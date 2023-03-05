Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at the Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports and operating statements from Brookside, Willowbrook, Life Enrichment, nursing Department and administrator; discussion of salon services and pricing.

KENOSHA COUNTY FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., in the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve FICA alternative plan for eligible Kenosha County employees; KABA fourth quarter report; appointment of Estelena Cooksey to the Civil Service Commission; resolution to approve the 2022 grant award for Homeland Security-Wisconsin Emergency Management/HS ALERT bomb technician response equipment; resolution to approve the 2023 multi-jurisdiction drug task force grant for Southeast Area Drug Operations Group; resolution to accept and utilize Wisconsin Land Information Program grant funding for Kenosha County land records modernization project activities; resolution regarding DARE Friendly programs; update on the Pike River project; monthly reports.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and approval of Plan Commission resolution to designate the boundaries and approve the project plan for Tax Incremental District #10; public hearing and consider request of Kiwk Trip for an amned conditional use permit including site and operation plans for a freezer addition to the convenience store at 10451 72nd Ave. in LakeView Corporate Park.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution to amend the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing 39th Avenue/Washington Road intersection improvements by $262,444 with CIP funding from and amendment authorizing use at least partially of increased state funding; proposed resolution by the mayor to modify the hourly wage schedule for seasonal lifeguard job classifications; development grant agreement between the city and Kenosha Business Alliance Foundation for development of LakeView Technology Academy; offer to purchase city-owned lot at 4421 52nd St.; Shelter 1 (Old Brown Bank) ground lease agreement between the city and SiFi Networks Kenosha LLC; contract with EUA Architects for design and engineering services for the Innovation Center in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license, permits and other applications; first reading of ordinance to repeal and recreation in its entirety section of the city code on vicious animals; ordinance to amend city ordinances regarding marijuana possession; ordinance to repeal and recreate section of code on Board of housing Appeals; resolution to amend the city’s Capital Improvement Program for 2023 by increasing 39th Avenue/Washington Road intersection improvements by $262,444 with CIP funding from and amendment authorizing use at least partially of increased state funding; proposed resolution by the mayor to modify the hourly wage schedule for seasonal lifeguard job classifications; contract for 22nd Avenue reconstruction (85th Street to 89th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son, Inc., of Racine, for $3,523,100; development grant agreement between the city and Kenosha Business Alliance Foundation for development of LakeView Technology Academy; offer to purchase city-owned lot at 4421 52nd St.; Shelter 1 (Old Brown Bank) ground lease agreement between the city and SiFi Networks Kenosha LLC; contract with EUA Architects for design and engineering services for the Innovation Center in the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood; accept 30th Avenue reconstruction project (52nd Street to 40th Street) as completed by A.W. Oakes and Son for $3,684,163.

Tuesday

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session with discussion items including proposed village 2023 and long-term goals, and fire chief’s propsoal for steps needed to plan for a new fire station.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha County DCFS-Child Protective Services-Safety, Permanence and Well-Being discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St.,, in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: appointments including Mark Melotick and Kevin Mathewson to the Local Emergency Planning Committee, and A. Brian Gonzales and Zavier Solis to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolution in support of the intergovernmental mutual aid agreement for transportation of Chapter 51 detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement from Wisconsin to Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois; resolution authorizing director of parks to apply for grant funding from WisDOT to be used for completing a feasibility study for the Midwest Interstate Trail; resolution to approve leasing the Highway Storage Yard to the Achievement Center-Western Kenosha County Transit Service; resolution to repurpose ARPA funds from the Highway S project to Highway EM project; resolution to accept $100,000 from Flint Development for wear and tear of Highway MB due to construction traffic as part of Highway E work; resolution authorizing the director of parks to apply for grant funding from WDNR for Pets Park improvements and for Veterans Memorial Park improvements.

Wednesday

KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: discussion of Veteran’s Park; review and approval of scoring practices; Kenosha Hometown Hero review and vote for 2023 first quarter.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include: feature program on “Spotted Lanternfly—A threat to Southeast Wisconsin landscape:” Youth in Governance report; UW-Extension Education/Program updates; UW-Extension Director updates; public hearing on lane use items, including tabled request for Lafarge Aggregates Illinois inc. to rezone Town of Wheatland tract from A-1 agricultural preservation district , to M-3 mineral extraction district; also public hearing on tabled request of rezoning from A-1 agricultural preservation district R-1 residential, to A-2 general agricultural district and R-2 suburban single-family residential district in Town of Randall.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: 2 p.m., in the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., second floor emergency operations center. Items on the agenda include: review fatal traffic accident report (1 fatality Dec. 1, 2022 to Feb. 28).