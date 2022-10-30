Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL EDUCATION REVIEW COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. The committee will discuss nonresident tuition and enrollment, open enrollment seat availability, and school enrollment projections. No board action will be taken at this meeting.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. This is a budget review meeting, which will include review of the executive budgets of the police department, fire department, Department of City Inspections and health services.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. This is a budget review meeting, which will include discussion of the park 2023-27 capital improvement program budget, as well as reviews of the executive budgets for the Park Division and Washington Park Municipal Golf Course.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session to review monthly reports and citizen comments.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a special meeting following the Town Board work session, for a public hearing on a resolution to levy special charges to the tax roll.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session and agenda items include 2021 audit presentation; discussion of the condition of 100th Avenue and possible remedies; Making a Different plaque presentation; discuss and review a proposed amendment to the development agreement between the village and SCS Pike Creek LLC for The Savannah at Pike Creek; discuss and review proposed administrator contract with Jason Peters for term ending Dec. 31, 2025.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: 2022 Health Equity Report; Community Health Assessment/Community Health Improvement Plan update; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC HEARING: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. This meeting is for a presentation of the Kenosha County 2023 budget.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING: Immediately following the 7 p.m. public hearing above, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: announcement of the chairperson; supervisors’ reports; ordinance amendment to create a solar energy systems ordinance compliant with Wisconsin State Statues; and appointments.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD ANNUAL MEETING: Immediately following the organizational meeting above, at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include the 2023 budget resolution.

Wednesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD POLICY AND COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMITTEE: 3:30 p.m., in Conference Room 201 of the school, 8828 Antioch Road. The committee will review policies on wellness, services for bilingual students/English learners, nonresident tuition and enrollment, and the open enrollment program. No board action will be taken at this meeting.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the third floor County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: 2023 budget resolution; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $16.155 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes for budgeted capital projects, including road and highway improvements; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $19.5 million in General Obligation Bonds and/or Notes for highway and bridge projects; and an initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $2.05 million in General Obligation Promissory Notes for grants to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

Thursday

RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Randall Town Hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett. This is a 2023 budget workshop.