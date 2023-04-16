Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: public hearings on comprehensive plan amendment and zoning map amendment for property owner on 113th Street as the result of a wetland delineation completed on the property; consider approval of site and operational, and public hearing for zoning map and text amendments, for LMI Packaging for construction of an approximately 50,000 square foot addition at 8911 102nd St. in LakeView Corporate Park; public hearing on conditional use permit for UCC Environmental for outside storage of three mobile equipment clarifiers on the west side of the building within dock area at 7153 99th St. in LakeView Corporate Park.

KENOSHA TRANSIT COMMISSION: 5:15 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Items on the agenda include: update regarding rental space; status update of parking structure and parking lot signage; and status of average session duration for charging station in the parking structure.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: proposed resolution to amend Capital Improvement Program to increase Simmons Field drainage by $750,000, decreasing the field lighting budget by the same amount; proposed resolution to amend the CIP for Simmons Library structural repairs of $20,000, decreasing the Simmons Conservation by the same amount; land transfer between the city, Kenosha Transition Commission and Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist; award contract to Engberg Anderson Inc. for architectural services at the Uptown Children’s Library for $191,000; development grant agreement between the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, La Estrella Grocery LLC and the city; and closed sessions to discuss claims of excessive assessments.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in the council chambers, Room 200. Items on the agenda include: license and permit requests including public hearings; traffic control ordinance changes including public hearings; public hearing on rezoning requests; proposed resolution to amend Capital Improvement Program to increase Simmons Field drainage by $750,000, decreasing the field lighting budget by the same amount; proposed resolution to amend the CIP for Simmons Library structural repairs of $20,000, decreasing the Simmons Conservation by the same amount; property survey map adjustments; board and commission appointments; award contract for street resurfacing (42nd Avenue, Harding Road to Wilson Road, and 56th Avenue, 56th Street to 55th Street) to A.W. Oakes & Son Inc. of Racine for $359,700; land transfer between the city, Kenosha Transition Commission and Bradford Community Church Unitarian Universalist; right-of-way encroachment agreement between the Kenosha Post No. 21 of the American Legion and city; intergovernmental mutual aid agreement regarding the transportation of detainees by Wisconsin law enforcement agencies to the Lake Behavioral Hospital in Illinois; award contract to Engberg Anderson Inc. for architectural services at the Uptown Children’s Library for $191,000; development grant agreement between the Kenosha Area Business Alliance, La Estrella Grocery LLC and the city; and closed sessions to discuss claims of excessive assessments.

Tuesday

KENOSHA POLICE & FIRE COMMISSION: 9 a.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., in Room 202. Items on the agenda include: resignations; Medal of Valor awards; outstanding achievement awards; retirements including Division Chief of Emergency Medical Services Nicholas Eschmann effective May 31, and Fire Chief Christopher Begley effective April 1, 2024; promotions; and closed session to discuss Division Chief of EMS promotion.

KENOSHA PUBLIC MUSEUMS BOARD: 4:30 p.m., at the Civil War Museum, 5400 First Ave., in the Procarione Classroom. Items on the agenda include: museum managers update; consider executive director position; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: offer to purchase 5113 13th Ave.; and Acadia Properties LLC update.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT standing committee meetings at the ESC Boardroom, 3600 52nd St., to include: Curriculum/Program at 5:p.m., discussing literacy instruction in KUSD; Personnel at 5:50 p.m., discussing board policy on alcohol and drug-free workplace; and the Joint Standing Committee at 6:40 p.m., discussing long range facilities usage.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m. at the Village/Town Hall, 7511 12th St. This is a work session, with discussion items on the agenda to include: rezoning and certified survey map requests; appointments to the Plan Commission; proposed ordinance recreation for sewer service charges; revision for the area known as Unnamed Tributary No. 8 to Kilbourn Ditch Overflow; Somers Community Day update; possible support for changes to the requirements for Class B liquor licenses transfer between municipalities; and an order removing territory from the village Utility District No. 1.

RANDALL TOWN BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Randall Town hall, 34530 Bassett Road, Bassett. This is the annual meeting with agenda items including: building inspector report; fire department report; recap of previous annual meeting; consideration of any additional town business.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Annual meeting at 7:30 p.m., at the Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board Room. Items on the agenda include: resolution to adopt a policy regarding in-person meeting attendance; resolution to appoint Mark Melotick to Kenosha County Local Emergency Planning Committee; resolution to approve appointment of Ruth Dyson to Civil Service Commission; resolution to appoint Juan Torres to the Kenosha County Board of Health; resolution to approve Wisconsin Department of Transportation contract with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office for reimbursement of wages related to traffic control during Highway 50 reconstruction.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: Organizational meeting immediately after the annual meeting. Items on the agenda include: appointment of supervisor Andy Berg to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; appointment of supervisor Brian Bashaw to the Joint Services Board; appointments of Jeff Zampanti, Dave Giordano, Andrew Minor, Aaron Longrie, Craig Roepke and Carter Hanson to the Local Emergency Planning Committee; appointments of Cortney Marshall, Alayna Arrington and Duane O’Keefe to the Racial and Ethnic Equity Commission; resolution to request the state revise its Solar Energy System law; resolution encouraging the strategic development of renewable energy resources in Kenosha County and requesting the state Legislature to identify sustainable strategies for such development; resolution authorizing the director of parks to apply for grant funding from the Wisconsin DNR for Pike River improvements in Pets Park; resolution authorizing county to accept $200,000 grant from Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation;

Thursday

KENOSHA CITY PLAN COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: rezoning and survey map agreement public hearings; and public hearing on development grant agreement between the city and 38th Street LLC for property at the northwest corner of 128th Avenue and 38th Street.