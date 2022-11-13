Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

KENOSHA COUNTY COMMISSION ON AGING & DISABILITY SERVICES: Noon, at the Human Services Building, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. The meeting will include a 2023 budget update and commissioner term updates.

KENOSHA COUNTY CHAPTER 980 SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Office of the Director Conference Room (use entrance D). The meeting will be for update/review, review discussion of information related to subjects, and discussion of potential placement and search partners.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: introduction of new transit commissioner Marty Hutchings; review of 2023 Transit Operating Budget and Capital Improvement Plan; action on Kaiser’s reserve parking spots in Lot 9; vote on PTASP Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan; and review commission from transit director on update on Metra Station.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of comprehensive plan amendment and conceptional plan for proposed construction of new village police station north of Hwy. 165 (104th Street) on the ast side of 39th Avenue; store sewer watercourse control improvements for new police station; consider approval of 2023 RecPlex budget; consider approval of 2023 Water Utility budget; consider approval of 2023 Clean Water Utility budget; consider approval of 2023 Sewer Utility budget; employment agreement with Eric Rindfleisch for village administrator position; and contract with Southport Heating & Cooling for HVAC work at RecPlex.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: discussion with director of city inspections; and memorandum of understanding between Kenosha County Department of Human Services Public Health and the city.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include request from Knights of Columbus #973 for use of Civic Center Park Dec. 7 to Jan. 4 for Knights of Columbus nativity scene prayer service.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: renewal of industrial wastewater discharge permit for Niagara Bottling LLC (11031 88th Ave., Pleasant Prairie); issuance of industrial wastewater discharge permit for Fair Oak Farms LLC west plant (8922 102nd St., Pleasant Prairie), and for the company’s east plant (7600 95th St., Pleasant Prairie).

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: resolution to establish a fee for the Department of Public Works Waste and Recycling for Waste Tire Tickets; snow and ice control update; discussion with director of city inspections; and Capital Improvement Program status report.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports, purchase approvals and other financial matters; and resolutions for setting special charges for 2022 tax roll for garbage/recycling and weed/grass cutting.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Annual budget hearing and special town meeting of electors. The Town Board will then hold a special meeting following the annual meeting to consider adoption of 2023 town budget.

Tuesday

KENOSHA LAND INFORMATION COUNCIL: 9 a.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: WLIP compliance status; allocation of 2023 WLIP Strategic Initiative Grant; 2022 Imagery Acquisition Program update; and other new business.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual meeting at https://us06web.zoom/us/j/5757927965. Items on the agenda include OVS presentation, grant and other reports; monitoring schedule and comments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., budget meeting at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: stormwater utility 2023-27 Capital Improvement Program budget review; and 2023 stormwater utility executive budget review.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 P.M., budget meeting at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: stormwater utility 2023-27 Capital Improvement Program budget review; and 2023 stormwater utility executive budget review.

KENOSHA COUNTY EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda includes discussion of 2023 budget, scheduling and identification of issues for future discussion.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD BUILDING & GROUNDS COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda includes review of request for naming of school district facility.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St., for a closed session for discussion of personnel matters.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 6:30 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Special meeting for closed session to discuss current building and district administration structure.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Regular meeting agenda includes: monthly reports; election update; CESA 2 update; first reading of policy manual updates; employee health insurance; and committee reports.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the board meeting room at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: administrative and supervisory appointments; awards/recognition; course change proposal for high school mathematics and information technology; 2022-23 adopted budget book; and preliminary 202324 budget discussion.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: appointments; ordinance updates; monthly reports.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY VETERANS SERVICE COMMISSION: 3 p.m., at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road, Room North 2. Agenda includes updaes and status of 2023 Veterans Services budget, after action/discussion of 2022 Veterans Day celebration; and update and status of Kenosha County Veterans Park/Website.

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Agenda includes: Student Council and Leadership Team reports; Special Education presentation; budget presentation; baseball and softball scoreboards proposal; overnight field trip; CESA 2 physical therapy contract; job discussions; and part-time custodial position.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, Conference Room A. Agenda includes a review of a variance request.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor committee room. Agenda includes discussion of draft report concerning race and arrests; and discussion of law enforcement hiring data.