready home for you so see this soon - she's a beauty! (Sellers request pre-approved buyers only).
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $184,900
MOVE IN READY! Remodeled bathrooms, new electric, new A/C, stainless steel appliances, new floors, new lighting and more! Granite counters in spacious kitchen. Four bedrooms, three full bathrooms! Clean, dry basement. New patio concrete and walkway to front of house. Room to park off the street! Make sure to see this one before it's sold.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $219,900
Move right in to this newly updated home. Freshly painted outside and in. Gorgeous refinished floors inside. New carpet and fresh paint in the bedrooms. 2 full bathrooms and a toliet downstairs. Downstairs has a finished craft room or den and then a big ''L'' shaped rec room. 2 bedrooms upstairs with a full bath. 2 bedrooms on the main floor. Kitchen has brand new stainless appliances. Very large dining room. Nice size yard with a 1 car garage. Close to schools, shopping and Hwy 20. Come see today.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $189,900
Caledonia Home with lots of green space to Roam! Solid brick single family situated on almost of an half-an-acre with mature trees creates a semi-private park-like oasis. Home offers four good size bedrooms (two upper & two main) with one main bath. Rural living in Caledonia. Needs some updating and a little TLC but the possibilities are boundless. Long-side driveway leads to a two-car garage with plenty of additional parking for RV, or other add'l rec. vehicles, or deck. Great yard features endless possibilites. House is being sold ''AS IS - WHERE IS.'' Seller recently fixed AC Unit, furnace from 2013, newer sink disposal, brand new vinyl flooring throughout, some newer windows, and more. Price to sell and won't last long!! Will not pass VA or FHA.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $129,975
Great Opportunity to purchase this, 4 bed, 2 bath home just off Sheridan Rd with perfect view of Lake Michigan! Your Sweat Equity will reap benefits & increase the value. 4 bedrooms is an excellent potential for positive cash flow rental income. Roof, siding, windows, furnaces, 100 amp service have been replaced from the original. Handymen & Investors welcome Day 1! Sold As-Is. Easy to view
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $355,900
MOVE IN ready Victorian, on a double lot within walking distance to East Troy's Historic downtown square! Step into this well maintained and updated home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms. Spacious room sizing and generous living area great for any potential buyer. Beautiful lot features a 4 car garage and 12x16 lawn shed both great for storage. Home is updated with new flooring, paint, electrical, and poured concrete stoop. Original woodwork shown throughout the house.
4 Bedroom Home in Burlington - $429,900
The moment you pull up, the covered front porch will pull you in as you envision yourself sipping your morning coffee. The interior of the home will welcome you as you move from room to room admiring the exposed beams, wood floors and all it's character. On the main level you'll find the kitchen, dining room, den, living room, full bath, and 1 bedroom. The upper level features the master bedroom with a true walk-in closet, 2 additional bedrooms, & 2nd full bath. The new professionally installed brick paver patio wraps around the exterior of the home and leads to your private patio for entertaining which features a built-in gas fireplace. The landscaping with up-lighting really makes the home glow at dusk and lights up the walkways at night. The 3.5 car heated garage is an added bonus!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $594,900
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.5 bath home on nearly 1 acre. Home overlooks Conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last two years. Stunning front porch, open concept kitchen, granite countertops, under cabinet lighting and center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large main suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, two vanities and a walk-in shower. Lower level features a large bedroom with plenty of closet space, a full bath and a bonus room. Large mudroom with built-in cabinets. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50-foot outbuilding with 15.5-foot ceilings and an attached 1 car rear garage. The easement to the building would make it convenient to run your business from home. One year home warranty up $550 is included. Don't miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Waterford - $275,000
Oldworld Charm comes to mind when viewing this newly offered home. After over 20 years of prideful ownership, come see what this attractive home in this great neighborhood has to offer. Just walking distance from everything downtown Waterford, this home boasts intricate woodwork, along with a sizeable family room and formal dining room large enough for most any gathering. Additionally, a main level bedroom and partially finished loft above the garage allow for extra space. Open kitchen leads to breezeway and rear deck through patio door. Upstairs offers 3 beautifully painted bedrooms and a nicely done full bath plus spacious walkthrough wardrobe. A well kept and nicely landscaped yard rounds out this amazing home and lot. So much charm nestled just a block from downtown. Contact us today.
