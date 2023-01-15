Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

WILMOT UNION HIGH SCHOOL BOARD: 4:30 p.m., special meeting at the school library, 11112 308th Ave., Wilmot. Items for discussion and possible action include resolution authorizing the district budge to exceed the revenue limit for three years for non-recurring purposes, and a resolution for a referendum election on the question of approving the budget resolution above.

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing and consider master concept plan for development of property at southeast corner of 115th Avenue at Hwy. 50 for Buona Beef/Rainbow Cone restaurant and multi-tenant retail/service/restaurant building; consider approval of the survey map, infrastructure plans and memorandum of understanding for the village for new Pleasant Prairie Police Station at 10111 39th Ave. consider site and operational plans for that police station project; and public hearing on rezoning map and text amendments required for police station project.

SILVER LAKE SCHOOL BOARD & SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: Joint special meeting at 6 p.m. at the Riverview School library, 300 E Prosser St., Silver Lake. Agenda items include: resolution authorizing the district budget to exceed revenue limit by $800,000 per year for three years for non-recurring purposes; and a resolution providing for a referendum election on authorizing that budget revenue limit plan.

Tuesday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include public hearings on a resolution to approve a one-lot survey map, and development agreement between the city, Kenosha Water utility, and Theater Terrace LLC, for property located at 5945 Sixth Ave.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session for discussion of items including land use map, zoning, site plan for property located directly east and adjacent to the Village/Town Hall; review proposed development agreement between the village and Home Inspired II LLC for Home Inspired Senior Living Center; discussion of revised special event and cabaret ordinances; discuss and review request to sell out of service 2000 Medtec ambulance; discuss and review proposal to hold a Somers Community Outreach Day.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD PERSONNEL COMMITTEE: 6:16 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. No board action will be taken at this meeting. The committee will discuss current building and district administration structure. It will then go into closed session to discuss contracts of current administrators.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Regular meeting agenda includes: CESA 2 update; approval of open enrollment openings for 2022-23 school year; update to student Code of Conduct; 2021-22 school district financial audit; school district facility usage fee schedule; Kiwanis recognition; committee and monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD LEGISLATIVE COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m. at the Kenosha County Administrative Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: resolution requesting the state revise the current real estate transfer fees revenue sharing formula; discussion of proposed Constitutional amendment on imposition of cash bail.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56h St., in the County Board Chambers: Items on the agenda include: appointments and licenses; approve ARPA funds for Kenosha County Division of Veteran Services; a resolution regarding DARE and Deputy Friendly programs; resolution to request the State revise the law on amending adopted municipal buildings; resolution to request the State to revise the law on authorizing the issuance of bonds of promissory notes; resolution to approve the 2023 multi-jurisdiction drug task force grant for the southeast area drug operations group.

Wednesday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolutions to amend Kenosha Capital Improvement Program for 2023, including Sheridan Road (75th Street to 61st Street) at $620,00 with state funding of $465,000, Washington Road (32nd Avenue to Green Bay Road) by $147,112 to $2.366 million with state funding paying $1.855 million; consideration of development grant agreement by Theater Terrace QOZB LLC and the City.

RANDALL CONSOLIDATED SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m. at the Randall School Library, 37101 87th St., Burlington. Items on the agenda include: information on the district strategic plan, The Buffalo and The Wildcat, referendum update, crisis/safety plan, and other updates; personnel report; update for student handbook; science curriculum; NEOLA policy approvals; open enrollment seats; committee updates; and executive session to discuss personnel.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE & KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER COMMITTEE & KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: Special joint meeting at 6:15 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St. Room 202. Items on the agenda include: amendment agreement by and between the Kenosha Water Utility and ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (7800 60th Ave.); consideration of development agreement between the City, Kenosha Water Utility, and Theater Terrace QOZB LLC for property at 5945 Sixth Ave.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers Room 200. Items on the agenda include: appointments, licenses and permits; resolutions to amend Kenosha Capital Improvement Program for 2023, including Sheridan Road (75th Street to 61st Street) at $620,00 with state funding of $465,000, Washington Road (32nd Avenue to Green Bay Road) by $147,112 to $2.366 million with state funding paying $1.855 million; preliminary resolutions declaring intent to levy assessments for hazardous sidewalk and/or driveway approaches; appointment of Accurate Appraisal LLC to interim city assessor; state/municipal financial agreement for state-let projects on Sheridan Road (75th Street to 61st Street), and Washington Road (32nd Avenue to County Hwy. S); development agreement between City, Kenosha Water Utility and Theater Terrac QOZB LLC for property at 5945 Sixth Ave.; request from Lakeshore Pedal Tours LLC to renewal of quadricycle license and review of proposed routes.

Thursday

KENOSHA PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on land use plan map amendment, subsection creation and rezoning of property at 1010 53th St., for Great Lakes Holdings LLC); public hearing on conditional use permit for 79,757 square foot additional to existing shopping center at 3500 52nd St. (Kenosha County Human Services); public haring to approve three-lot certified survey map and development agreement between City, Kenosha Water Utility and Majestic Midwest innovation Center LLC for property at 5522 104th Ave.

KENOSHA COUNTY RACIAL & ETHNIC EQUITY COMMISSION: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56h St., in the second floor auditor’s room: Items on the agenda include: finalization and issuance of commission’s arrest report; discussion of housing; update on Jan. 16 Lincoln Middle School “Moving Forward to Sustainable Change” event; additional data regarding sheriff’s hiring.