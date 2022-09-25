Local governmental meetings for the coming week

Monday

PLEASANT PRAIRIE VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., at the Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; appointments and reappointments; presentation of certificate of appreciation and Challenge Coin to five citizens.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY & WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: repeal and recreation of City Ordinances subsection entitled “Chickens and Ducks”; aldermanic request for “no parking on both sides” on 30th Avenue from Roosevelt road to 70th Street.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: request from Kenosha Fusion Fastpitch for use of Lincoln Park Diamonds on Oct. 22-23 for Kenosha Fusion Halloween Tournament.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: reissue of industrial wastewater discharge permit for Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. (7800 60th Ave.); Wisconsin Section of American Water Works Association presentation of 2022 Project of the Year award to the Kenosha Water Utility for the Kenosha Membrane Filtration Plant Retrofit Project; and Wisconsin Section of American Water Works Association presentation of 2022 George Warren Fuller Award to Annette Stenzel, former Kenosha Water Utility employee.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Items on the agenda include: sidewalk deferral request from Shalom Center (property at 4314 39th Ave. on 43rd Street); SiFi Kenosha Fiber City update; capital improvement project status report.

WHEATLAND TOWN BOARD: 6 p.m., at the Town Hall, 34315 Geneva Road, New Munster. Items on the agenda include: land use map and conditional use permit updates; continued discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected (question on Nov. 8 ballot referendum); and monthly reports and announcements, including Fire Department pancake breakfast on Oct. 9.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD PUBLIC WORKS/FACILITIES COMMITTEE: 6:30 p.m., at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St., Bristol. Items on the agenda include: division reports; resolution authorizing a development agreement between the county and Village of Paddock Lake for construction of a band shelter in Old Settlers Park; facilities updates including on Administration Building/Molinaro security modifications, design and construction of parking lot at Civic Center campus, Kemper water infiltration repairs, Detention Center HVAC replacements, and County Center renovation project; updates on the courthouse washroom remodeling, Administration Building heat pump replacement; and County Center garage door replacement; and other monthly reports.

Tuesday

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD FINANCE COMMITTEE: 6:15 p.m., in the Large Group Conference Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Meeting will include review of revenues and expenses. No board action will be taken at the meeting.

TREVOR-WILMOT CONSOLIDATED GRADE SCHOOL BOARD POLICY COMMITTEE: 6:45 p.m., at the school library, 26325 Wilmot Road, Trevor. Agenda includes a policy update discussion.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3600 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: discussion/action on Title IX Update (second reading); appointment of new superintendent of schools; Head Start semi-annual report; proposed change to KUSD policy on entrance age (first reading); resolutions recognizing October as National Bullying Prevention Month, Italian Heritage Month, Polish Heritage Month, and naming Oct. 2-8 as Wisconsin School Board Appreciation Week; other monthly reports.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the Large Group Instruction Room at the school, 8828 Antioch Road, Salem. Items on the agenda include: monthly reports; shared service agreements for Occupational Therapy at Salem/Paris and Salem/Brighton; student services update; seclusion and physical restraint report; and Board of Education retreat.

Wednesday

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 5 p.m. (special meeting time), at the Airport Conference Room, 9900 52nd St. Items on the agenda include: lease agreement between the city and Absolute Leasing LLC; lease agreement between Sunshine Aviation Services LLC as tenant and Absolute leasing LLC as landlord; and discussion of airport operations.

Thursday

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Items on the agenda include: discussion of projects by In Site Consulting Architects.