4 Bedroom Home in East Troy - $289,900
Beautiful Victorian boasts original charm. Large eat-in kit w/wall of windows flows onto private screened sitting porch. Formal Dining has original fireplace & stained-glass windows. LR has original brass light just steps inside your front foyer w/stunning staircase. Parlor w/ curved wall(5th bed), large laundry, & full bath rounds out main floor. 4 great sized bedrooms & full bath upstairs. Main bedroom is extra large & has a ''sitting area'' could be nice walk-in closet. Start your new tradition of 4th of July parade from your front yard. .5 Acre oasis just steps from the heart of the village w/shops, restaurants & park that's full of activities! Electric Trolley Museum next door runs scenic tours/dinner trains on weekends. Minutes to schools, freeway, library, parks, beach & shopping
4 Bedroom Home in Salem - $549,000
OLD WORLD CHARM & CHARACTER combined with modern updates and conveniences make this beautiful 5-acre hobby farm a dream come true! Step into this grand old lady to see all the gifts she has to offer: Lovely original woodwork with crown molding, original 5-panel doors and door knobs, 9 foot+ ceilings, and hardwood floors refinished this year. New appliances, large kitchen island, master with vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet plus awesome views of the property. Fruit trees and bushes - apple, pear, blackberry, raspberries and more. Several outbuildings and lovely pastures and paddocks with new fencing. New barn roof Aug 2022. Newer house roof, vinyl windows, well tank, and septic. See agent for complete list of BRAND NEW amenities added this year. You won't want to miss this one!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Johnsburg - $2,300
Amazing 4 bedroom 2 full bath rental in the heart of Johnsburg. Beautiful home, great location. Located in the desirable Johnsburg school dist close to town, parks, library, schools and more! You will love all the charm this home has to offer. Very well maintained with updated bathrooms and large eat-in kitchen. Spacious living and dining rooms. First floor bedroom. Full basement and 2 car garage for plenty of storage. Great back yard backing to the park! Water rights too! No pets. Smoke free home. Renters responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Credit and background check required upon rental application at applicants expense via My Smart Move.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000
This Charming Bungalow has a grand front porch to decorate for this holiday season. This home has been freshly painted and has all new fixtures & blinds. You will love the kitchen with all new granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a large farm sink. Original wood cabinets with glass doors in kitchen too. 2 Updated full bathrooms, one on each level. New water heater and sump pump. Basement is ready for your ideas with room for storage or a future remodel. New Laundry hook-ups in basement. Fenced in back yard. The garage has not been forgotten with fresh paint and a new garage door & service door. This house is move in ready!
5 Bedroom Home in Racine - $70,000
Investor special! This property is great for a rental or a flip. Being sold As-Is. What you see is what you get. Cash buyers only, as this one will not pass for financing. Hardwood, tile and carpeting throughout. Good size bedrooms and 2 full baths. 2 furnaces, 1 water heater 2019, 2 electrical panels & 2 outside meters. Detached garage with private parking. This one has Lots of potential!
5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $185,000
HUGE CAPE COD HOUSE WITH 5 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS AND SO MUCH MORE! ENCLOSED FRONT PORCH WITH FRENCH DOORS TO LIVING RM, FORMAL DINING RM, BUILT-IN CHINA CABINET, NICE SIZED KITCHEN DOUBLE STAINLESS STEEL SINK, BIG PANTRY AND MUD ROOM IN REAR. SECOND FLOOR CONSIST OF 2 BEDROOMS, AND BATHROOM, 2ND KITCHEN, DINING AREA AND MORE. FRESHLY PAINTED 9/2022, NEW FURNACE 2021, NEWER WINDOWS THROUGHOUT, CENTRAL AIR, FULL BASEMENT, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH OPENER AND SHED. NICE YARD BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED. NORTH CHICAGO CITY INSPECTION HAS BEEN DONE AND IS AVAILABLE REQUEST. HOUSE SOLD "AS IS" .
