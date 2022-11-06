Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday
PORTER PARKWAY AND KAROW COURT ROAD DEDICATION, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 8530 352nd Ave. Burlington. A quorum of County Board/Board committees may be attending. Event will begin at Highway KD entrance and move to Highway F entrance.
CEREMONIAL DEPUTY SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION CONTRACT SIGNING: 3 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., third floor. A quorum of the County Board or any of its committees may be present.
BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include monthly department reports.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing to amend a portion of the Village Green Neighborhood Plan for proposed construction of a new Village Police Station; public hearing to consider approval of conceptual plan for proposed construction of the new police station on the east side of 39th Avenue north of Hwy. 165 (104th Street); consider amendments to the Village Comprehensive Plan, zoning map and text related to new coastal floodplain map adjustments.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The agenda includes discussion of a proposed ordinance proposed by the mayor to establish a Department of Parks.
KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications and renewals; proposed ordinance to recreate in its entirety the code subsection entitled “Chickens and Ducks”; proposed ordinance proposed by the mayor to establish a Department of Parks; appointments.
Tuesday
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites.
Wednesday
KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at 9900 52nd St., Airport Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: review proposed airport 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget; review proposed airport 2023 Operating budget; discussion of airport operations.
WILMOT UNION SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot., in Community Room 180. This is a special meeting to be held in closed session for an expulsion hearing for a high school student. The board will not reconvene in open session.
SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes citizen comments, correspondence and supervisor comments.
SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes: a public hearing alcohol and tobacco licenses for 7-Eleven; village administrator employment agreement with Jason J. Peters for term ending Dec. 31, 2025; and proposed amendment to development agreement between the village and SCS Pike Creek LLC for “The Savannah at Pike Creek.”
KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes a review of first quarter nominations; annual reception wrap-up; and planning for presentation of Common Council on Monday, Dec. 5, and other deadlines.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. items on the agenda include: feature program on “Sharing Center Partnership Projects;” UW-Extension educator/program updates; and UW-Extension director updates.
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes include public hearings on a number of land use items including a request of Meyer Material Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., for an amendment of a conditional use permit to allow an expansion of a gravel pit in the Town of Wheatland.
Thursday
KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The meeting for closed session discussions of residency petitions.
KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include public hearings on lot and survey map issues, including a condition use permit amendment for an addition and facade remodel at 11748 75th St. (Dunkin Donuts/Shell), and for a facade remodel at 4028 75th St. (Dunkin Donuts).
KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Second Floor Committee Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: Discussion on bonding resolution; Corporation Council on Sheriff’s Department discussion on available actions to address unethical behaviors; audit of bills and monthly reports.
