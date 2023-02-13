Monday

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from city to use Union, Veterans Memorial and Library parks Sunday, July 2, for Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade; request from Kenosha YMCA for use of Library Park on Sunday, July 2, for 45th annual Firecracker Run/Walk; request from city to use Veterans Memorial Park Thursdays July 13 to Aug. 31, for Peanut Butter & Jam concert series; request from Peacetree Productions for use of Pennoyer Park and one kiosk Aug. 3-6 for Peacetree Music Festival; accept Pennoyer-Kennedy Park Bike Path project (3601 Seventh Ave. & 4051 Fifth Ave.) for final contract amount of $466,720.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes introduction of Police Chief Patrick Patton.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 36th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider resolutions to accept Public Water Infrastructure Improvements Phase 2 and sanitary sewer improvements for Bristol Highlands Development in the water utility retail service area within the Village of Bristol utility district; consider resolution to declare intent to exercise special assessment police powers in connection with the construction of the 84th Street water main extension project; consider approval of Riley Construction Co. guaranteed maximum price for fire station No. 3; approval of 2023 Wisconsin Marathon agreement; 2023 appointments of commissions; consider executive session to confer with legal counsel with respect to litigation.

SOMERS VILLAGE PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: discussion and action on request from Rossi Investments, Bristol, for compressed national gas fueling station.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha YMCA for use of city streets, sidewalks and multi-use paths for 45th annual Firecracker Run/Walk on Sunday, July 2; request from the city for use of city streets for Kenosha Civic Veterans Park on Sunday, July 2; request from city to use Sixth Avenue (52nd Street o 54th Street) fr Peanut Butter and Jam concert series o Thursdays July 13-Aug. 31; request from Rustic Ventures LLC for use of Celebration Place for the Lakeside Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-Oct. 1; public hearings to order the cost of public sidewalk and/or driveway approach construction and/or replacement abutting 60th Street reconstruction, and for 22nd Avenue reconstruction areas, and for other sidewalk & curb/gutter program projects; award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $2,234,100; award contracts for sidewalk and curb/gutter program work; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $3,696,133; accept completion of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park Bike Project.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $2,234,100; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program for properties south of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $499,300; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $3,696,133.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: consideration of petition to open up certain roads in the Town of Wheatland to ATV travel; notice of intent to patrol Lilly Lake under DNR reimbursement program; discussion of existing road construction/maintenance/snowplowing agreement(s) for roads which establish a border with neighboring communities; monthly reports.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting to include monthly reports.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD STANDING COMMITTEES: Audit/Budget Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the Curriculum/Program Committee meets at 6 p.m., both at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on approval of hiring Scott Seymour for the position of building inspector; resolution to amend the 2023 budget for updated Capital Improvement Plan projects for 2023; create proposed code section relating to standard for conditional uses for event facilities; proposed ordinance to create code section relating to standing for conditional uses for living quarters for watchmen and caretakers; proposed agreement to create an updated Financial Management Plan; license applications.

Wednesday

MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes review of second quarter award nominations.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include: request for temporary use for seasonal fruit, vegetable and Christmas tree stand with two 20’-by-30’ greenhouses, one 20’-by-60’ greenhouse, a 40’-by-40’ shade structure and signage in the B-3 Highway Business District in Town of Somers.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: discussion of Feb. 8 listening session; January Housing Summit at Shalom Center; discussion of housing strategies and procedures; March 2023 report to Executive Committee; discussion of two commission vacancies; Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality & Equity Report.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve FICA Alternative Plan for eligible Kenosha County employees; appointments; resolution to approve grant award (fiscal year 2022) for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT bomb technician response equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant for the Southeast Area Drug Operations Group; resolution to accept and utilize Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land Records Modernization Project; resolution regarding DARE Friendly Programs; resolution relating to the use of TikTok on Kenosha County-owned devices; update on the Pike River project; department reports.