Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, room North 2. The agenda includes a ADPAW advocacy training session.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 4:15 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. This is for a closed executive session to discuss issues which may include negotiations or purchasing public property, investing public forums, or bargaining reasons.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider purchase agreement for property located at 3875 100th St.; consider approval of ground license agreement between village and DISH Wireless LLC for Sheridan Road/104th Street site; consider approving ordinance amendment on concrete driveways; contract to Reeseman’s Service Corporation for Prairie Highlands Corporate Park landscape property maintenance; consider approval of intergovernmental mutual aid agreement regarding the transportation of detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies from Wisconsin to the Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois; consider approval of the RecPlex Concessions Partnership Agreement; and license agreement between village and Visit Pleasant Prairie for beer garden in Prairie Springs Park in 2023.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: government agency agreement between Flock Group Inc. and the Kenosha Police Department; as well as parking and traffic control issues.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Joppa Lodge #9 for use of Lincoln Park on Saturday, April 9, to hold annual Joppa Masonic Lodge Easter Egg hunt; request room KASL to have a pop-up beer tent at Anderson Park on Saturday, May 20; reqeust from Proko Funeral Home for use of Southport Park on Saturday, May 20, for annual tree planting event; easement with Wisconsin Electric Power Company in Veterans Memorial Park for installation of gas-powered generator to serve the municipal office building.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Velosport Cycling for use of city streets and sidewalks on Sunday, April 23, for Battle on the Border bicycle race; public hearing to order the cost of public sidewalk and/or driveway approach construction and/or replacement assessed to abutting property as part of Pershing Boulevard resurfacing; award contract for Pershing Boulevard resurfacing (75th Street to 67th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Sons Inc. of Racine for $1.997 million; resolution to support the initiative for improvement of the Shagbark Recreational Area’s drug pond in cooperation with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: resolution to support the initiative for improvement of the Shagbark Recreational Area’s drug pond in cooperation with the Root-Pike Watershed Initiative Network.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: contract for Kenosha Water Utility 2023 water main relay work (35th Avenue, from 45th Street to 48th Street, and on 23rd Avenue from 51st Street to 52nd Street) to lowest bidder Willkomm Excavating & Grading Inc. for $418,000; and awarding contract for Kenosha Water Utility water main work (21st Avenue from 85th Street to 84th Street, 84th Street from 21st Avenue to 22nd Avenue, and on 20th Avenue from 85th Street north to cul-de-sac) to the lowest bidder A.W. Oakes & son Inc. for $377,482.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Town Hall, 34315 Gevena Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: continue discussion of ATV travel on town roads; monthly reports, including progress of construction of the transfer station workers 8x10 buildings by shop students at Wilmot High School; cancel March 27 regular town board meeting; other reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in conference room B. Items on the agenda include: resolution to approve lease of county property to Kenosha Achievement Center—Western Kenosha County Transit Services; resolution to approve repurposing ARPA funds from Highway S project to Highway EM project; resolution to approve collecting $100,000 from Flint 94 Commerce Center for Highway MB maintenance; division reports, including resolutions authorizing the Director of parks to apply for grant funds, including for Pets Park and Veterans Memorial Park improvements.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon, Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, room N2. Items on the agenda include: health officer/director’s report including on school nurses in Kenosha Unified School District and on action and advocacy; other monthly reports.

KENOSHA ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes election of chairperson and vice-chairperson; and a public hearing on side yard setback variance request.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include review correspondence from City of Kenosha regarding re-zoning classification of land in the Town of Somers; other monthly reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY HAZARD MITIGATION PLAN UPDATE MEETING: 4 p.m., Kenosha County Center, 1960 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include a presentation by Southeaster Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission staff on the purpose of the plan update, review work completed to date, study area inventory and analysis, analysis of hazard conditions, discuss remaining work and recommended hazard mitigation measures.

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: district administrator update; referendum update; CPI, insurance, compensation update; Randal Virtual Academy update; personnel report; business office report; science curriculum; and committee updates.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. This is for a hearing on a temporary use request for temporary seasonal fruit, vegetable and Christmas tree stand with greenhouses in the Town of Somers; and a hearing on a temporary use permit for a fireworks sales stand in the Town of Wheatland.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor auditor’s room. Items on the agenda include; discussion of vacancies on the commission; discussion of presentation of the commission’s arrest report to the Executive Committee; discussion of Feb. 8 listening session; discussion of January housing summit at the Shalom Center; discussion of housing strategies and procedures; discussion of March report to the Executive Committee; and Kenosha Action roadmap to Inclusion, Equality & Equity Report.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to appoint Nancy Kemp to the Kenosha County Library System Board; resolution authorizing the Director of Parks to apply for grand funds from Wisconsin DOT for completing a feasibility study for The Midwest Interstate Trail; resolution to approve leasing the highway storage yard to The Achievement Center—Western Kenosha County Transit Service; resolution to repurpose ARPC funds from Highway S project to Highway EM project; resolution to accept $100,00 from Flint Development for wear and tear on Highway MB between Highway 142 and Highway E due to construction traffic; resolutions authorizing the Director of Parks to apply for grant funds for Pets Park and Veterans Memorial Park improvements; Brookside Care Center year end financial report; and department reports.