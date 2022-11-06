 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert
Public Meetings

Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

  • Comments

Monday

PORTER PARKWAY AND KAROW COURT ROAD DEDICATION, 11 a.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 8530 352nd Ave. Burlington. A quorum of County Board/Board committees may be attending. Event will begin at Highway KD entrance and move to Highway F entrance.

CEREMONIAL DEPUTY SHERIFF’S ASSOCIATION CONTRACT SIGNING: 3 p.m., Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., third floor. A quorum of the County Board or any of its committees may be present.

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include monthly department reports.

Experts say it’s important for parents and caregivers to talk with children about severe weather and make a plan to keep their family safe.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing to amend a portion of the Village Green Neighborhood Plan for proposed construction of a new Village Police Station; public hearing to consider approval of conceptual plan for proposed construction of the new police station on the east side of 39th Avenue north of Hwy. 165 (104th Street); consider amendments to the Village Comprehensive Plan, zoning map and text related to new coastal floodplain map adjustments.

People are also reading…

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The agenda includes discussion of a proposed ordinance proposed by the mayor to establish a Department of Parks.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council chambers. Items on the agenda include: license and permit applications and renewals; proposed ordinance to recreate in its entirety the code subsection entitled “Chickens and Ducks”; proposed ordinance proposed by the mayor to establish a Department of Parks; appointments.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Planning & Development Conference Room. This is a monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., at 9900 52nd St., Airport Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: review proposed airport 2023 Capital Improvement Plan budget; review proposed airport 2023 Operating budget; discussion of airport operations.

WILMOT UNION SCHOOL BOARD: 4 p.m., at the school, 11112 308th Ave, Wilmot., in Community Room 180. This is a special meeting to be held in closed session for an expulsion hearing for a high school student. The board will not reconvene in open session.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes citizen comments, correspondence and supervisor comments.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Agenda includes: a public hearing alcohol and tobacco licenses for 7-Eleven; village administrator employment agreement with Jason J. Peters for term ending Dec. 31, 2025; and proposed amendment to development agreement between the village and SCS Pike Creek LLC for “The Savannah at Pike Creek.”

KENOSHA MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Agenda includes a review of first quarter nominations; annual reception wrap-up; and planning for presentation of Common Council on Monday, Dec. 5, and other deadlines.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in Conference Room B. items on the agenda include: feature program on “Sharing Center Partnership Projects;” UW-Extension educator/program updates; and UW-Extension director updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 7 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the Public Hearing Room. Agenda includes include public hearings on a number of land use items including a request of Meyer Material Co. dba Lafarge Aggregates Illinois Inc., for an amendment of a conditional use permit to allow an expansion of a gravel pit in the Town of Wheatland.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The meeting for closed session discussions of residency petitions.

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include public hearings on lot and survey map issues, including a condition use permit amendment for an addition and facade remodel at 11748 75th St. (Dunkin Donuts/Shell), and for a facade remodel at 4028 75th St. (Dunkin Donuts).

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., Second Floor Committee Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: Discussion on bonding resolution; Corporation Council on Sheriff’s Department discussion on available actions to address unethical behaviors; audit of bills and monthly reports.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Dramatic video shows FDNY rescue woman in Manhattan high-rise fire

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert