Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE & ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: Noon, at the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: leave of absence for David Zoerner to hold the office of county sheriff; resolution to provide funding for UW-Extension position, reclassify project manager position,a And provide funding for generator for DPW tower; initial resolution authorizing issuance of not-to-exceed $16,225,000 general obligation promissory notes for budgeted capital projects including road and highway improvements.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 5 p.m., at the county Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: leave of absence for David Zoerner to hold the office of county sheriff; resolution to provide funding for UW-Extension position, reclassify project manager position,a And provide funding for generator for DPW tower; initial resolution authorizing issuance of not-to-exceed $16,225,000 general obligation promissory notes for budgeted capital projects including road and highway improvements; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of no-to-exceed $19.5 million in general obligation bonds and/or notes for highway and bridge projects; initial resolution authorizing the issuance of not-to-exceed $2.05 million in general obligation promissory notes for grants to the Kenosha Area Business Alliance.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: review and discuss proposed tenant for Metra Station, 5414 13th Ave.; possible approval of lease for Metra Station; presentation on ridership year-to-date; and discuss transit-owned and operated parking lots.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance change to the 1st and 16th aldermanic districts for the purpose of adding Wards 64 and 65; proposed resolution by Ald. Dominic Ruffalo urging Legislature and governor to modify the system of funding essential local services; lease agreements from the airport commission; assessment services contract between the city and Accurate Appraisal LLC; Community Development Block Grant Fund allocation plan; approval of golf carts fleet lease for Washington Park municipal golf course with Harris Golf Carts; addendum to agreement with Mandik and Rhodes Information Systems Inc. for processing yardwaste coupons.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the City Council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: license and permit issues, applications and renewals; renewal applications for secondhand article dealer licenses for 2023, secondhand jewelry dealer licenses for 2023, panwnbroker license for 2023, massage establishment licenses for 2023; ordinance change to the 1st and 16th aldermanic districts for the purpose of adding Wards 64 and 65; proposed resolution by Ald. Dominic Ruffalo urging Legislature and governor to modify the system of funding essential local services; development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Schultz Trust for property on 51st Avenue South of 41st Street; lease agreements from the airport commission; Community Development Block Grant Fund allocation plan; approval of golf carts fleet lease for Washington Park municipal golf course with Harris Golf Carts.

SILVER LAKE-SALEM JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT SCHOOL BOARD: Closed session 6:30 p.m., regular meeting 7 p.m., at the Riverview School Library, 300 E. Prosser St., Silver Lake. Closed session may include discussions concerning employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation of personnel. During the regular meeting, agenda items include: NEOLA policy update; potential operating referendum discussion; school safety drill review; 2023024 school calendar; approval of agreement with Salem Grade School for shared school counselor; staff hire approval for shared school counselor; administrator updates and other reports.

Tuesday

COUNTY BOARD HOLIDAY GATHERING: 6 p.m., at Ruffalo’s 2, 3931 45th St. This is the board’s annual Christmas party, during which a quorum of board members may be present.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Wheatland Center School, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington, Rom 164 (Community Room). items on the agenda include: 2023-24 academic calendar; WASB convention details and interest; 2021-22 audit recommendations; administrative contracts discussion.

Wednesday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Items on the agenda include: reports from Student Council, Leadership Time, Library Festival of the Arts; 2023-24 school calendar; library media specialist & technology integration coach job description; new and revised course proposal; 2023 summer school courses; and support staff wage increase shares amount for 2023.

