Local governmental meetings for the week of April 25

KENOSHA CITY COUNCIL COMMITTEE ON LICENSES/PERMITS: 4:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes renewal application for Cinemark USA’s theater license; application for Flint’s Inn Tavern, 4708 22nd Ave., for cabaret license; application for Port of Kenosha Beverage House, 714 50th St., for temporary outdoor extension on June 12 for a Hot Wheels racing tournament; a proposed resolution urging state legislators to repeal statutory exemption allowing Class B establishments to remain open 2:30 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 1; and renewal applications.

PLEASANT VILLAGE BOARD: 5 p.m., Village Hall Auditorium, 9915 39th Ave. Agenda items include 2022 reappointments for boards and commissions; ordinance updates. Meetings can be attended in person or virtually. To attend the meeting virtually, register online at https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_PZT6tbRLSfO1q6pNLJ3rtw. To access the meeting by phone call 1-301-715-8592 (Webinar Passcode: 874659. Note phone attendees will only be able to listen and not make comments.

KENOSHA BOARD OF WATER COMMISSIONERS: 5:30 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 202. Agenda includes an update on approved 2022 Capital Improvement Program related to water main replacement (addition of 60th Avenue from Hwy. 50 to 73rd Street).

RANDALL SCHOOL BOARD: 6 p.m., at the school library, 37101 87th St, Burlington. Reorganization meeting including election of officers, committees and delegates, meeting dates and appointment of legal counsel.

KENOSHA COUNTY JOINT SERVICES BOARD: 4:30 p.m. at the Public Safety Building training room J1216, 1000 55th St. Agenda includes monthly reports, fleet maintenance update; and policy manual update.

SALEM SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., in the large group instruction room of the school, 8828 Antioch Road. Agenda includes student/staff/volunteer spotlight; canvassed board election results; recognition of newly elected board members and oaths of office; annual board reorganization; approve 2022-23 contracted staff member contracts; contracted staff retention incentive; approve issuing 2022-23 notices of assignment for school year hourly wage employees; teacher assistant retirement; special education teacher resignation; architectural service contract; referendum update; ESSER funding staffing update; and monthly reports.

KENOSHA AIRPORT COMMISSION: 4 p.m., in the conference room at the Airport, 9900 52nd St. Agenda includes a fuel maintenance agreement; and discussion of airport operations.

KENOSHA HISTORIC PRESERVATION COMMISSION: 5 p.m., at the municipal building, 625 52nd St., Room 204.

WHEATLAND SCHOOL BOARD: 7 p.m., Room 164 (community room) of the school, 6606 368th Ave., Burlington. Agenda includes: reorganization and election of officers and committees for 2022-23; discussion of employee resignations, certified staff contracts, insurance renewal, shared service contracts for 2022-23, staff compensation for 2022-23, and preliminary budget for 2022-23.

