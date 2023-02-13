Monday
KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from city to use Union, Veterans Memorial and Library parks Sunday, July 2, for Kenosha Civic Veterans Parade; request from Kenosha YMCA for use of Library Park on Sunday, July 2, for 45th annual Firecracker Run/Walk; request from city to use Veterans Memorial Park Thursdays July 13 to Aug. 31, for Peanut Butter & Jam concert series; request from Peacetree Productions for use of Pennoyer Park and one kiosk Aug. 3-6 for Peacetree Music Festival; accept Pennoyer-Kennedy Park Bike Path project (3601 Seventh Ave. & 4051 Fifth Ave.) for final contract amount of $466,720.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes introduction of Police Chief Patrick Patton.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 36th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider resolutions to accept Public Water Infrastructure Improvements Phase 2 and sanitary sewer improvements for Bristol Highlands Development in the water utility retail service area within the Village of Bristol utility district; consider resolution to declare intent to exercise special assessment police powers in connection with the construction of the 84th Street water main extension project; consider approval of Riley Construction Co. guaranteed maximum price for fire station No. 3; approval of 2023 Wisconsin Marathon agreement; 2023 appointments of commissions; consider executive session to confer with legal counsel with respect to litigation.
SOMERS VILLAGE PLAN COMMISSION: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: discussion and action on request from Rossi Investments, Bristol, for compressed national gas fueling station.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha YMCA for use of city streets, sidewalks and multi-use paths for 45th annual Firecracker Run/Walk on Sunday, July 2; request from the city for use of city streets for Kenosha Civic Veterans Park on Sunday, July 2; request from city to use Sixth Avenue (52nd Street o 54th Street) fr Peanut Butter and Jam concert series o Thursdays July 13-Aug. 31; request from Rustic Ventures LLC for use of Celebration Place for the Lakeside Oktoberfest on Sept. 28-Oct. 1; public hearings to order the cost of public sidewalk and/or driveway approach construction and/or replacement abutting 60th Street reconstruction, and for 22nd Avenue reconstruction areas, and for other sidewalk & curb/gutter program projects; award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $2,234,100; award contracts for sidewalk and curb/gutter program work; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $3,696,133; accept completion of Pennoyer-Kennedy Park Bike Project.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m. in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: award contract for 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 50th Avenue to 55th Avenue) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $2,234,100; award contract for sidewalk and curb/gutter program for properties south of 60th Street and east of 30th Avenue to Forward Contractors of Grafton for $499,300; approval of sidewalk rates for 2023; accept 60th Street reconstruction (60th Street from 38th Avenue to 42nd Avenue) as completed by A.W. Oakes & Son Inc., Racine, for $3,696,133.
WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: consideration of petition to open up certain roads in the Town of Wheatland to ATV travel; notice of intent to patrol Lilly Lake under DNR reimbursement program; discussion of existing road construction/maintenance/snowplowing agreement(s) for roads which establish a border with neighboring communities; monthly reports.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, virtual meeting to include monthly reports.
KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD STANDING COMMITTEES: Audit/Budget Finance Committee meets at 5 p.m. and the Curriculum/Program Committee meets at 6 p.m., both at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., in the boardroom.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: discussion and possible action on approval of hiring Scott Seymour for the position of building inspector; resolution to amend the 2023 budget for updated Capital Improvement Plan projects for 2023; create proposed code section relating to standard for conditional uses for event facilities; proposed ordinance to create code section relating to standing for conditional uses for living quarters for watchmen and caretakers; proposed agreement to create an updated Financial Management Plan; license applications.
Wednesday
MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., in the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes review of second quarter award nominations.
Thursday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include: request for temporary use for seasonal fruit, vegetable and Christmas tree stand with two 20’-by-30’ greenhouses, one 20’-by-60’ greenhouse, a 40’-by-40’ shade structure and signage in the B-3 Highway Business District in Town of Somers.
KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include: discussion of Feb. 8 listening session; January Housing Summit at Shalom Center; discussion of housing strategies and procedures; March 2023 report to Executive Committee; discussion of two commission vacancies; Kenosha Action Roadmap to Inclusion, Equality & Equity Report.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve FICA Alternative Plan for eligible Kenosha County employees; appointments; resolution to approve grant award (fiscal year 2022) for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT bomb technician response equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 Wisconsin OJA Multi-Jurisdictional Drug Task Force Grant for the Southeast Area Drug Operations Group; resolution to accept and utilize Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land Records Modernization Project; resolution regarding DARE Friendly Programs; resolution relating to the use of TikTok on Kenosha County-owned devices; update on the Pike River project; department reports.
Historical homes you can own in the Kenosha area
6 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $249,900
Beautiful large 6 bedroom plus a den and a flex room with 3rd bathroom plumbed in the basement. This large home has been completely renovated from top to bottom with meticulous detail thru out the home. Custom kitchen cabinets. 3 bedrooms on the main floor and 3 beds up. 2nd floor den and an additional flex room for your ideas. This home is truly one of a kind nestled on a beautiful street just 2 blocks from Lake Michigan. Feel the ambiance every day in this stunning home. A Large yard in the back with a detached brick 2 car garage which boasts plenty additional storage. The property has all new windows, HVAC, A/C, new electric and plumbing thru out. Agent owned. Act now because this one will not last. New siding on the garage will be installed prior to closing and the sidelights will be installed prior to closing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lake Villa - $474,700
On Deep Lake! 4 bedroom, 2 bath (Main House) with walkout basement and gorgeous lake views! Lake front with private patio and guest house! Guest house has an additional 2 bedrooms and 1 bath and is currently being leased for $1000/month. Lease expires 7/5/23. Main house has refinished hardwood floors, NEW roof, NEW a/c, NEW furnace (one existing, one new - 2 total to heat the home). Home was previously on a boiler. The base board vents are still there but not functional. New sliding glass doors on lower level open to new patio overlooking the lake. New bathroom on lower level. New stainless steel appliances. Private well and septic were just serviced. Large back room on main floor can be a master bedroom or family room over looking the lake. Private dock on site and boat lift will stay with property. Deep lake is a private lake. Home is next to boat launch. HOA is voluntary for $120/year and gets you access to the launch. Motorized boats are allowed, not sure if there's a max horse power. You can pay to have seawood removed for better swimming off your private beach/land. No showings on the guest house until there's an accepted offer but please see the 3D tour and schedule a showing of the main house! Tenant does NOT have garage space or access (3 car garage). Fully permitted rehab with the county.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $189,900
Updated 4 bed, 2 bath farmhouse style home on a nice quiet lot. Large 2.5-car garage and attached workshop area. Updated bathrooms, flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Great wrap-around deck off the back of the home. First-floor bedroom and full bathroom. Newer kitchen appliances. 3 bedrooms and a full bath on the 2nd floor. Laundry hookup in basement. PROPERTY IS OWNED BY YOUTH CONSERVATION CORPS - PURCHASE OF PROPERTY REQUIRES HOUSEHOLD INCOME LIMITS, CPAH REQUIREMENTS, AND RESALE RESTRICTIONS.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $197,500
Come and see this BEAUTIFUL 4 bedroom home PRICED TO SELL in Waukegan! This is a spacious 2-Story with Loads of character that shows on the construction and final finishes like: 9 feet High ceilings, wide real wooden finishing trims all throughout the house, authenthic hardwood flooring all throughout and the original wide and elegant staircase. This home features a Living Room, Formal Dining Room, and a Large EAT IN Kitchen on Main Floor! You will love this real maple kitchen! The Unfinished Basement will wait for you to Finish IT! Enjoy the Extra Large Yard and the incredibly spacious 2.5 Car Garage!! UPDATES INCLUDE: All new electricity 200+ amps. New Roofing, New Kitchen! Come see it, you will not regret it. Low taxes!!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $175,000
HOME IS STILL MARKETED FOR SECONDARY OFFERS.Beautiful classic West Racine Bungalow with gleaming hard wood floors and natural woodwork. Main floor features living and dining rooms w/HWF natural woodwork, built in bookshelves, newer windows. Updated bath & 2 bedrooms on main. 2 bedrooms, loft and 1/2 bath on upper. Unfinished basement with 1/2 bath, laundry area and workshop room. 3 car garage, partially fenced yard. Updates include, newer windows, full tear off roof in 2019, new furnace 2021, sewer stack replaced and updated 2022.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $215,000
Great 2-story home with large open front living room and huge back family room. 3 large bedrooms with oversized closets upstairs. Beautiful original built-ins throughout. The home has been freshly painted inside and out. Many updates and new kitchen countertops and painted cabinets. Small bedroom on the main floor. Updated and newer bathrooms. All newer windows throughout. Separate dining room. Move-in ready with a cute yard, mature trees, and a back deck for entertaining. Brick paver walkway. Plenty of parking and garage space.
