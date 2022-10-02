Local governmental meetings for the coming week

Monday

BROOKSIDE BOARD OF TRUSTEES: 3 p.m., at Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road. Items on the agenda include: discussion of purchasing lift chairs; monthly reports.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: resolution to declare October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; amendment to Community Housing Development Organization agreem3ent through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program between the city and Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, Inc.; amendment to the 2013 HOME Investment Partnerships Program contract between the city and Kenosha Housing Authority; lease agreement between the city and Absolute Leasing LLC.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL: 7 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 200. Items on the agenda include: Kenosha Police Department Strategic Plan 2023-27; Kenosha Fire Department Strategic Plan 2023-27; license applications; public hearings on zoning ordinance changes for land use updates and rezonings; resolution to declare October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month; appointments; amendment to Community Housing Development Organization agreement through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program between the city and Habitat for Humanity of Kenosha, Inc.; amendment to the 2013 HOME Investment Partnerships Program contract between the city and Kenosha Housing Authority; lease agreement between the city and Absolute Leasing LLC.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD POLICY & COMMUNITY RELATIONS COMMITTEE: 4:30 p.m., conference room 201 at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Agenda includes review of draft policy changes, technical corrections and draft administrative guidelines. No board action will be taken at this meeting.

SOMERS TOWN BOARD: 5:15 p.m., at the Somers Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session, followed by special town meeting to discuss commercial insurance renewal proposal from Arthur Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc., for $6,764.

SOMERS VILLAGE BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Somers Town/Village Hall, 7511 12th St. Work session, followed by special village board meeting to discuss commercial insurance renewal proposal from Arthur Gallagher Risk Management Services, Inc., for $238,606.15; discuss developer’s agreement between the village and Stream Realty for proposed planned unit development known as Somers Business Park; discuss 2023 capital improvements project budget; discuss and review proposed contract with Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services for 2023; discuss changes to fire and EMS billing rates.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., second floor conference room. Items on the agenda include: Racine/Kenosha Vocational Ministry presentation; Veterans Services presentation; appointments and monthly reports.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD: 7:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board chambers. Items on the agenda include: resolution authorizing a development agreement between the county and Village of Paddock lake for construction of a band shelter in Old Settlers Park; resolution authorizing transfer of four parcels in Salem Lakes to the Village of Salem Lakes for lift stations; appointments.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD JUDICIARY & LAW ENFORCEMENT COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the County Board committee room. Items on the agenda include: discussion and review of Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department assistance to local taverns; appointments and reports.

BRISTOL SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the library media center at the school, 20121 83rd St., Bristol. Annual meeting including 2022-23 budget presentation; budget hearing/adoption of tax levy, salaries of school board members, reimbursement of board members’ expenses and setting date/time of 2023 annual meeting.

Thursday

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Administration Building, 1010 56th St., in the committee conference room. Items on the agenda include: revised Weapons in the Workplace policy; resolution authorizing transfer of four parcels in Salem Lakes to the Village of Salem Lakes for lift stations; presentation of the 2021 audit report; discussion on FICA alternative plan for part-time, seasonal and temporary employees; presentation by independence counsel of investigation into “stipends” provided to Sheriff’s Department personnel; appointments and monthly reports.