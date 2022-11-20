Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearing on master conceptual plan for Stephen Mills of Bear Development LLC, for vacant property located at northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Blvd., to subdivide the property into two parcels for development of a dance studio on the northern parcel, and a hotel on the southern parcel; consider approval of a certified survey map for the above proposed projects; a public hearing and consider approval of a zoning map amendment for the above proposed projects; and consider a lot line adjustment.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: ordinance amendment regarding recycling of bulky solid waste and automobile waste tires; Kenosha County Department of Human Services Public health memorandum of understanding between Public Health and the City.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: licensing and permit applications; ordinance amendment regarding recycling of bulky solid waste and automobile waste tires; public hearing on proposed repeal and recreation in its entirety of ordinance subsection on chickens and ducks; public hearing on proposed ordinance to establish a Department of Parks by removing its duties and related sections in the City Code from the Department of Public Works and recreating it as a stand-alone department; appointments; Kenosha County Department of Human Services Public health memorandum of understanding between Public Health and the City.

Tuesday

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Public Safety Building, 1000 55th St., in Training Room 1216. Items on the agenda include: Enterprise Resource Planning Replacement Project status update; wage study status update; 911 outage from September status update; Kenosha Joint Services employee handbook update discussion and possible action; Kenosha Joint Services Compensation Manual update discussion and possible action.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. Items on the agenda include: hearing hearing on resolution adding territory to village utility district; action resolution to add territory to village utility district; action on request for final payment from A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of $104,716 for Sheridan Road area water main improvements; and operator’s license approval.