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $165,000
Remodeled Victorian home offers the right amount of updates and mix of charm. This 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house is move in ready! Step into the living room and enjoy the large bay windows with built-in bench seating and storage. The kitchen has new granite counters & new stainless steel appliances. Large pantry next to kitchen for extra storage. Refinished hardwood and vinyl plank flooring. Enjoy the freshly painted interior walls, new fixtures, and blinds. Both bathrooms have been updated. Attic on 3rd floor ready to be turned into a master suite or additional living space. The basement is open with storage space or possible future remodeling. Walk outside and enjoy the large deck. Garage with Tandem doors and private parking. New roof on house. This one is a must see!
4 Bedroom Home in Zion - $159,000
LARGE FAMILY HOME. APPLIANCES INCLUDED. 2ND LOT INCLUDED. 2 BEDROOM FULL BATH 1ST FLOOR. 2ND FLOOR 2 BEDROOMS FULL BATH. DETACHED 2 CAR GARAGE. FENCED YARD. JOINING LOT ADDRESS 3217 EZRA, 2ND 0428130007 LOT SIZE. 1475. 50 X 132. EXTRA LOT TAXES $330.31. CITY OF ZION REQUIRES REPAIRS TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE OCCUPANCY.
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $390,000
Colonial era hobby farm situated on 5 acres features beautiful large wrap around porch. This freshley painted 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, built ins, 7 outbuildings including ice house, carriage house, granary, machine shed, chicken coop, milk house and goat house. Electricity in both chicken coop and garage (carriage house). Ideal for a growing family, business or hobbyist. Built in 1908, this Folk Victorian Farmhouse is packed with tons of charm and endless possibilities.
4 Bedroom Home in Kenosha - $130,000
Ready for your personal touches. Partially updated home. Many projects done, however, more left. All materials on premise included in the price. Owner moved. Great 4 bedroom home with a walk up attic for extra space.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $180,000
This cozy home is conveniently close to all of the amenities of life. It has been lovingly maintained and cared for over the years. From the beautiful landscaping, to the spacious interior and generous rooms, to the recently updated kitchen, this lovely home is upscale urban at its best. Imagine yourself as the next caretaker of this charming place, evoking the style and quality of a bygone era. You are buying a lifestyle, not just a home!
