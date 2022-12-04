Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care center, 3506 Washington Road. Agenda items include: monthly reports including Brookside, Willowbrook, Nursing Department, Life Enrichment, administrator and trustee reports.

CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL COMPENSATION COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., at the school, 24617 75th St., Salem, in the Student Services Conference Room. Items on the agenda include: review of comparable information from Southern Lakes schools; review professional staff compensation costs; determination of priorities; begin discussion of salary plan for 2023-24.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: lot line adjustment and zoning map amendment.

TWIN LAKES SCHOOL BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Lakewood School Library, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes. Regular meeting with items on the agenda including: audit review; update on district committee meeting on policies on human growth & development and wellness.

TWIN LAKES SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Lakewood School Library, 1218 Wilmot Ave., Twin Lakes. Special meeting for School Board workshop and presentation.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: Ordinance to repeal and recreate City Code section regarding mayor’s and municipal judge’s salary; resolution to establish a fee for Department of Public Works and Recycling for waste tire tickets; state/municipal financial agreement for state-let highway project on Sheridan Road from 49th Street to Seventh Avenue; state/municipal financial agreement for state-let highway project on Alford Park Drive from Seventh Avenue to 17th Place; Wisconsin Department of Justice Beat Patrol 2023 graduate to city and police department; cooperation and development agreement between the city and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc., and option for lease agreement and ground lease agreement between them; commercial lease between Kenosha Uptown Lofts LLC and city, and loan agreement between them.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the City Council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: license applications; Ordinance to repeal and recreate City Code section regarding mayor’s and municipal judge’s salary; resolution to establish a fee for Department of Public Works and Recycling for waste tire tickets; state/municipal financial agreement for state-let highway project on Sheridan Road from 49th Street to Seventh Avenue; state/municipal financial agreement for state-let highway project on Alford Park Drive from Seventh Avenue to 17th Place; Wisconsin Department of Justice Beat Patrol 2023 graduate to city and police department; memorandum of understanding between city and Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District for purchase, maintenance and installation of bike racks in the business improvement district; cooperation and development agreement between the city and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc., and option for lease agreement and ground lease agreement between them; commercial lease between Kenosha Uptown Lofts LLC and city, and loan agreement between them; acceptance of Dinosaur Museum parking lot resurfacing project.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem, in conference room 201. Items on the agenda include: initial negotiations meeting between representatives of the School Board and the School Professionals and Employees Association of Kenosha County (SPEAK) to exchange initial proposals in writing for professional staff for 2022-23 school year; confer with SPEAK regarding supplemental pay; closed session possible discuss total base wage proposals for employees of SPEAK; initial negotiations meeting between School Board and the Salem Educational Support Professionals (SESP) to exchange initial proposals for support staff for 2022-23 school year, and confer with SESP regarding supplemental pay; may also include closed session for discussion on those proposals.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Town Board work session and reports.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Village Board work session to include discussion of 2021 audit recommendations, proposed contract/collective bargaining agreement between Village and Somers Professional Firefighters Local 4831; discussion of special event and cabaret ordinances and permits; discussion regarding Capital Improvements Program.

KENOSHA COUNTY HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: appointments and reappointments; presentation on policies and procedures relating to child abuse/neglect investigations.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: County Executive appointments; second reading of ordinance amendment updating county general zoning and the Shoreland/Floodplain Zoning Ordinance to revise the minimum parcel area and width requirements; resolution to approve a leave of absence for David Zoerner to hold the office of sheriff; and resolution to approve the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Detentions Division requests to renew the operating agreement for commissary services with Aramark Correctional Services LLC.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 5:15 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the second floor County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include: review and discussion by Sheriff’s Department of the Law Enforcement Support Office Program State Plan of Operation; resolution to approve a leave of absence for David Zoerner to hold the office of sheriff.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMISSION: 2 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., second floor Emergency Operations Center. Agenda includes review fatal traffic accident report (three facilities Sept. 1 to Nov. 30).

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in Room 202. Items on the agenda include: land use and zoning ordinance amendments; public hearing on conditional use permit for addition and facade remodel at 11748 75th St. (Dunkin Donuts/Shell); public hearing on conditional use permit for 100 foot tall communication tower in Alford Park at 1819 Sheridan Road (US Cellular); public hearing on conditional use permit for four additional residential units at 1830 27th Ave. (Plaza Del Sol); and public hearing on conceptual plan review for commercial development at the northwest corner of 71st Street and 122nd Avenue (Gateway Center).