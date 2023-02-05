Monday
BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m. at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports including Willowbrook, life enrichment, monthly operating statements, nursing department, administrator and trustees’ reports.
WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the school library, 1112 308th Ave, Wilmot. Items on the agenda include: student discipline report; 2023-24 court catalog, additional PACC courses, stipend pay for summer school; and communication engagement for social media.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: a public hearing and consider zoning text amendment for Seasons of River View Apartments, generally located at 77th Street and 115th Avenue, as it pertains to the setbacks between multi-family buildings and setbacks to the east property line; and consideration of boundaries for new tax incremental financing district (TID #10), and set public hearing for its proposed creation.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: Software as a Service subscription agreement; development financing agreement between Majestic Midwest Innovation Center and the city; amendments to property maintenance services agreements between the city and J. Malsack/Crown Services LLC for garbage, debris, trees, and grass/weeds on city-owned properties; assignment of property maintenance service agreements between Sidewalk Solutions LLC and Trey Casper; a master service agreement between the city and Premise Health for on-site health clinic management; and an agreement for migration to Google Workspace by and between the city and Dito LLC.
KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 6:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: resolution by the mayor authorizing execution of the Department of Natural Resources Principal Forgiven Financial Assistance Agreement (related to Safe Driving Water Loan Program).
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications; appointments/reappointments by the mayor; development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest Innovation Center LLC for property located at 5522 104th Ave.; amendments to property maintenance services agreements between the city and J. Malsack/Crown Services LLC for garbage, debris, trees, and grass/weeds on city-owned properties; assignment of property maintenance service agreements between Sidewalk Solutions LLC and Trey Casper; a master service agreement between the city and Premise Health for on-site health clinic management; and an agreement for migration to Google Workspace by and between the city and Dito LLC; acceptance of asphalt street repairs (56th Avenue, from 49th Street to 45th Street; and 46th Street east ot 56th Street), by Cicchini Asphalt LLC, at final amount of %220,324; acceptance of public improvements for KAT subdivision Phase 1.
Tuesday
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual zoom meeting (https;//us06web.zoom.us/j/5757927965). Items on the agenda include: labor market information; one-stop operator update; success stories; priority of service policy; emergency closure policy; youth incentives policy; and Winning with Wisconsin.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites related to the committee’s efforts.
KENOSHA COMMUNITY BLOCK GRANT COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes discussion of project funding under the 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program.
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. The agenda includes monthly reports.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. The agenda includes: review and discuss proposal to create an updated financial management plan; discuss updating zoning ordinance to allow properties within a park-recreation district to provide facilities and/or devote specific areas of the property on which to conduct private events (such as for weddings, private parties, corporate retreats, etc.); discuss possible amendment to the Capital Improvement Plan Budget; discuss possible amendment to the Storm Water Utility Budget to include creation of Stormwater Management Plan.
KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: Narcan training and fentanyl text strips; monthly reports.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution to lease Kenosha County property at the Kenosha County Center to U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil; resolution to request the state to revise the current Real Estate Transfer Fees Revenue Sharing Formula; resolution regarding D.A.R.E. and Deputy Friendly programs; appointments; resolution in support of Intergovernmental Mutual Aid agreement for transportation of Chapter 51 detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement from Wisconsin to Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois; resolution to accept and utilize WLIP grant funding for Kenosha County Land Records modernization project activities; a resolution in support of increased county child support funding; resolution regarding substitute care collections; a resolution to approve a FICA alternative plan for eligible Kenosha County employees; and a resolution to approve repurposing ARPA funds from Highway S project to Highway EM project.
Wednesday
KENOSHA HOMETOWN HEROES COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha Hometown Hero scoring procedure; and discussion of a “walking quorum.”
MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: discussion of commission vacancies; review second quarter award nominations; 2023 calendar; and discuss availability for Feb. 22 award presentation.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. This will cover UW-Extension items including a Youth in Governance presentation and handbook approval, UW-Extension educator/program updates, and UW-Extension director updates.
KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT & EXTENSION EDUCATION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B.This session will include public hearings, including: Country Thunder Music Festivals conditional use permit for this year’s country music festival in Twin Lakes July 20-23; J and S Real Estate Company LLC of Lake Geneva, for a proposed solar farm on farmland in Town of Wheatland; Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc. delayed requests for a conditional use permit, land use map amendment and rezoning for an expansion of gravel pit in Town of Wheatland; as well as consideration of land use map amendment, rezoning and preliminary plat for Orchard Hill Estates in Town of Randall.
Thursday
KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on conditional use permit for a 98 foot tall commission tower in Alford Park at 1819 Sheridan Road (US Cellular); public hearing conditional use permit for a 6,472 square foot car wash at 5803 75th St. (Mister Care Wash); and public hearing on an appeal for a denied request for outdoor sales and display at 1735 22nd Ave. store.