4 Bedroom Home in Kansasville - $229,900
LAKE LIVING in a Resort-Like Community just 30 minutes from the Illinois border and within 45 minutes of Downtown Milwaukee. Bring the kids and enjoy the amenities of this close-knit community. Common Area Includes: Tennis Courts, Volleyball Court, Baseball Area, Playground, 200 feet of Water Frontage with a Private Boat Slip, shared Beach Area, and a Pier. Beds, furniture, and Window Treatments included to get you started on your way to enjoying your weekends on the water! Tax Key #006032022150000 included in the sale (taxes for this parcel were $174 in 2021) which adds 30 feet of frontage on Golf Rd. CASH BUYERS - Probably won't pass for Conventional Financing. JUST BRING YOUR BOAT! MOTIVATED SELLER!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $259,999
Don't miss your chance to own a classical beauty with modern updates! So much character and craftmanship with style and tons of space! 4 plus bedroom brick colonial in the heart of West Racine. 2 car detached garage with a large fenced in backyard. Completely renovated kitchen with custom cabinets, SS appliances, and granite counters. Glistening hardwood floors, built in cabinets throughout. Gorgeous natural fireplace in the spacious living room. Second floor has 4 bedrooms and an updated full bath. There is a walk up attic for storage. On the lower level you will find a rec room, office, laundry, a full remodeled bath, and an additional large area being used as a bedroom. Walking distance to the best pizza, bakeries, and cute shops. Home warranty included!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $485,000
This stunning Georgian Colonial ''The Bishop House'' exudes pride of ownership throughout. It is steps away from Lake Michigan in the Southside Historic District & has been beautifully updated for modern living. You will appreciate the elegance of the vestibule & entryway where the gorgeous staircase & spindles greet you. Grand LR with arched doorway & built-ins, plaster crown molding, picture molding, ceiling medallions & natural fireplace. Sunroom with Palladian windows & terra cotta tiled floors. DR with arched door built-ins, butler's pantry & timeless kitchen with Wolf gas stove won't disappoint. Upstairs is a Primary suite with gorgeous tiled BA & French doors leading to a large balcony. 3 more bedrooms, tons of storage & a walk-up expandable attic. SEE DOCUMENTS for much more info!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $229,000
A must-see, move-in-ready home! Recently updated property with five bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 10 ft ceilings! Brand new furnace and central air unit with a smart thermostat! First-floor owner's suite with two closets. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, light oak cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Partially finished basement, ready for entertainment! Energy efficient windows throughout the home, roof replaced in 2017, still under warranty. The unfinished attic provides endless opportunities! The enclosed porch boasts over eight windows for plenty of sunlight! Private 7+ car driveway with a front street access point that openings to the enclosed backyard. 2 car detached garage with additional attic style storage. Truly a must-see and is move-in ready!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $121,000
Beautiful 2-story, 4-bedroom home. Located on one of Racine’s few remaining true Blvd. The owners have lived on the property for 18 years. It has an inviting front porch and a nice large fenced yard with a 1.5-car garage. Also, minutes away from Quarry lake Park!!
4 Bedroom Home in Twin Lakes - $579,900
Desirable town of Wilmot. This gorgeous 4 bdrm 3.5 bath is back on the market by no fault of the seller. Home sits on nearly 1acre overlooking conservancy along the Fox River. Nearly everything is new within the last 2 years. Stunning front porch, open KIT, granite tops, under cab lighting & center island for entertaining. Custom staircase. Large master suite features a walk-in closet, master bath, 2 vanities & a walk-in shower. LL features a large bdrm w/ plenty of closet space, a full bath & a bonus room. Large mudroom w/ built ins. 3 car garage has vaulted ceilings. 50 foot heated outbuilding w/ 15 ft ceilings. Has 1 car rear garage (could be awesome outdoor bar/entertaining spot). Separate driveway to the out building. Run your business from home. Warranty is included. Don't miss it!
5 Bedroom Home in North Chicago - $240,000
Beautiful Large 5 Bedroom 2 Bath plus a den. This home has been completely renovated from top to bottom with meticulous detail. Nothing to do but move in and Enjoy! Stunning White Shaker soft close cabinets. Beautiful island with Quartz Countertops. 2 Beautiful Bathrooms with Stunning floor to ceiling ceramic tile. Hardwood Floors refinished to perfection. All Stainless Steel Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove and Microwave This home boasts beautiful details thru the entire home. Potentially no money down to the qualified buyer. Huge corner lot with a ton of yard space. All new HVAC forced air and A/C, new electric and new plumbing thru out. The home has a detached 2 car garage plus a loft above for your ideas. The home is on a beautiful street and just 2 blocks from Lake Michigan. The basement will be painted and a washer and dryer will be installed prior to closing. Previous buyer got cold feet which is your gain. The home has passed all city inspections and has occupancy certificate. Nothing to do but move in!
