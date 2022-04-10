Local governmental meetings for the week of April 11

Monday

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT: 2:30 p.m., Educational Support Center, small board room, 3600 52nd St. Canvass of the April 5 Spring Election results.

KENOSHA COUNTY SEXUALLY VIOLENT PERSONS PLACEMENT REVIEW COMMITTEE: 4 p.m., office of the director at the Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road. Agenda includes update/status review and discussion of information related to subjects.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes application for Bark Away Doggie Daycare LLC for a kennel license; renewal application for Top Dog E Sport for an amusement and recreation enterprise licenses, 621 56th St.; and other applications and renewal applications.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC SAFETY AND WELFARE COMMITTEE: 5 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes street sign and encroachment hearings.

KENOSHA BOARD OF PARKS: 5 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes request for Proko Funeral Home tree planting May 21 in Simmons Island Park; request of Navy Club Ship 40 Kenosha for use of Navy Park May 30 for Memorial Day ceremony; request of Kenosha Public Library for use of Simmons Island Park and Beach on Wednesdays June 15, June 29, July 27 and Aug. 10 for Kidding Around Yoga at the Beach; request from Kenosha Public Library for use of Library Park Saturdays June 18, July 2, July 30 and Aug. 13, for Family Storytime events; Request of Kenosha Public Library for use of Library Park on June 22, July 20 and Aug. 19 for Kidding Around Yoga Jr. at the Park; Request from Rotary Club of Kenosha West for use of Lincoln Park and Poerio park July 12-19 for softball tournament; and request from Kenosha Public Library for use of Library Park on Aug. 29, for Hoop Elation event.

KENOSHA UNIFIED SCHOOL BOARD: 5:30 p.m., at the Educational Support Center, 3800 52nd St., for closed session on litigation.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL STORMWATER UTILITY COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202.

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC WORKS COMMITTEE: 5:30 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes request from Public Craft Brewing Co. for use of Seventh Avenue (57th to 58th streets) May 7 for Wisconsin Marathon after party; and request from Kenosha Public Honor Guard for use of the Kenosha Public Safety Monument, 5500 Second Ave., on May 11, for the Kenosha Law Enforcement Memorial event.

Tuesday

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD: 9 a.m., virtual meeting.

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 11 a.m., at the planning and development conference room, Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St, Bristol. Monthly work session and possible tour of sites.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD OF HEALTH: Noon virtual meeting; Agenda includes monthly reports and health officer/director’s report.

Wednesday

KENOSHA COUNTY PLANNING, DEVELOPMENT AND EXTENSION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., in the public meeting room at the Kenosha County Center, 19600 75th St, Bristol. Agenda includes a FoodWise program presentation, UW-Extension program updates; and public hearings on land use items.

MAYOR’S YOUTH COMMISSION: 6 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 301. Agenda includes review of third quarter nominations for award presentation May 2.

Thursday

KENOSHA SEX OFFENDER RESIDENCY BOARD: 4:30 p.m., municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204. Agenda includes closed sessions on residency petitions.

KENOSHA COUNTY BOARD FINANCE/ADMINISTRATION COMMITTEE: 6 p.m., second floor committee conference room of the county administration building, 1010 56th St. Agenda includes resolution approving donation by the Kenosha County Tavern League to the sheriff’s department canine program, and resolution approving the 2021 Homeland Security Ren. Faire full-scale active shooter exercise grant.

