Local governmental meetings for the coming week in Kenosha County

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., in the Village Hall, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: consider approval of master conceptual plan, certified survey map and zoning text amendment for Bear Development LLC, owner of vacant property at the northeast corner of 91st Avenue and Prairie Ridge Blvd., for land division and development of a dance studio and a hotel; adopt uniform 2023 schedule of charges/village fee schedule.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The agenda includes: request from Chabad of Kenosha for use of Civic Center Park from Dec. 18-27, for Kenosha Public Menorah Lighting Ceremony; request to place a memorial marker at a memorial tree in Southport Park in memory of Earl Merritt.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. The agenda includes: Wisconsin Department of Justice Beat Patrol 2023 grant to city for Kenosha Police Department Beat Patrol; and ordinance recreation of subsection in city code regarding mayor’s and municipal judge’s salary.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes: property use agreement between Kenosha Water Uility and Visu-Sewer, Inc., for sanitary sewer lining; renewal of wastewater discharge permits hauled waste of We Energies (Bain Station Road & 85th Avenue, Pleasant Prairie), Quala Wash Holdings (12112 Wilmot Road, Bristol), Pheasant Run Recycling & Disposal Facility (19414 60th St., Bristol), PATS Services Inc. (38331 60th St., Burlington), and JackPot Portables (6621 39th

Ave., Kenosha); and update on software service subscription agreement between Kenosha Water Utility and CLOCworks Inc.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes: request from Maxx Marketing Inc. for use of Celebration Place June 15-17, 2023 and July 20-22, 2023, for a pop-up biergarten and food truck rally; ordinance recreation of subsection in city code regarding mayor’s and municipal judge’s salary; accept project for Dinosaur Museum parking lot resurfacing by Cicchini Asphalt LLC, for $33,642; resolution by the major that the condition of the boilers in the Kenosha Municipal Building present an emergency which threaten to damage the building, public health and welfare of the city; state/municipal financial agreements for a state-let highway projects on Sheridan Road from 49th Street to Seventh Avenue, and for project on Alford Park Drive from 7th Avenue to 17th Place; cooperation and development agreement, lease agreement and ground lease agreement between the city and Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood Inc.; memorandum of understanding between city and Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District for purchase, maintenance and installation of bike racks; SiFi project status update; and capital improvements project status update.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. The agenda includes: ordinance recreation of subsection in city code regarding mayor’s and municipal judge’s salary.

BRISTOL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school, 20121 83rd St., Bristol, Room 201. Items on the agenda include: closed session to include consideration of disciplinary action regarding a student. KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol, in the conference room. Items on the agenda include: division reports, updates and requested actions including 2023 parks entry fees, Administration Building/Molinaro security modification; Kemper water infiltration repairs, Detention Center HVAC replacements, Bristol radio tower structural modifications, Courthouse washroom remodel, Administration Building heat pump replacement, County Center garage door replacement, and Human Services relocation/renovation update.

Tuesday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: Special meeting at 5 p.m. at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers. The agenda includes: public hearing on the 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan; public hearing on the City budgets; resolution by the major that the condition of the boilers in the Kenosha Municipal Building present an emergency which threaten to damage the building, public health and welfare of the city. The council will next convene a COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE session, with agenda items including: 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan, 2023 city budgets, making appropriations and levying 2022 property taxes, 2023 public library tax levy, 2023 public museums budget; resolution to approve 2023 budget and operating plan of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District and levy special assessments; and resolution to approve the table of organization of the city, approve various job re-classifications, pay grade assignments and job descriptions, and to modify the compensation plans for non-represented, seasonal and part-time employees for 2023. SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., public hearing and adoption of 2023 town budget , and setting tax levy for 2022 property taxes.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: Same site as Town Board meeting at the Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St., special meeting. Agenda includes: action on proposal from Rudie/Frank Architecture Inc. for design of auditorium room alternations, fee not to exceed $9,240; public hearing on 2023 budget; and resolution on adoptino of 2023 budget, authorizing positions authorizing fees and setting the tax levy.

Wednesday

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the Council Chambers. The agenda includes: resolution to approve 2023-27 Capital Improvement Plan; resolution adopting 2023 city budgets, making appropriations and levying 2022 property taxes; resolution to approve 2023 budget and operating plan of the Kenosha Lakeshore Business Improvement District and levy special assessments; and resolution to approve the table of organization of the city, approve various job re-classifications, pay grade assignments and job descriptions, and to modify the compensation plans for non-represented, seasonal and part-time employees for 2023.

Thursday

KENOSHA COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT MEETING: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes: elect vice chairperson of Community Development Block Grant Committee; public hearing on Community Development Block Grant Fund Allocation Plan; and 2023 Community Development Block Grant Program calendar.