4 Bedroom Home in Racine - $489,000
Perfect opportunity to create your dream Hobby Farm. This 4 bedroom 2 bath 1890 farmhouse is situated on over 9 acres of country living within close proximity to many amenities . Main FLR hosts huge family rm, updated eat in kitchen, fully updated bath, dining rm/flex space and 2 bdrms. Floor 2 has walk through bedrms with completely updated full bath , (this floor could easily be used as a private master en-suite.)Step outside to your own private nature retreat with private pond and rolling land. There are two 2 car garages, plus lg concrete block 60x30 pole building perfect for garage,storage or work shop .Horses /live stock allowed on property per Caledonia.(see documents). The property runs from Erie St to Lasalle St. Pond on property is for water retention.
4 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $100,000
***Attention Rehabbers!*** Fix Up Or Tear Down & Build New. Nice Double Lot Located On A Quiet One Way Street Blocks From Lake Michigan & Downtown Waukegan. 1 Block To Park. New Roof, Insulation,Furnace, Front Door, & Updated Electrical All In 2017. New Sump Pump 1/2023. Cash Buyers Only.
6 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $183,999
SPACIOUS AND UNIQUE, THIS HOME HAS ROOM FOR ALL!! IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT UPSTAIRS SO YOU CAN BE TOGETHER YET SEPARATE. THE FIRST FLOOR HAS 3 TANDEM BEDROOMS, OR CAN BE CHANGED BACK TO A 2 BEDROOMS, AND A LIVING ROOM, SO BRING YOUR IMAGINATION AND CHECK IT OUT! THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.
6 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $539,900
5k closing cost credit if closed by 02/28/23 Wow 2.45 acres, single family but zoned duplex- 6 bed, 4 bath, 3 masonry fireplaces, newer dual Hi efc HVAC, many updates include roof, baths, white kitchen-quartz tops w island, fresh modern paint through-out! Hardwood flooring, master soaking tub, new SS appliances!4002 sq ft home plus basement. Brick 4 car garage has 2-18 ft wide and 8 ft high doors plus full loft! Large rooms, awesome views-come see it today!Also list as Two Family, MLS#1821797''Floorplan and square footage on tour/3D tour''
5 Bedroom Home in Waukegan - $309,900
WELCOME HOME TO THIS ONE-OF-A-KIND PROPERTY! Architecturally stunning, this home is situated on a private 1-ACRE lot offering a tranquil setting in the middle or everything! SPRING IS RIGHT AROUND THE CORNER AND YOU WILL LOVE HOW THE PROPERTY BLOOMS AND IS COMPLETELY SURROUNDED BY GREENERY MAKING IT INVISIBLE TO PASSING DRIVERS AND NEIGHBORS! Nature-lovers' dream - flowers abound, fruit trees and berries too!!! SPACIOUS 5 bedroom, 3-1/2 bath home filled with sunlight through mostly new (10yr) window!! Hardwood floors in most rooms. Large kitchen with plenty of cabinets and work space - eat-in space with breathtaking view to enjoy morning coffee! Inviting sun/florida room off kitchen steps out to patio and back yard made for entertaining!! Huge formal DR for family events! Huge Living Room with gas fireplace! Generous sized bedrooms!! Attached Guest house - or maybe private space for extended family!! Sweeping covered walkway to 3-car garage with additional parking!! This home is perfect for a large family looking for a unique space to call their own!!!
5 Bedroom Home in Zion - $194,500
Your search ends here! Large 2500 + sq foot 5 bedroom stately home. Large living room, dining room, kitchen, den. Bedroom and full bath on 1st floor. Master and 3 more bedrooms and 2 full bath and den on the second floor 2 car garage. Superb location with access to shops and entertainment nearby. Nothing to do but MOVE IN! More Pictures Coming Soon!