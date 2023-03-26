Monday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications, including one-day cabaret license for Elvis at the Club celebration on April 28 at 6028 Eighth Ave.; application for massage establishment license for Pink Spa LLC at 3717 52nd St; ordinance update for parklet extension of the code; and police department update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ground lease agreement between the city and SiFi Networks Kenosha LLC; proposal to amend section of the city general ordinances regarding marijuana possession; amendment to the city bond schedule; parking, traffic control and signage issues.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of Riley Construction Co. for new police station and related roadway/utility project for $24,332.462; consider and approve the 2023-24 liability and property insurance proposal; consider approval of resolution for project plan and boundaries for Tax Incremental District No. 10; consider approval of TID #10 development agreement and related exhibits for redevelopment of a portion of the property at 8000 95th St. for the LogistiCenter at Pleasant Prairie project; consider documents and ordinance amendments for development of the Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone restaurant (and a future multi-tenant retail/service/restaurant building) at southeast corner of 115th Ave. and Highway 50; consider award of 97th Street reconstruction contract; consider contract for 2023 paving program utility adjustment and curb repair.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Price Inc. for use of Library Park for start of procession as part of July 8 Kenosha Pride event; request from Kenosha Charterboat Association/Memory Makers Charters LLC and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources for permission to use city property for fish net pen rearing for five years; correction of 2023 city park department schedules for frees for Lincoln Park concessions.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: contract for Kenosha Water Utility water main relay package (Washington Road, 39th Avenue to 1,300 feet west) to the lowest bidder Genesis Excavators inc. for $697,735; award of contract for water main relays (40th Avenue, from 75th Street to 79th Street) to Globe Contractors Inc., for $508,215; intergovernmental agreement between the Kenosha Water Utility and Southeastern Wisconsin Regional Planning Commission on stream gauging at the Pike River gauging station; consignment auction agreement between Enterprise Fleet Management Inc. and the water utility.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: consider awarding contract for 35th Avenue and 48th Street resurfacing (35th Avenue from 48th Street to 45th Street; and48th Street from 35th Avenue to 33rd Avenue) to Stark Pavement Corp. of Brookfield for $866,400.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Pride Inc. to use Celebration Place, city sidewalks and closure of Italiana Circle for the Kenosha Pride event on Saturday, July 8; preliminary resolution declaring intent to levy assessment for some hazardous sidewalks and/or driveway approach as part of 74th Street and 90th Street resurfacing; consider awarding contract for 35th Avenue and 48th Street resurfacing (35th Avenue from 48th Street to 45th Street; and48th Street from 35th Avenue to 33rd Avenue) to Stark Pavement Corp. of Brookfield for $866,400; tree removals contract (various city locations) to Fowler Enterprises LLC of Elgin, Ill., for $210,000; SiFi update; ground lease agreement between the city and SiFi Networks Kenosha LLC; salt usage update; capital improvements project status update.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY OPIOID ABATEMENT ADVISORY PANEL: 1:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 3. Items on the agenda include: 2021 opioid fatalities population comparisons by zip codes with heat mapping and Wisconsin Department of Corrections update; residential substance abuse treatment facilities overview; Gabapentin overview with Dr. Judy Map, medical director of ASAP Kenosha; status of recommendation to county executive.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in the Joint Services training room 1216. Items on the agenda include; monthly reports; status update on financial audit; status update on Enterprise Resources Planning replacement project; status update on wage and compensation study; Joint Services policy manual update on disposal of scrap and recyclable materials; request to approve New World Systems-CrewForce for MOU Salem Lakes Fire & Rescue and Kenosha Joint Services; discussion of extension of contract with Comsys Inc.; discussion and possible action 2022 additional year end budget amendments; status update on member at large.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: revisions of Somers employee and procedure manual to address accrual of sick and vacation days for probationary employees; award bid for 45th Avenue lift station and 63rd Avenue lift station; resolution to amend 2023 budget for updated Capital Improvement Plan projects.

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., third room County Board chambers. This session is for the presentation of the Classification and Compensation Study conducted by Carlson Dettmann Consulting.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., in Room 125 of the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., for a closed session to discuss litigation and personnel problems.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Regular meeting agenda includes: Head Start grant request;; 2023-23 capital projects plan; elementary and secondary school emergency release (ESSER II) grant update; course change proposals for high school orchestra; discussion and possible action to adopt instructional materials for Career and Technical Education Pathways-Culinary and Marketing; adoption of instructional materials for high school mathematics, grade 9-12 French, and AP Environmental Science; discussion of district and school improvement plans; discuss school year 2024-25 instructional calendars; discussion of vaping lawsuit; discussion of social media lawsuit; discussion of recruitment and retention.