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $524,900
Perfect opportunity to create your dream Hobby Farm. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1890 farmhouse is situated on over 9 acres of country living within close proximity to many amenities . Main FLR hosts huge family rm, updated eat in kitchen, fully updated bath, dining rm/flex space and 2 bdrms. Floor 2 has walk through bedrms with completely updated full bath , (this floor could easily be used as a private master en-suite.)Step outside to your own private nature retreat with private pond and rolling land. There are two 2 car garages, plus lg concrete block 60x30 pole building perfect for garage,storage, work shop or allowable horses /live stock per Caledonia.(see documents). The property runs from Erie St to Lasalle St. Pond on property is for water retention.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $189,900
Updated 4 bed, 2 bath farmhouse style home on a nice quiet lot. Large 2.5 car garage and attached workshop area. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Great wrap-around deck off the back of the home. First-floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newer kitchen appliances. 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Laundry hookup in basement. PROPERTY IS OWNED BY YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS - PURCHASE OF PROPERTY REQUIRES HOUSEHOLD INCOME LIMITS, CPAH REQUIREMENTS, AND RESALE RESTRICTIONS.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $350,000
This classic Allendale two story is ready to make your home. Featuring almost 2000 sqft of living space with old world charm. Main level has hardwood floors, gas fireplace. Upstairs is carpeted. Built-in Cabinets & Hutch in the welcoming dining room. Newer appliances in kitchen. The mudroom has been redone, connecting home and garage. Fenced Yard. Walking Distance to Lake Michigan. Come live in this beautiful home in this amazing neighborhood.
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $575,000
*HOBBY FARM* Must see the old charm of this property, Sitting on 10.67 acres of land ;2 parcels sold as a package deal. Parcel 1 is 5.85 acres of land with a duplex that was once a single family home (can be converted back), a 5-car garage, several outbuildings including a box stall set up for several horses and is a great place to live for both you and your beloved animals. Adjacent is a lot (4.82 acres) to build on, grow crops, or rent to a farmer for extra income. The possibilities are endless.Tenant Occupied, please give 12-hour notice before showing. Parcel #104042211029000 (4.820 acres) included with purchase
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $194,500
Your search ends here! Large 2500 + sq foot 5 bedroom stately home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen, den. Bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Master and 3 more bedrooms and 2 full bath and den on the second floor 2 car garage. Superb location with access to shops and entertainment nearby. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! More Pictures Coming Soon!
5 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $319,900
Pristine 5 bedrooms & 2.5 bathrooms home in remarkable neighborhood. Living room with fireplace and separate formal dining room upon entry. Spacious kitchen with stainless steel appliances + huge family room great for entertaining and half bath also located on the main level! Second level boasts 5 generous sized bedrooms all offering fantastic closet place and 2 full baths. Partially finished basement with loads of room for storage + a workshop! Easy interstate access, amazing backyard and so much more! Schedule your private showing today! 1 Year Home Warranty Included!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $449,000
Peaceful and parklike setting waiting for its new owners! Features 2 full baths and 4 bedrooms. Master bedroom is extra large and has ensuite bath. Large living room with plenty of space for entertaining and enjoying your family with a toasty natural fireplace. Lots of natural light with newer windows. The kitchen has been recently updated with patio doors leading out to spacious deck. You do not want to miss this fabulous heated garage built in 1990! Garage includes machine shop, insulated attic area and even an outlet for your electric car! Yard includes over 150 Hosta's and many perennials adding to the beauty of this property. An added bonus of this property is where your yard ends the nature conservancy begins! Come walk the trails on this property! Two tax ID # being sold as one .